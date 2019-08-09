Cardinal Capital Management Decreased Its Parsley Energy (PE) Stake by $1.83 Million; Stock Value Declined; Unitedhealth Group (UNH) Holder Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj Boosted Its Stake by $494,000 as Market Value Rose

Cardinal Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Parsley Energy Inc (PE) by 8.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cardinal Capital Management Llc sold 96,308 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.05% . The institutional investor held 1.08 million shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.91M, down from 1.18M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Parsley Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.03 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.49% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $16.46. About 8.31M shares traded or 74.58% up from the average. Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) has declined 48.19% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.19% the S&P500. Some Historical PE News: 13/04/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY INC PE.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $37 FROM $36; 03/05/2018 – Parsley Energy 1Q Adj EPS 31c; 04/05/2018 – PARSLEY NOT CHANGING 2018 GUIDANCE AFTER FIRST QUARTER: CFO; 27/03/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY INC PE.N CEO SAYS NOT SEEING MAJOR OILFIELD SERVICE COST INCREASES THUS FAR IN 2018; 03/05/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY INC PE.N – TOTAL NET PRODUCTION AVERAGED 93.4 MBOE PER DAY VS 54.78 MBOE PER DAY; 03/05/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY SAYS AMENDMENT INCREASES BORROWING BASE UNDER CREDIT AGREEMENT FROM $1.8 BLN TO $2.3 BLN, AMONG OTHER THINGS; 15/05/2018 – Third Point LLC Exits Position in Parsley Energy; 04/05/2018 – PARSLEY SEEING SOME COST INFLATION DUE TO LABOR TIGHTNESS: CFO; 04/05/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY SAYS 85% OF ITS OIL LEAVING PERMIAN BY PIPE; 04/05/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY EXECUTIVES COMMENTING DURING CONFERENCE CALL

Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj increased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH) by 200% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj bought 2,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.36% . The institutional investor held 3,000 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $742,000, up from 1,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $236.66B market cap company. The stock increased 0.47% or $1.17 during the last trading session, reaching $247.62. About 2.74 million shares traded. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 1.90% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.90% the S&P500. Some Historical UNH News: 14/03/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH IS SAID TO DROP OUT OF BIDDING FOR ENVISION HEALTH – BLOOMBERG, CITING; 17/04/2018 – UnitedHealth 1Q EPS $2.87; 08/05/2018 – UnitedHealthcare, North Carolina Safety-Net Health System Partner to Support Medicaid Beneficiaries and People with Dual Specia; 13/03/2018 – UnitedHealth: Witty to Step Down From UnitedHealth Group Board; 14/03/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH IS SAID TO DROP OUT OF BIDDING FOR ENVISION HEALTH; 04/04/2018 – UnitedHealthcare Launches Step Up for Better Health Sweepstakes with GHR to Encourage Walking and Support Boys & Girls Clubs; 13/03/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH TO LAUNCH NEW OPTUM VENTURES GLOBAL FUND; 13/03/2018 – Top 3– #1 From drugmaker to drug manager: Ex-GSK chief Andrew Witty jumps to the helm of giant Optum $GSK $UNH; 06/03/2018 – The NAPA Insurance Services Center, LLC, DBA NAPA Insurance Center adds United Health Care Veteran Steve Schneider as Western R; 17/04/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH CFO EXPECTS 2018 MEDICARE CARE RATIO OF 81.5 PERCENT PLUS OR MINUS 50 BASIS POINTS

Cardinal Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.96 billion and $3.01B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Itron Inc (NASDAQ:ITRI) by 251,058 shares to 817,295 shares, valued at $38.13M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Silgan Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SLGN) by 70,962 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.10 million shares, and has risen its stake in First Merchants Corp (NASDAQ:FRME).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.23, from 1.32 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 31 investors sold PE shares while 99 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 247.62 million shares or 2.05% less from 252.80 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bnp Paribas Asset Mgmt Sa reported 0.06% stake. Ameriprise invested in 0.01% or 1.17M shares. Qs Investors Llc invested in 111,896 shares. Utah-based Utah Retirement has invested 0.02% in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE). Parallax Volatility Advisers Ltd Partnership owns 0% invested in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) for 9,978 shares. Agf, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 119,271 shares. Essex Invest Management Limited Company invested in 1,500 shares or 0% of the stock. 43,830 were reported by King Luther Capital Management Corporation. Gluskin Sheff And has 23,427 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Point72 Asset Management Limited Partnership holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) for 589,822 shares. Jane Street Gp Lc owns 91,617 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Manufacturers Life Insur The holds 0% of its portfolio in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) for 224,072 shares. Monarch Partners Asset Management Ltd Liability Company reported 459,100 shares. Wexford Cap LP owns 1.24 million shares for 1.98% of their portfolio. Westpac Banking Corporation accumulated 0% or 16,823 shares.

More notable recent Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Does Dolby Laboratories, Inc.’s (NYSE:DLB) P/E Ratio Tell You? – Yahoo Finance” on July 22, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Parsley Energy Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on August 05, 2019, Fool.com published: “3 Drug Stocks With Unimaginably Low P/E Ratios – Motley Fool” on July 17, 2019. More interesting news about Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) were released by: Forbes.com and their article: “NYSE Stocks With Little Or No Debt, Low P/E’s And Paying 3%+ Dividends – Forbes” published on August 09, 2019 as well as Pehub.com‘s news article titled: “PE-backed Sunnova starts trading on the NYSE – PE Hub” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

Since June 5, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $34,738 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 63 investors sold UNH shares while 497 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 524 raised stakes. 782.62 million shares or 7.34% less from 844.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. De Burlo Gru stated it has 8,600 shares. Hemenway Llc stated it has 0.23% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Lsv Asset Mgmt invested in 45,850 shares. Fulton Retail Bank Na reported 6,054 shares. National Bank & Trust holds 2.51% or 32,101 shares. Asset accumulated 14,027 shares or 0.43% of the stock. Patten Inc holds 0.77% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) or 7,269 shares. 1,165 are owned by Van Hulzen Asset Ltd Liability Co. Willingdon Wealth Mgmt holds 1.68% or 27,658 shares in its portfolio. Louisiana State Employees Retirement holds 0.63% or 50,700 shares. Jensen Inv holds 4.7% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 1.60 million shares. Samlyn Ltd Liability Com has invested 1.71% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Grimes & invested in 30,191 shares. Riggs Asset Managment Incorporated has 0.03% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 200 shares. Amp Invsts Limited holds 0.72% or 525,120 shares in its portfolio.

Since May 1, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $6.14 million activity. Shares for $4.64 million were bought by WICHMANN DAVID S.