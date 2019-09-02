Cardinal Capital Management Has Cut Its Cisco Systems (CSCO) Holding as Share Value Declined; Uss Investment Management LTD Upped Its Cae (CAE) Stake by $523,336; Market Value Rose

Cardinal Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Cisco Systems Inc. (CSCO) by 5.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cardinal Capital Management Inc sold 25,690 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 415,980 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.46 million, down from 441,670 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Cisco Systems Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $198.58B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.03% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $46.78. About 19.25M shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 17/05/2018 – Tech Down After Cisco Outlook — Tech Roundup; 06/04/2018 – CSCO: So far, more than 95% of the routers have returned to the normal attack and resumed service. – ! $CSCO; 06/03/2018 – LaSalle Solutions Renews Cisco Advanced Collaboration Architecture Specialization; 16/05/2018 – CISCO – TOTAL PRE-TAX CASH CHARGES TO GAAP FINANCIAL RESULTS RELATED TO RESTRUCTURING PLAN IS ESTIMATED TO BE ABOUT $300 MLN; 11/05/2018 – Two Newbies Take on Cisco and Broadcom — Barrons.com; 06/04/2018 – CSCO: Cybercrime attacks on the country’s infrastructure; Qom News Healthy cyberattack attacks are taking place using the vulnerability of Cisco routers around the world and the Internet infrastructure in Iran that has used these routers; 17/05/2018 – Cisco CEO Says Overall Strategy Is Working (Video); 29/05/2018 – CenturyLink is the first to secure all certifications for Cisco Powered cloud and managed DNA services worldwide; 04/04/2018 – ZSCALER IS SAID TO HAVE REBUFFED TAKEOVER OFFERS BEFORE IPO; 16/04/2018 – Cisco Doubles Down on Security Innovation and Investment to Protect the Endpoint and Email

Uss Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in Cae Inc (CAE) by 0.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Uss Investment Management Ltd bought 23,788 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.16% . The institutional investor held 6.01M shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $133.12M, up from 5.99 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Uss Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Cae Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.96 billion market cap company. The stock increased 4.22% or $1.06 during the last trading session, reaching $26.17. About 497,417 shares traded or 127.55% up from the average. CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) has risen 33.00% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.00% the S&P500. Some Historical CAE News: 09/04/2018 – TURKISH AIRLINES TO BUY 9 SIMULATORS FROM CAE; 25/04/2018 – CAE IN 10-YR A330/A350 PILOT TRAINING PACT WITH VIRGIN ATLANTIC; 25/05/2018 – CAE 4Q PROFIT CONT OPS/SHR C$0.37, EST. C$0.32; 25/05/2018 – CAE INC – EXPECTS TO EXCEED UNDERLYING MARKET GROWTH IN FISCAL YEAR 2019; 25/05/2018 – CAE INC – QTR END ORDER BACKLOG OF $7.8 BLN; 25/05/2018 – CAE Inc 4Q Cont Ops EPS $0.37; 24/05/2018 – REMINDER/Media Advisory: CAE’s FY2018 fourth quarter and full year financial results and conference call; 25/05/2018 – CAE 4Q REV. C$780.7M, EST. C$782.7M; 25/05/2018 – CAE INC – EXPECTS TOTAL CAPITAL EXPENDITURES TO BE APPROXIMATELY $200 MLN IN FISCAL 2019; 23/05/2018 – AVIANCA HOLDINGS SAYS JOINT VENTURE AUTHORIZED WITH CAE INTL

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.24, from 0.85 in 2018Q4.

Uss Investment Management Ltd, which manages about $8.89 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mondelez Intl Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 770,172 shares to 1.97M shares, valued at $98.42M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wells Fargo Co New (NYSE:WFC) by 1.50 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.46M shares, and cut its stake in Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX).

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on November, 13. They expect $0.74 EPS, up 8.82% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.68 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.14 billion for 15.80 P/E if the $0.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.76 actual EPS reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.63% negative EPS growth.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $557,404 activity.

Cardinal Capital Management Inc, which manages about $1.84B and $999.93M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) by 75,399 shares to 1.24M shares, valued at $45.04 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. (NYSE:CNQ) by 72,796 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.50M shares, and has risen its stake in Walt Disney Co. (NYSE:DIS).