Cardinal Capital Management Has Cut Cypress Semiconductor (CY) Holding by $7.07 Million as Stock Price Rose; Rothschild Asset Management Decreased Its Insperity (NSP) Holding by $1.67 Million

Rothschild Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Insperity Inc (NSP) by 2.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rothschild Asset Management Inc sold 13,609 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.27% . The institutional investor held 489,856 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $60.58 million, down from 503,465 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rothschild Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Insperity Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.85B market cap company. The stock increased 3.71% or $3.34 during the last trading session, reaching $93.41. About 473,378 shares traded or 17.05% up from the average. Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) has risen 11.36% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.36% the S&P500. Some Historical NSP News: 07/05/2018 – INSPERITY & UNITEDHEALTHCARE EXTEND RELATIONSHIP THROUGH 2022; 30/04/2018 – INSPERITY SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 59C TO 63C, EST. 54C; 20/04/2018 Insperity First Quarter Earnings Conference Call Monday, April 30; 30/04/2018 – Insperity Sees 2Q Adj EPS 59c-Adj EPS 63c; 22/04/2018 – DJ Insperity Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NSP); 30/04/2018 – Insperity Sees 2018 Adj EPS $3.36-Adj EPS $3.44

Cardinal Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Cypress Semiconductor Corp (CY) by 39.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cardinal Capital Management Llc sold 504,960 shares as the company’s stock rose 35.68% . The institutional investor held 769,122 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.48M, down from 1.27 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Cypress Semiconductor Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.48 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.48% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $22.96. About 2.35M shares traded. Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY) has risen 30.44% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.44% the S&P500. Some Historical CY News: 29/05/2018 – Cypress Semi Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 15/05/2018 – Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. Exits Position in Cypress Semi; 15/05/2018 – Cypress Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend; 15/03/2018 – CYPRESS SEMICONDUCTOR CORP – CREDIT AGREEMENT PROVIDES FOR $540.0 MLN IN REVOLVING COMMITMENTS, TERM LOANS OF $542.25 MLN – SEC FILING; 05/03/2018 – Cypress to Address Two Investor Conferences in March; 26/04/2018 – Cypress Semi 1Q EPS 2c; 14/05/2018 – Cypress USB-C Technology Powers Advanced Mobile Computing Experience for Samsung DeX; 12/04/2018 – Cypress Semi Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 17/04/2018 – The analysis identified several other names with similarly optimistic analyst expectations, including Caterpillar and three chipmakers: Advanced Micro Devices, Lam Research and Cypress Semiconductor; 29/05/2018 – Cypress to Address Multiple Investor Conferences Through June

Cardinal Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.96B and $3.01B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lithia Mtrs Inc (NYSE:LAD) by 30,896 shares to 791,258 shares, valued at $73.39 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Extended Stay Amer Inc (NYSE:STAY) by 982,074 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.60M shares, and has risen its stake in First Merchants Corp (NASDAQ:FRME).

Since March 15, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $261,032 activity.

Analysts await Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.24 earnings per share, down 31.43% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.35 per share. CY’s profit will be $88.63 million for 23.92 P/E if the $0.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.18 actual earnings per share reported by Cypress Semiconductor Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 33.33% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.20, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 37 investors sold CY shares while 103 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 104 raised stakes. 294.04 million shares or 3.20% more from 284.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cls Invs Llc has 431 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Bluemountain Cap Management Ltd Com has 26,240 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 15,765 are owned by Synovus Financial. State Of Wisconsin Board holds 0.02% or 476,228 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Robertson Opportunity Capital Limited Liability Company has 3.81% invested in Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY). Deprince Race & Zollo has invested 0.7% of its portfolio in Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY). Parametric Port Associates Ltd Com reported 0.01% in Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY). Marshall Wace Llp holds 814,333 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. First Tru Advisors Limited Partnership owns 801,890 shares. Profit Investment Lc has 0.61% invested in Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY) for 53,400 shares. Gsa Cap Ptnrs Llp holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY) for 15,302 shares. Asset Mgmt owns 19,477 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Advsr Asset Mngmt Inc has 0.02% invested in Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY) for 84,428 shares. The Kentucky-based Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky has invested 0.01% in Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY). Tennessee-based First Mercantile Tru Com has invested 0.07% in Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY).

Rothschild Asset Management Inc, which manages about $4.79 billion and $9.33B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) by 3,045 shares to 345,284 shares, valued at $47.36 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Chemical Finl Corp (NASDAQ:CHFC) by 24,210 shares in the quarter, for a total of 773,080 shares, and has risen its stake in Steel Dynamics Inc (NASDAQ:STLD).