Cardinal Capital Management Has Cut By $1.34 Million Its Cisco Systems (CSCO) Holding; Andra Ap-Fonden Has Upped Its Tyson Foods (TSN) Holding

Cardinal Capital Management Inc decreased Cisco Systems Inc. (CSCO) stake by 5.96% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Cardinal Capital Management Inc sold 24,805 shares as Cisco Systems Inc. (CSCO)’s stock declined 0.32%. The Cardinal Capital Management Inc holds 391,175 shares with $21.41M value, down from 415,980 last quarter. Cisco Systems Inc. now has $209.76 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.17% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $49.41. About 11.20 million shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 01/05/2018 – Techmeme: Private equity firm Permira is buying Cisco’s video software business, known as the NDS Group, sources say for ~$1B;; 17/04/2018 – Cisco President for Asia-Pacific and Japan Miyuki Suzuki said 5G will create “huge opportunities” for businesses to drive enriched customer experiences in augmented reality and virtual reality; 22/04/2018 – DJ Cisco Systems Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CSCO); 04/04/2018 – FACTBOX-U.S. winners and losers from trade tit-for-tat; 30/05/2018 – Cisco Announces June 2018 Events with the Financial Community; 16/04/2018 – Park Bench Solutions Offers Optimized Provisioning for Cisco BroadSoft Platform with New odin Clone; 23/05/2018 – Cisco said the largest number of infections from the VPNFilter malware were in Ukraine, which led it to believe Russia was planning an attack on that country; 16/05/2018 – Cisco’s Sales, Profit Forecasts Miss Highest Projections; 07/05/2018 – lnternet2 lnclusivity Award Recipients, Network Startup Resource Center-lnternet2 Fellows Announced; 15/05/2018 – Cisco Systems Inc expected to post earnings of 65 cents a share – Earnings Preview

Andra Ap-Fonden increased Tyson Foods Inc (TSN) stake by 85.77% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Andra Ap-Fonden acquired 24,100 shares as Tyson Foods Inc (TSN)’s stock rose 6.28%. The Andra Ap-Fonden holds 52,200 shares with $4.22 million value, up from 28,100 last quarter. Tyson Foods Inc now has $31.41B valuation. The stock increased 1.10% or $0.94 during the last trading session, reaching $86.14. About 1.95M shares traded. Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) has risen 35.39% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.39% the S&P500. Some Historical TSN News: 31/05/2018 – Tyson Innovation Lab launches ¡Yappah! brand to help fight food waste through a unique chef-driven lens; 08/05/2018 – Marfrig-Owned Chicken Nugget Company Keystone Gets Deal Interest From Tyson, Others — Bloomberg; 07/05/2018 – Tyson Sees Financial Fitness Program Resulting in $253M Cumulative Pretax Charges, Once Implemented, Vs. Previous $218M; 07/05/2018 – Tyson Foods Sees FY18 Chicken Segment Sales Volume Up About 3%-4%; 23/03/2018 – Investors like Tyson and Cargill could put ‘clean meat’ on grocery shelves within three years; 15/05/2018 – Tyson Foods Builds on its Commitment to Sustainability Through Acquisition of American Proteins and AMPRO Products Assets; 22/03/2018 – Austin 360: Exclusive: View the menu at Loro, the Japanese smokehouse from Uchi’s Tyson Cole and Aaron Franklin, opening April; 24/05/2018 – Paciolan to Power Ticketing at Tyson Events Center and Orpheum Theatre; 02/05/2018 – Tyson Foods to Webcast BMO Presentation; 27/03/2018 – Tyson Foods weighs sale of pizza crust business

Andra Ap-Fonden decreased Ametek Inc New (NYSE:AME) stake by 4,100 shares to 50,700 valued at $4.61 million in 2019Q2. It also reduced Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK) stake by 4,700 shares and now owns 17,000 shares. Fortune Brands Home & Sec In (NYSE:FBHS) was reduced too.

