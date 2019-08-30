Cardinal Capital Management Decreased Stake in Oxford Inds (OXM) as Shares Declined; As Devon Energy (DVN) Share Price Declined, Blume Capital Management Has Lifted Position by $395,250

Cardinal Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Oxford Inds Inc (OXM) by 7.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cardinal Capital Management Llc sold 40,635 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.27% . The institutional investor held 495,886 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $37.32 million, down from 536,521 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Oxford Inds Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.19B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.36% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $69.78. About 107,642 shares traded. Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM) has declined 19.91% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.91% the S&P500. Some Historical OXM News: 21/03/2018 – Southern Tide Expands Brand’s Retail Footprint with Destination and Community in Mind; 28/03/2018 – Oxford Industries Sees FY18 EPS $4.28-EPS $4.48; 28/03/2018 – OXFORD INDUSTRIES INC OXM.N SEES FY 2018 GAAP SHR $4.28 TO $4.48 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS; 28/03/2018 – Oxford Industries 4Q Cont Ops EPS $1.41; 28/03/2018 – OXFORD INDUSTRIES INC – FOR FULL 2018 FISCAL YEAR, ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS ARE EXPECTED TO BE BETWEEN $4.40 AND $4.60; 28/03/2018 – OXFORD INDUSTRIES 4Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 93C, EST. 91C; 13/03/2018 Tommy Bahama Introduces Maritime Deep Blue; 28/03/2018 – Oxford Industries Sees 1Q Adj EPS $1.15-Adj EPS $1.25; 28/03/2018 – OXFORD INDUSTRIES INC – FOR FULL 2018 FISCAL YEAR, EXPECTS NET SALES TO GROW TO BETWEEN $1.12 BLN AND $1.14 BLN; 28/03/2018 – OXFORD INDUSTRIES SEES 1Q ADJ EPS $1.15 TO $1.25, EST. $1.51

Blume Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Devon Energy (DVN) by 8.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blume Capital Management Inc bought 12,750 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.20% . The institutional investor held 171,804 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.42 million, up from 159,054 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Devon Energy for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.64 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.44% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $21.99. About 5.69 million shares traded. Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) has declined 40.08% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.08% the S&P500. Some Historical DVN News: 01/05/2018 – Devon Energy 1Q Loss $197M; 15/05/2018 – BRIDGEWATER REDUCED EIX, ENDP, DVN IN 1Q: 13F; 07/03/2018 – DEVON ENERGY REPORTS $553M SALE OF JOHNSON COUNTY ASSETS; 16/05/2018 – Moody’s: Devon Energy Outlook Is Stable; 12/03/2018 – Moody’s Public Sector Europe Assigns A2 Rating With Stable Outlook To Liverty Limited; Withdraws Rating On Devon And Cornwall; 10/04/2018 – DEVON ENERGY CORP LAYING OFF 300 WORKERS, ROUGHLY 9 PERCENT OF STAFF -LOCAL MEDIA; 01/05/2018 – Devon Energy 1Q Adj EPS 20c; 16/05/2018 – Moody’s: Devon Has Reduced Debt Through Assets, Credit Profile Likely to Improve; 22/03/2018 – Redhawk Investment Group Aligns with The Mitchell Group to Announce Redhawk Minerals Fund Il, LP; 07/03/2018 – Devon Joins Shareholder Sweetener Spree With Buybacks, Gas Sale

Analysts await Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM) to report earnings on September, 11. They expect $1.86 earnings per share, up 1.64% or $0.03 from last year’s $1.83 per share. OXM’s profit will be $31.67 million for 9.38 P/E if the $1.86 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.30 actual earnings per share reported by Oxford Industries, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 43.08% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.47 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.25, from 1.22 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 17 investors sold OXM shares while 41 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 15.55 million shares or 0.95% less from 15.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Blackrock accumulated 2.50M shares or 0.01% of the stock. Manufacturers Life The reported 10,896 shares stake. Geode Capital Ltd Co invested in 196,707 shares. Engineers Gate Manager Limited Partnership invested in 0.05% or 10,205 shares. D E Shaw reported 2,794 shares stake. Credit Suisse Ag has invested 0% in Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM). Axa accumulated 71,200 shares. Hsbc Public Limited invested in 3,344 shares. Citadel Advsrs Ltd Company reported 0% of its portfolio in Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM). Parkside Fincl Commercial Bank has 0% invested in Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM). Stone Ridge Asset Mgmt Limited Co accumulated 9,777 shares. Silvercrest Asset Mgmt Limited Liability holds 0.39% or 533,799 shares. Moreover, Wellington Llp has 0.01% invested in Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM) for 567,943 shares. Fmr Limited Com reported 0% stake. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt System accumulated 5,819 shares.

Cardinal Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.96B and $3.01B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pacwest Bancorp Del (NASDAQ:PACW) by 646,046 shares to 3.16 million shares, valued at $118.99 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Silgan Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SLGN) by 70,962 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.10M shares, and has risen its stake in Ashland Global Hldgs Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.95 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.43, from 0.52 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold DVN shares while 205 reduced holdings. 88 funds opened positions while 147 raised stakes. 310.04 million shares or 8.55% less from 339.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 171,804 were accumulated by Blume Cap Mgmt. Bank Hapoalim Bm holds 0.11% of its portfolio in Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) for 13,955 shares. Philadelphia Trust Com holds 1.22% in Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) or 437,200 shares. Massmutual Tru Fsb Adv owns 0% invested in Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) for 50,486 shares. M owns 10,437 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Proshare Advsr Lc has 0.02% invested in Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) for 103,159 shares. Silvercrest Asset Management Ltd Liability Co holds 0% or 6,559 shares. Aviva Public Ltd, United Kingdom-based fund reported 459,959 shares. 71,080 are owned by Kwmg Ltd. Amica Mutual Insur Com owns 16,642 shares. Cohen & Steers has 0.01% invested in Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) for 80,343 shares. Paragon Capital Management Limited Co accumulated 1.84% or 122,724 shares. Sasco Cap Inc Ct has invested 2.49% in Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN). Holt Capital Advsrs Limited Com Dba Holt Capital Limited Partnership has 21,375 shares. Bb&T Limited Com owns 37,625 shares.

Blume Capital Management Inc, which manages about $302.15M and $190.48 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Metlife (NYSE:MET) by 13,747 shares to 112,529 shares, valued at $4.79 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 15,320 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 31,565 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Global Timber (WOOD).