Cardinal Capital Management Has Boosted By $1.61 Million Its Teledyne Technologies (TDY) Holding; Piper Jaffray Companies (PJC) Shorts Raised By 15.52%

Cardinal Capital Management Llc increased Teledyne Technologies Inc (TDY) stake by 1.83% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Cardinal Capital Management Llc acquired 6,791 shares as Teledyne Technologies Inc (TDY)'s stock rose 18.72%. The Cardinal Capital Management Llc holds 377,836 shares with $89.55M value, up from 371,045 last quarter. Teledyne Technologies Inc now has $11.05 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.96% or $2.94 during the last trading session, reaching $303.81. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) has risen 34.70% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 34.70% the S&P500.

Piper Jaffray Companies (NYSE:PJC) had an increase of 15.52% in short interest. PJC's SI was 417,500 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 15.52% from 361,400 shares previously. With 90,900 avg volume, 5 days are for Piper Jaffray Companies (NYSE:PJC)'s short sellers to cover PJC's short positions. The SI to Piper Jaffray Companies's float is 3.01%. The stock decreased 0.91% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $70.04. Piper Jaffray Companies (NYSE:PJC) has risen 1.69% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.69% the S&P500.

Cardinal Capital Management Llc decreased Valvoline Inc stake by 1.24M shares to 2.44 million valued at $45.33M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Cypress Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:CY) stake by 504,960 shares and now owns 769,122 shares. Lattice Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:LSCC) was reduced too.

Among 2 analysts covering Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Teledyne Technologies has $32800 highest and $248 lowest target. $296.50’s average target is -2.41% below currents $303.81 stock price. Teledyne Technologies had 7 analyst reports since March 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Thursday, July 25, the company rating was maintained by Needham. The stock of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, March 15 by Needham.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.11 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 17 investors sold TDY shares while 100 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 78 raised stakes. 29.02 million shares or 10.10% less from 32.28 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Signaturefd Lc reported 279 shares stake. Retirement Of Alabama holds 47,136 shares. Palisade Capital Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company Nj reported 133,732 shares. Fifth Third Bank & Trust invested 0% of its portfolio in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY). Neuberger Berman Grp Lc owns 107,528 shares. Whittier Tru Co Of Nevada Inc owns 0.05% invested in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) for 2,874 shares. Convergence Prtn Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 5,684 shares for 0.29% of their portfolio. Rafferty Asset Mgmt Limited Liability invested in 0.01% or 3,093 shares. Putnam Invs Ltd Liability Com owns 22,667 shares. Amalgamated State Bank, a New York-based fund reported 7,115 shares. Hightower Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation holds 3,780 shares. M stated it has 1,000 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Paragon Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Com owns 10 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Fincl Counselors holds 1,248 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Captrust Fincl Advisors has invested 0% in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.53 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.65, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 7 investors sold Piper Jaffray Companies shares while 40 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 50 raised stakes. 10.68 million shares or 2.30% less from 10.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Matarin Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability holds 140,157 shares. Legal General Plc owns 38,378 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Utd Fire owns 7,722 shares or 0.21% of their US portfolio. Morgan Stanley holds 40,455 shares. Panagora Asset Management holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Piper Jaffray Companies (NYSE:PJC) for 153,564 shares. Pillar Pacific Cap Mngmt Ltd Com holds 3,000 shares. Moreover, State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has 0% invested in Piper Jaffray Companies (NYSE:PJC) for 5,825 shares. The New Jersey-based Systematic Financial Management Limited Partnership has invested 0.59% in Piper Jaffray Companies (NYSE:PJC). Vanguard Incorporated accumulated 1.49 million shares. Baystate Wealth Limited Liability Corp has invested 0% in Piper Jaffray Companies (NYSE:PJC). Brandywine Inv Mngmt Limited has 0.02% invested in Piper Jaffray Companies (NYSE:PJC). Bridgeway Cap Mgmt Inc stated it has 91,100 shares. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas reported 7,744 shares. Hartline Corporation holds 50,000 shares or 0.95% of its portfolio. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt holds 5,024 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio.

Piper Jaffray Companies operates as an investment bank and asset management firm that serves firms, private equity groups, public entities, non-profit entities, and institutional investors in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $994.88 million. The companyÂ’s Capital Markets segment offers investment banking and institutional sales, trading, and research services for various equity and fixed income products. It has a 14.65 P/E ratio. It raises capital through equity financings; provides advisory services relating to mergers and acquisitions, equity private placements, and debt advisory services for corporate clients; underwrites debt issuances; and offers municipal financial advisory and loan placement services, as well as various over-the-counter derivative products.