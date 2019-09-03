Cardinal Capital Management Has Boosted Its Holding in Exxon (XOM) by $928,320; Lomas Capital Management Has Boosted Its Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) Position by $2.95 Million

Lomas Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 5.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lomas Capital Management Llc bought 16,303 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The hedge fund held 302,887 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $55.12 million, up from 286,584 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lomas Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $441.65 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.28% or $2.22 during the last trading session, reaching $175.03. About 10.30 million shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 08/05/2018 – AGTech, Alibaba’s Next Crown Jewel. Update III; 19/03/2018 – Last year, Alibaba upped its stake in the Singapore-based firm from 51 percent to 83 percent; 19/04/2018 – Alibaba Group and U.S. car maker Ford have unveiled an unstaffed car vending machine in China; 22/05/2018 – Alibaba’s ‘great import center’ to target Japanese goods; 26/03/2018 – Brightwire: Alibaba to release unlimited data package for own apps with China Unicom; 20/03/2018 – MEDIA-Alibaba said to mull buying Rocket Internet’s Pakistan unit – Bloomberg; 02/04/2018 – Alibaba files trademark lawsuit against Dubai firm behind ‘Alibabacoin’; 29/05/2018 – Alibaba and Cainiao Make Strategic Investment in ZTO Express; 19/03/2018 – Chinese tech giant Alibaba said Monday it would invest an additional $2 billion in Southeast Asian online retailer Lazada; 15/04/2018 – CHONGQING STORE: DIDN’T TALK WITH ALIBABA OVER OWNERSHIP REFORM

Cardinal Capital Management increased its stake in Exxon (XOM) by 17.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cardinal Capital Management bought 11,604 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The hedge fund held 79,309 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.41 million, up from 67,705 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cardinal Capital Management who had been investing in Exxon for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $286.36 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $68.48. About 9.18 million shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 13/04/2018 – Chevron greenlights Gorgon LNG expansion off west Australian coast; 16/05/2018 – EXXON TO IMPORT FUELS VIA TRAIN TO SUPPLY MEXICO OPERATIONS; 27/04/2018 – EXXON SEES GLOBAL OIL DEMAND `FAIRLY STRONG,’ SIMILAR TO 2017; 14/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-VITOL JOINS FORCES WITH FRANCE’S TOTAL TO BUILD FLOATING LNG TERMINAL IN PAKISTAN – INDUSTRY, GOVT; 12/04/2018 – Ernie Scheyder: Exclusive: Chevron, Exxon seek ‘small refinery’ waivers from U.S. biofuels law; 20/03/2018 – Exxon Mobil Investment Anticipated to Be Several Hundred Million Dollars; 16/05/2018 – ExxonMobil: ISS Issued Voting Recommendation Inconsistent With Board’s Recommendation on Say-on-Pay Proposal; 25/04/2018 – Exxon Mobil Corp expected to post earnings of $1.12 a share – Earnings Preview; 26/04/2018 – EXXON, LUKOIL, GAZPROM, TOTAL NOT INTERESTED IN THIS BIDDING ROUND, ZARUBEZHNEFT MAY BID LATER -IRAQI OFFICIAL; 20/03/2018 – Exxon Mobil Final Investment Decision Could Come Later This Yr

More notable recent Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Building A Bulletproof Portfolio Around Alibaba – Seeking Alpha” on August 20, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Stocks To Watch: Walmart And Alibaba Step To The Plate – Seeking Alpha” published on August 10, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Alibaba Q1 2020 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on August 14, 2019. More interesting news about Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “3 Growth Stocks to Buy and Hold For the Next 50 Years – The Motley Fool” published on September 03, 2019 as well as Marketwatch.com‘s news article titled: “Alibaba earnings: Cloud, B2B provide â€˜insulationâ€™ amid economic concerns – MarketWatch” with publication date: August 13, 2019.

Lomas Capital Management Llc, which manages about $667.52M and $931.42M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 101,616 shares to 146,966 shares, valued at $22.93M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold XOM shares while 747 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 607 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.17% more from 2.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cahill Advsr has 11,084 shares for 0.37% of their portfolio. Panagora Asset accumulated 1.74 million shares. Gradient Invs Lc invested in 0.71% or 135,414 shares. Personal Corporation owns 0.41% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 447,987 shares. Saybrook Nc holds 1.38% or 39,265 shares. Moreover, Bridges Invest Mngmt Incorporated has 0.44% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 133,948 shares. Gateway Advisory Limited Company holds 0.7% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) or 33,397 shares. Alexandria Cap Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 46,725 shares. 141,790 were reported by Advisory Ser Ltd Llc. Leuthold Lc owns 0.08% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 7,425 shares. The United Kingdom-based Troy Asset Management has invested 0.03% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Lakeview Capital Prns Limited Com holds 0.93% or 18,845 shares in its portfolio. Mutual Of America Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Corp accumulated 0.67% or 566,551 shares. 5,152 were accumulated by Milestone Group Incorporated. Family Mngmt has 42,542 shares.

More notable recent Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “7 Safe Dividend Stocks for Investors to Buy Right Now – Investorplace.com” on August 12, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “EPA to roll back regulations on methane – Seeking Alpha” published on August 29, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “Exxon Mobil Stock Is Ready to Start Pumping Again – Investorplace.com” on August 14, 2019. More interesting news about Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Better Buy: Exxon Mobil vs. BP – Yahoo Finance” published on August 04, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Exxon Mobil: Get Away From This Yield – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 09, 2019.