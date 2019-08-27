Cardinal Capital Management Decreased Genesee & Wyo (GWR) Stake By $42.66 Million; Priority Technology Holdings (PRTH) Shorts Raised By 180.35%

Priority Technology Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PRTH) had an increase of 180.35% in short interest. PRTH’s SI was 97,000 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 180.35% from 34,600 shares previously. With 21,100 avg volume, 5 days are for Priority Technology Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PRTH)’s short sellers to cover PRTH’s short positions. The SI to Priority Technology Holdings Inc’s float is 1.7%. The stock increased 3.46% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $5.44. About 667 shares traded. Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTH) has declined 26.72% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.72% the S&P500.

Cardinal Capital Management Llc decreased Genesee & Wyo Inc (GWR) stake by 32.69% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Cardinal Capital Management Llc sold 490,328 shares as Genesee & Wyo Inc (GWR)’s stock rose 25.76%. The Cardinal Capital Management Llc holds 1.01 million shares with $87.96 million value, down from 1.50M last quarter. Genesee & Wyo Inc now has $6.31 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $110.64. About 169,933 shares traded. Genesee & Wyoming Inc. (NYSE:GWR) has risen 32.77% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.77% the S&P500. Some Historical GWR News: 30/04/2018 – Genesee & Wyoming Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 03/04/2018 – GENESEE & WYOMING INC SAYS APPOINTMENTS EXPAND G&W BOARD TO 12 DIRECTORS, 11 OF WHOM ARE INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS; 03/04/2018 – GENESEE & WYOMING INC GWR.N – APPOINTS BRUCE CARTER AND CYNTHIA HOSTETLER TO ITS BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 13/03/2018 – Genesee & Wyoming Reports Traffic for February 2018; 03/04/2018 – Genesee & Wyoming Names Bruce Carter and Cynthia Hostetler to Board; 01/05/2018 – Genesee & Wyoming 1Q Net $75.1M; 01/05/2018 – Genesee & Wyoming Plans to Incur $55M in Costs Related to Improving U.K. Rail, Terminal and Road Operations; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity New Millennium Adds GE, Exits Genesee & Wyoming; 01/05/2018 – Genesee & Wyoming 1Q EPS $1.19; 13/03/2018 – GENESEE & WYOMING CARLOADS UP 0.8% IN FEB. :GWR US

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 26 investors sold GWR shares while 96 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 53 raised stakes. 47.58 million shares or 7.84% less from 51.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 3,256 are owned by Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank). 1,242 were reported by Hexavest. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa accumulated 55,943 shares. Cohen Steers has 242 shares. Barclays Plc holds 0.01% in Genesee & Wyoming Inc. (NYSE:GWR) or 84,536 shares. California State Teachers Retirement owns 0.02% invested in Genesee & Wyoming Inc. (NYSE:GWR) for 91,411 shares. Mackenzie Fincl Corporation has 56,758 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Amalgamated Bancorporation holds 12,199 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. 5,700 are held by Alpha Windward Limited Liability. Paloma Prns Mgmt holds 8,033 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Point72 Asset Mngmt Ltd Partnership holds 116,989 shares. Credit Suisse Ag owns 3.03M shares. Arrowmark Colorado Limited Liability Corp reported 137,000 shares. Kbc Grp Nv owns 0% invested in Genesee & Wyoming Inc. (NYSE:GWR) for 4,254 shares. Vident Inv Advisory Lc owns 0.03% invested in Genesee & Wyoming Inc. (NYSE:GWR) for 6,114 shares.

Cardinal Capital Management Llc increased Health Ins Innovations Inc (NASDAQ:HIIQ) stake by 249,771 shares to 884,526 valued at $23.72M in 2019Q1. It also upped Lakeland Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:LBAI) stake by 64,493 shares and now owns 2.32 million shares. First Merchants Corp (NASDAQ:FRME) was raised too.