More notable recent Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Tyson Foods Names John R. Tyson Chief Sustainability Officer – GlobeNewswire” on September 10, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Tyson Foods Experiencing Short-term Challenges in Fiscal Fourth Quarter – GlobeNewswire” published on September 03, 2019, Fool.com published: “Here’s Why Tyson Foods Gained 17% in August – The Motley Fool” on September 08, 2019. More interesting news about Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Tyson Ventures Invests in New Wave Foods – GlobeNewswire” published on September 05, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Why American Eagle Outfitters, Tyson Foods, and USA Technologies Slumped Today – The Motley Fool” with publication date: September 04, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.31, from 1.29 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 43 investors sold TSN shares while 219 reduced holdings. 92 funds opened positions while 166 raised stakes. 245.05 million shares or 0.21% less from 245.57 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Newman Dignan And Sheerar reported 0.02% stake. D E Shaw reported 115,816 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. 98,400 are owned by Eaton Vance Management. Legacy Private Tru owns 0.36% invested in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) for 39,388 shares. Japan-based Meiji Yasuda Life Ins Communications has invested 0.09% in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN). Stephens Inc Ar has invested 0.11% in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN). 7,865 are held by Veritable L P. Eagle Asset Management holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) for 51,777 shares. Moreover, Guardian Life Ins Of America has 0.01% invested in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) for 851 shares. Gotham Asset Mngmt Limited Liability, New York-based fund reported 47,898 shares. Los Angeles Cap Equity Research holds 0% or 4,274 shares. Vanguard Grp Incorporated reported 27.41 million shares. Waratah Capital Advsr reported 0.13% of its portfolio in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN). Great West Life Assurance Commerce Can holds 0.12% of its portfolio in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) for 637,096 shares. Putnam Llc holds 0.01% or 73,582 shares.

Among 3 analysts covering Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Tyson Foods has $100 highest and $74 lowest target. $93.25’s average target is 8.25% above currents $86.14 stock price. Tyson Foods had 7 analyst reports since April 17, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) earned “Outperform” rating by Credit Suisse on Tuesday, August 6. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, June 21 by Barclays Capital. The stock of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, June 21 by BMO Capital Markets. Credit Suisse maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $74 target in Wednesday, April 17 report.

Among 9 analysts covering Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 56% are positive. Cisco Systems has $65 highest and $4700 lowest target. $55.30’s average target is 11.92% above currents $49.41 stock price. Cisco Systems had 13 analyst reports since April 16, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Cowen & Co on Tuesday, June 25 with “Buy”. The rating was maintained by Raymond James on Thursday, June 20 with “Buy”. The stock of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) earned “Outperform” rating by Raymond James on Thursday, August 15. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) on Thursday, August 15 with “Overweight” rating. As per Tuesday, July 30, the company rating was maintained by Nomura. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Thursday, August 15 with “Equal-Weight”. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Credit Suisse given on Thursday, August 15. The firm has “Buy” rating by Goldman Sachs given on Tuesday, April 16.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.76 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.07, from 0.83 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 39 investors sold CSCO shares while 775 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 472 raised stakes. 2.94 billion shares or 2.81% less from 3.03 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ims Cap Mngmt invested 0.38% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Poplar Forest Capital Ltd Liability Corp has 65,298 shares for 0.26% of their portfolio. Managed Asset Portfolios Ltd Company stated it has 6.97% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Choate Invest Advsrs accumulated 0.37% or 112,917 shares. Schwartz Invest Counsel has 1.31% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 466,000 shares. 2,949 were reported by Jfs Wealth Ltd Liability. Greylin Mangement Inc has 0.58% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Sfmg Limited Liability Co holds 9,516 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. 2,700 were reported by Seabridge Invest Advsr Limited Company. Private Harbour Invest Management And Counsel Llc holds 3.34% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 59,236 shares. Bsw Wealth Prtnrs has 5,112 shares. Alpha Windward Limited Liability Corporation, Massachusetts-based fund reported 7,569 shares. 112,690 were reported by Everence Mngmt Inc. Meristem Family Wealth Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 14,161 shares or 0.24% of their US portfolio. Great West Life Assurance Com Can accumulated 7.63M shares.

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on November, 13. They expect $0.74 earnings per share, up 8.82% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.68 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.14 billion for 16.69 P/E if the $0.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.76 actual earnings per share reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.63% negative EPS growth.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $557,404 activity. BUSH WESLEY G had bought 10,000 shares worth $557,404 on Friday, June 7.