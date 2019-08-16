Cardinal Capital Management Decreased Cts (CTS) Holding By $10.44 Million; 2 Analysts Covering Unilever PLC (LON:ULVR)

Cardinal Capital Management Llc decreased Cts Corp (CTS) stake by 47.35% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Cardinal Capital Management Llc sold 360,079 shares as Cts Corp (CTS)’s stock rose 5.35%. The Cardinal Capital Management Llc holds 400,414 shares with $11.76 million value, down from 760,493 last quarter. Cts Corp now has $920.93M valuation. The stock increased 1.84% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $28.19. About 96,436 shares traded. CTS Corporation (NYSE:CTS) has declined 9.56% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.56% the S&P500. Some Historical CTS News: 30/04/2018 – S&PGR Asgns JPM Chase Cm Mtg Sec Trst 2018-PTC Cts Prelim Rtgs; 20/03/2018 – ADVANCED MICRO DEVICES RELEASES INITIAL TECHNICAL ASSESSMENT OF CTS LABS RESEARCH; 22/05/2018 – DGAP-NEWS: CTS EVENTIM AG & CO. KGAA: CTS EVENTIM ENTERS SPANISH LIVE ENTERTAINMENT MARKET BY ACQUIRING DOCTOR MUSIC; 18/05/2018 – S&PGR Asgns Braemar Htls & Rsrts Tst 2018-PRME Cts Prelim Rtgs; 13/03/2018 – CTS LABS – ITS SECURITY AUDIT SHOWED MANY CRITICAL SECURITY VULNERABILITIES & MANUFACTURER BACKDOORS IN AMD’S EPYC,RYZEN,RYZEN PRO,RYZEN MOBILE CHIPS; 13/03/2018 AMD Processors Severe Security Advisory Announced by CTS Labs; 20/03/2018 – ADVANCED MICRO DEVICES – ALL ISSUES RAISED IN CTS LABS RESEARCH REQUIRE ADMINISTRATIVE ACCESS TO SYSTEM; 26/04/2018 – CTS CORP CTS.N SEES FY 2018 SALES $435 MLN TO $455 MLN; 22/03/2018 – CTS EVENTIM SAYS EXPECTS REVENUES AND NORMALISED EBITDA TO GROW IN 2018; 22/05/2018 – FONTERRA LOWERS FY2018 EARNINGS FORECAST TO 25-30 CTS/SHARE

Among 6 analysts covering Unilever PLC (LON:ULVR), 2 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Unilever PLC has GBX 5060 highest and GBX 3950 lowest target. GBX 4839.17’s average target is -3.43% below currents GBX 5011 stock price. Unilever PLC had 20 analyst reports since March 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Unilever PLC (LON:ULVR) has “Outperform” rating given on Monday, May 6 by Credit Suisse. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital on Friday, July 26 with “Underweight”. The stock of Unilever PLC (LON:ULVR) earned “Neutral” rating by UBS on Monday, April 1. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Tuesday, July 30 by Liberum Capital. The stock of Unilever PLC (LON:ULVR) has “Neutral” rating given on Tuesday, April 23 by Credit Suisse. On Tuesday, April 23 the stock rating was maintained by Berenberg with “Buy”. As per Monday, March 25, the company rating was maintained by Berenberg. The company was maintained on Friday, August 9 by Jefferies. UBS maintained the shares of ULVR in report on Tuesday, July 2 with “Neutral” rating. JP Morgan maintained it with “Underweight” rating and GBX 4700 target in Tuesday, June 25 report. See Unilever PLC (LON:ULVR) latest ratings:

09/08/2019 Broker: Jefferies Rating: Hold Old Target: GBX 4900.00 New Target: GBX 5030.00 Maintain

30/07/2019 Broker: Liberum Capital Rating: Hold Old Target: GBX 4350.00 New Target: GBX 4735.00 Maintain

26/07/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Rating: Underweight Old Target: GBX 3950.00 New Target: GBX 4460.00 Maintain

25/07/2019 Broker: Shore Capital Rating: Under Review Under Review

19/07/2019 Broker: UBS Rating: Neutral Old Target: GBX 4800.00 Maintain

12/07/2019 Broker: Deutsche Bank Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 4700.00 Maintain

09/07/2019 Broker: UBS Rating: Neutral Old Target: GBX 4800.00 Maintain

02/07/2019 Broker: UBS Rating: Neutral Old Target: GBX 4400.00 New Target: GBX 4800.00 Unchanged

25/06/2019 Broker: JP Morgan Rating: Underweight Old Target: GBX 3860.00 New Target: GBX 4700.00 Maintain

05/06/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Rating: Underweight Old Target: GBX 3950.00 Maintain

The stock increased 0.69% or GBX 34.5 during the last trading session, reaching GBX 5011. About 1.54M shares traded. Unilever PLC (LON:ULVR) has 0.00% since August 16, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Unilever PLC operates in the fast-moving consumer goods market. The company has market cap of 131.70 billion GBP. The firm operates through Personal Care, Foods, Home Care, and Refreshment divisions. It has a 19.83 P/E ratio. The Personal Care segment offers skincare and haircare products, deodorants, and oral care products.

Cardinal Capital Management Llc increased Columbia Bkg Sys Inc (NASDAQ:COLB) stake by 97,878 shares to 3.00 million valued at $98.17 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Kar Auction Svcs Inc (NYSE:KAR) stake by 51,879 shares and now owns 2.65 million shares. Itron Inc (NASDAQ:ITRI) was raised too.