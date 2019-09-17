Cardinal Capital Management Decreased Its Microsoft (MSFT) Holding by $486,115; Share Price Rose; American Elec Pwr (AEP) Shareholder Jennison Associates Trimmed Its Position

Cardinal Capital Management decreased its stake in Microsoft (MSFT) by 4.52% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cardinal Capital Management sold 3,655 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The hedge fund held 77,239 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.35 million, down from 80,894 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cardinal Capital Management who had been investing in Microsoft for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.34% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $136.79. About 9.49M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 09/03/2018 – Ignition Partners Adds Former Microsoft CIO Jim DuBois and Former Amazon Executive and Datasphere CEO Satbir Khanuja as Venture; 16/05/2018 – Crossbar Announces Licensing Relationship Agreement With Microsemi; 09/04/2018 – KPMG TO ACQUIRE ADOXIO — STRENGTHENING ITS GLOBAL LEADERSHIP AS A MICROSOFT DYNAMICS 365 INTEGRATOR; 10/04/2018 – PROS Announces Participation in Hannover Messe; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT CFO HOOD COMMENTS ON CAPEX SPENDING IN INTERVIEW; 05/03/2018 – Frame Launches High-performance Virtual Desktop Service on Microsoft Azure Government; 30/04/2018 – Cyren Announces Enhanced Security through Microsoft Office 365 Integration; 14/03/2018 – Stephen Hawking’s voice was his trademark; 05/03/2018 – MICROSOFT: DELAY ON CERTAIN OPS LIMITED TO SOME REGIONS; 25/04/2018 – FIS to Host Investor Conference on May 8

Jennison Associates Llc decreased its stake in American Elec Pwr Inc (AEP) by 7.73% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jennison Associates Llc sold 333,671 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.37% . The institutional investor held 3.98 million shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $350.63M, down from 4.32 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jennison Associates Llc who had been investing in American Elec Pwr Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $45.46 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $92.06. About 1.02 million shares traded. American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) has risen 24.73% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.73% the S&P500. Some Historical AEP News: 16/04/2018 – AEP Unit in Louisiana Settlement Supporting Wind Catcher Project; 14/05/2018 – AEP Names Smoak President And COO Of SWEPCO; 19/04/2018 – DJ American Electric Power Company In, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AEP); 30/05/2018 – GRIDLIANCE SAYS SETTLEMENT ALSO PRESERVES TCEC’S RIGHT TO SERVE RETAIL ELECTRIC LOAD IN ITS SERVICE AREA; 19/04/2018 – AMERICAN ELECTRIC POWER COMPANY – SETTLEMENT AGREEMENT INCLUDES ENTITIES IN INDIANA, KENTUCKY, MICHIGAN, OHIO, VIRGINIA AND WEST VIRGINIA; 26/04/2018 – American Electric Power 1Q Profit Falls 23%; 19/04/2018 – AEP Reaches Settlement on Transmission Return on Equity for Eastern Companies; Incorporates Benefits of Tax Reform Into Transmi; 24/04/2018 – AEP TO INVEST $17.7B CAPITAL OVER NEXT THREE YEARS IN CORE OPS; 21/05/2018 – TEXAS JUDGE RECOMMENDS CONDITIONAL APPROVAL OF AEP WIND PROJECT; 30/05/2018 – GRIDLIANCE – UNIT TO HAVE OPTION TO CONSTRUCT, OWN & OPERATE ANY ADDITIONAL INTERCONNECTIONS TO WIND CATCHER ENERGY CONNECTION PROJECT

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.14 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.05, from 1.19 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 33 investors sold AEP shares while 265 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 253 raised stakes. 355.59 million shares or 0.83% more from 352.66 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Jennison Associates Llc, which manages about $100.00 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in New Relic Inc by 267,840 shares to 723,864 shares, valued at $62.62M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Insulet Corp (NASDAQ:PODD) by 98,995 shares in the quarter, for a total of 283,817 shares, and has risen its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analysts await American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.20 earnings per share, down 4.00% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.25 per share. AEP’s profit will be $592.56 million for 19.18 P/E if the $1.20 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.00 actual earnings per share reported by American Electric Power Company, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.