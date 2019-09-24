Cardinal Capital Management Decreased Walt Disney Co. (DIS) Holding by $815,235 as Valuation Rose; Country Club Trust Company Position in Merck & Co (MRK) Lowered by $563,902

Cardinal Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Walt Disney Co. (DIS) by 3.86% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cardinal Capital Management Inc sold 5,865 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 146,170 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $20.41M, down from 152,035 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Walt Disney Co. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $238.61B market cap company. The stock increased 0.14% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $132.46. About 6.12 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 16/05/2018 – Lachlan Murdoch will become chairman and CEO of the remaining parts of Fox, if the proposed Disney-21st Century Fox merger occurs. Rupert Murdoch will serve as co-chairman in this scenario; 24/05/2018 – NETFLIX PASSES DISNEY IN MARKET VALUATION; 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – BOB CHAPEK NAMED CHAIRMAN OF PARKS, EXPERIENCES AND CONSUMER PRODUCTS SEGMENT; 17/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Kirkland’s, The Walt Disney, The Kraft Heinz, Southwestern Energy, QTS Realty Tr; 16/03/2018 – After pay vote, Disney investors question lger’s rich deal; 16/05/2018 – Proposed New FoxWill Be Formed After Shareholder and Regulatory Approval of the Proposed Transaction Between 21CF and the Walt Disney Co; 18/04/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – ON AUG. 29, 2017, IGER AND RUPERT MURDOCH AGREED TO EXPLORE “MERITS AND FEASIBILITY” OF PURSUING A POTENTIAL BUSINESS COMBINATION; 23/05/2018 – Nine News Australia: #BREAKING: Etihad Stadium has been giving a shock new name, after a massive deal with Disney. #9New; 12/03/2018 – Apple earlier Monday announced it was buying magazine subscription service Texture and spoke to the likelihood, or lack thereof, for a Netflix or Disney tie-up; 07/05/2018 – The Hill: Sources tell Reuters Comcast seeks to block Disney-Fox deal with all-cash bid

Country Club Trust Company decreased its stake in Merck & Co Inc (MRK) by 4.16% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Country Club Trust Company sold 6,794 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.42% . The institutional investor held 156,570 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.13 million, down from 163,364 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Country Club Trust Company who had been investing in Merck & Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $215.99B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.94% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $84.36. About 9.16M shares traded. Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) has risen 28.05% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.05% the S&P500. Some Historical MRK News: 07/05/2018 – Roche: FDA Grants Priority Review for Tecentriq in Lung Cancer Treatment; 15/03/2018 – Dynavax Announces Acceptance of Two Data Abstracts for SD-101 in Combination with KEYTRUDA® for Presentation at the 2018 American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting; 16/04/2018 – OPDIVO PLUS LOW-DOSE YERVOY COMBINATION REDUCES RISK OF PROGRES; 03/04/2018 – The European Medicines Agency Accepts Regulatory Submission for LYNPARZA® (olaparib) in BRCA-Mutated HER2-Negative Metastatic; 19/04/2018 – Jeanne Whalen: SCOOP: P&G to spend $4.2 bn to buy German Merck’s consumer-health unit, which sells vitamins & other OTC items; 19/04/2018 – P&G: The $1 Billion Consumer Health Business of Merck KGaA Grew 6% Over the Past Two Years; 08/05/2018 – OncoSec Expands Relationship with Merck, Announces Clinical Collaboration to Evaluate Combination of lmmunoPulse® IL-12 and KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) for Triple Negative Breast Cancer; 08/03/2018 – STADA SAYS IT’S NOT IN TALKS WITH MERCK ABOUT ACQUISITIONS; 15/04/2018 – Merck: Safety Profile of Keytruda Consistent With Previous Trials of Patients With Advanced Melanoma; 21/03/2018 – MSD Animal Health Receives Positive Opinion from European Medicines Agency for BRAVECTO® Plus (fluralaner plus moxidectin) Spot-on Solution for Cats

Cardinal Capital Management Inc, which manages about $1.84B and $1.00 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bank Of America Corp. (NYSE:BAC) by 43,870 shares to 436,365 shares, valued at $12.66M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Medtronic Plc by 4,760 shares in the quarter, for a total of 90,560 shares, and has risen its stake in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU).

Analysts await The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $1.08 earnings per share, down 27.03% or $0.40 from last year’s $1.48 per share. DIS’s profit will be $1.95B for 30.66 P/E if the $1.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.35 actual earnings per share reported by The Walt Disney Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.00% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in Q2 2019. Its down 1.59, from 2.8 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 78 investors sold DIS shares while 627 reduced holdings. 195 funds opened positions while 660 raised stakes. 1.17 billion shares or 7.23% more from 1.09 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Tompkins has invested 1.12% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). 3,029 were reported by Coho Partners. Moreover, Soros Fund Mngmt Ltd Liability has 1.03% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 315,000 shares. Choate Investment Advsr invested 0.14% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Exchange Capital Management has 2.04% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Calamos Wealth Management Ltd Liability Co has invested 1.28% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Merian Global Invsts (Uk) owns 0.02% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 17,282 shares. Hexavest invested in 1.68% or 911,399 shares. Private Trust Na reported 0.63% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Jolley Asset Ltd Liability Com holds 35,787 shares. Tower Rech Lc (Trc) accumulated 19,052 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Hldg reported 7.04M shares. Carret Asset Mgmt Ltd Co holds 88,206 shares or 1.96% of its portfolio. Mckinley Carter Wealth Incorporated has invested 0.49% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Hyman Charles D owns 40,441 shares for 0.59% of their portfolio.

Analysts await Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.25 EPS, up 5.04% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.19 per share. MRK’s profit will be $3.20 billion for 16.87 P/E if the $1.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.30 actual EPS reported by Merck & Co., Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.85% negative EPS growth.

Country Club Trust Company, which manages about $870.40 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 33,958 shares to 98,992 shares, valued at $5.39M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Federated Invs Inc Pa (NYSE:FII) by 26,667 shares in the quarter, for a total of 308,609 shares, and has risen its stake in Fedex Corp (NYSE:FDX).