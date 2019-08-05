Cardinal Capital Management Decreased Vf (VFC) Holding; Shorts at CALLINEX MINES ORDINARY SHARES CAN (CLLXF) Lowered By 23.77%

Cardinal Capital Management Inc decreased Vf Corporation (VFC) stake by 3.22% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Cardinal Capital Management Inc sold 6,949 shares as Vf Corporation (VFC)’s stock declined 0.18%. The Cardinal Capital Management Inc holds 208,965 shares with $18.16M value, down from 215,914 last quarter. Vf Corporation now has $32.88 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.71% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $82.78. About 2.02 million shares traded or 8.41% up from the average. V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) has risen 1.36% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.36% the S&P500. Some Historical VFC News: 04/05/2018 – VF TRANSITION PERIOD ADJ. EPS CONT OPS 67C WITH 3C DEAL EFFECT; 05/04/2018 – Nine West nears bankruptcy with plan to sell footwear brand; 19/03/2018 – VF CORP – ENTERED INTO DEAL TO SELL NAUTICA BRAND BUSINESS TO AUTHENTIC BRANDS GROUP LLC; 14/03/2018 – VF REPORTS PACT TO BUY ALTRA®, AN ATHLETIC & PERFORMANCE-BASED; 14/03/2018 – VF Corporation Announces Definitive Agreement to Acquire Altra®, an Athletic and Performance-Based Lifestyle Footwear Brand,; 24/04/2018 – VF Corp. Decreased Size of the Board to Eleven; 04/05/2018 – VF CORP QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $3.05 BLN VS $2.50 BLN; 14/03/2018 – VF CORP – TERMS OF AGREEMENT WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 07/05/2018 – VF Corporation Named to CR Magazine’s 100 Best Corporate Citizens List; 04/05/2018 – VF Corp Transition Quarter Revenue $3.05B, Net $252.8M

CALLINEX MINES INC ORDINARY SHARES CAN (OTCMKTS:CLLXF) had a decrease of 23.77% in short interest. CLLXF’s SI was 68,000 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 23.77% from 89,200 shares previously. With 85,900 avg volume, 1 days are for CALLINEX MINES INC ORDINARY SHARES CAN (OTCMKTS:CLLXF)’s short sellers to cover CLLXF’s short positions. The stock increased 7.89% or $0.003 during the last trading session, reaching $0.041. About 79,000 shares traded or 3066.33% up from the average. Callinex Mines Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLLXF) has 0.00% since August 5, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 54 investors sold VFC shares while 238 reduced holdings. 91 funds opened positions while 227 raised stakes. 388.62 million shares or 1.79% less from 395.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ifrah Finance Svcs stated it has 2,938 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Cullen Frost Bankers holds 2,780 shares. Massachusetts Financial Svcs Ma holds 0.06% of its portfolio in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) for 1.58M shares. Pension Service stated it has 0.15% in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC). Godsey Gibb Assoc holds 204,848 shares. Camelot Portfolios Ltd Liability Co reported 2,683 shares. 949,152 were accumulated by Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt Inc. Cap Advisors Lc has invested 0.02% in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC). Fil Ltd owns 0% invested in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) for 8 shares. 419,552 were accumulated by Ardevora Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Partnership. Schwartz Inv Counsel Inc accumulated 439,450 shares. Gw Henssler Associate Limited holds 1.08% or 135,982 shares. Schaper Benz And Wise Inv Counsel Inc Wi invested in 0.13% or 11,475 shares. Asset Management Incorporated has 25,271 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Cetera Advisor Networks Lc owns 7,155 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio.

Among 4 analysts covering VF (NYSE:VFC), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. VF has $100 highest and $84 lowest target. $92.25’s average target is 11.44% above currents $82.78 stock price. VF had 9 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) earned “Neutral” rating by UBS on Tuesday, May 14. The rating was maintained by UBS with “Hold” on Monday, March 25. The stock of V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) earned “Neutral” rating by Citigroup on Monday, March 18. Cowen & Co maintained the shares of VFC in report on Tuesday, February 19 with “Outperform” rating. The stock of V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) has “Neutral” rating given on Friday, May 24 by UBS.

Since February 8, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 selling transactions for $2.90 million activity. Holtz Curtis A. sold $2.14 million worth of stock or 24,926 shares. Another trade for 8,894 shares valued at $759,462 was made by MEAGHER LAURA C on Monday, February 11.

More notable recent V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “V.F. Corp. Has Plenty Of Room To Move Up – Seeking Alpha” on August 02, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “V.F. Corp Q1 2020 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on July 23, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “V.F. Corp.: Strong Q1 Confirms Upside – Seeking Alpha” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “This Newly Public Clothing Company May Handsomely Reward Income Investors – Nasdaq” published on July 10, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “V.F. Corporation 2020 Q1 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

Cardinal Capital Management Inc increased Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) stake by 18,110 shares to 1.31 million valued at $42.51M in 2019Q1. It also upped Canadian National Railway Co. (NYSE:CNI) stake by 6,328 shares and now owns 530,399 shares. Pnc Financial Services Group I (NYSE:PNC) was raised too.

Analysts await V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $1.29 earnings per share, down 9.79% or $0.14 from last year’s $1.43 per share. VFC’s profit will be $512.34M for 16.04 P/E if the $1.29 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.30 actual earnings per share reported by V.F. Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 330.00% EPS growth.