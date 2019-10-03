Cardinal Capital Management Has Cut Its Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Position by $501,790 as Stock Price Declined; Qvt Financial LP Cut Its Herbalife Nutrition LTD (Put) (HLF) Stake by $1.23 Million; Valuation Declined

Qvt Financial Lp decreased its stake in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd (Put) (HLF) by 6.58% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Qvt Financial Lp sold 29,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 23.61% . The hedge fund held 417,100 shares of the other pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $17.84 million, down from 446,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Qvt Financial Lp who had been investing in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.02 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 5.76% or $2.17 during the last trading session, reaching $35.53. About 1.24 million shares traded. Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) has declined 21.05% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.05% the S&P500. Some Historical HLF News: 25/04/2018 – Herbalife: Graziano Is a Portfolio Manager of Icahn Capital; 03/05/2018 – HERBALIFE NUTRITION LTD – RAISES FULL YEAR 2018 GUIDANCE; 22/03/2018 – Fun interview with @mcelarier on shorting in today’s environment. She’s finally forgiven me for going long $HLF back in the day; 21/03/2018 – Herbalife Announces Pricing of $550 M Aggregate Principal Amount of Convertible Senior Note Offering; 16/05/2018 – Herbalife Nutrition: Adjustment to Reflect Recently Implemented Two-For-One Stk Split; 03/05/2018 – HERBALIFE 1Q ADJ EPS $1.40, EST. $1.11; 25/04/2018 – Herbalife: Cozza Has Served Since 2013 as a Representative of Icahn Enterprises; 08/05/2018 – Herbalife Receives Globoforce’s Accelerate Award at WorkHuman 2018; 03/05/2018 – Herbalife Nutrition 1Q EPS $1.08; 18/04/2018 – HERBALIFE LTD – TENDER OFFER IS SCHEDULED TO EXPIRE AT 5:00 P.M., NEW YORK CITY TIME, ON MAY 16, 2018

Cardinal Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 2.72% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cardinal Capital Management Inc sold 3,610 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 129,056 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $17.98 million, down from 132,666 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $353.76B market cap company. The stock increased 1.55% or $2.01 during the last trading session, reaching $132. About 12.05 million shares traded or 64.62% up from the average. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 20/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson is betting on vision care and expanding beyond contacts; 27/03/2018 – FDA: Johnson & Johnson Consumer, Inc.- COACH® Self-Adhering Sports Wrap (size: 2in); 20/03/2018 – J&J – JOSEPH WOLK PROMOTED TO EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT, CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER; 11/04/2018 – Asbestos in Talc Products Verdict Means J&J, Imerys Owe Million; 17/04/2018 – J&J JNJ.N REAFFIRMS FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR VIEW $8.00 TO $8.20; 22/03/2018 – Global Low Temperature Sterilization Market Analysis & Outlook 2018-2022 Featuring Johnson & Johnson, 3M, Getinge and Steris – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 27/03/2018 – FDA: Johnson & Johnson Consumer, Inc.- Johnson & Johnson BAND-AID® Brand First Aid Products SECURE-FLEX® Wrap (size: 2in); 17/04/2018 – JNJ SAYS ACTELION IS DELIVERING AS EXPECTED; 09/05/2018 – Kames Adds Praxair, Exits AO Smith, Cuts J&J: 13F; 24/05/2018 – NICTUS HOLDINGS SAYS JJ RETIEF RESIGNS AS DIRECTOR

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.84 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 48 investors sold JNJ shares while 813 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 628 raised stakes. 1.83 billion shares or 0.48% less from 1.84 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. America First Inv Advsrs Ltd Llc holds 0.19% or 4,405 shares in its portfolio. Signalpoint Asset Management reported 8,871 shares or 0.59% of all its holdings. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System has 3.52 million shares. Stevens Lp has invested 1.35% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Teacher Retirement Systems Of Texas accumulated 1.23 million shares. Meristem Family Wealth Ltd has invested 1.68% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Cohen Klingenstein Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 1.84% or 185,102 shares. Toronto Dominion Natl Bank holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 1.98M shares. Poplar Forest Capital Limited Liability Corp invested in 16,657 shares. Hardman Johnston Advisors Limited Com holds 1.06% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) or 171,209 shares. Hanson Mcclain reported 19,557 shares stake. Arbor Inv Lc accumulated 4,695 shares. Old Second Comml Bank Of Aurora has 1.94% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 39,337 shares. West Chester Cap Advsrs Incorporated has invested 1.08% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Moreover, Amica Retiree Med Tru has 2.02% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 17,758 shares.

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.00 EPS, down 2.44% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.05 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $5.36 billion for 16.50 P/E if the $2.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.58 actual EPS reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.48% negative EPS growth.

Cardinal Capital Management Inc, which manages about $1.84B and $1.00 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bank Of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) by 7,600 shares to 982,383 shares, valued at $52.77 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) by 18,082 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.33M shares, and has risen its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank Of Commerce (NYSE:CM).

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $419,040 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.56 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.76, from 1.32 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 50 investors sold HLF shares while 81 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 48 raised stakes. 137.50 million shares or 1.56% less from 139.68 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Jacobs Levy Equity owns 0.11% invested in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) for 178,760 shares. Virginia Retirement Et Al invested in 0.01% or 13,300 shares. Moreover, Massachusetts Fincl Services Com Ma has 0% invested in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) for 20,478 shares. Guggenheim Limited Co holds 0.02% or 68,463 shares. Vanguard Gp Inc has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF). Brown Brothers Harriman & Comm invested in 5 shares. Edgestream Prtn LP holds 1.82% or 377,870 shares in its portfolio. Burney has invested 0.02% in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF). Fmr Limited Liability invested in 0.01% or 2.51 million shares. Csat Invest Advisory LP holds 0% of its portfolio in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) for 266 shares. The Connecticut-based Deccan Value Limited Partnership has invested 35.69% in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF). Art Ltd Llc invested 1.18% of its portfolio in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF). The British Columbia – Canada-based Numerixs Inv has invested 0.4% in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF). Gateway Investment Advisers Limited Liability holds 0.02% or 47,895 shares in its portfolio. Coatue Limited Company invested in 0% or 10,792 shares.

Analysts await Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.64 earnings per share, down 13.51% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.74 per share. HLF’s profit will be $90.39 million for 13.88 P/E if the $0.64 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.70 actual earnings per share reported by Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.57% negative EPS growth.