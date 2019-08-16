Cardinal Capital Management Decreased Cisco Systems (CSCO) Stake By $1.36 Million; Marshfield Associates Cut Its Moody’s Corp. (MCO) Holding

Cardinal Capital Management Inc decreased Cisco Systems Inc. (CSCO) stake by 5.82% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Cardinal Capital Management Inc sold 25,690 shares as Cisco Systems Inc. (CSCO)’s stock declined 0.32%. The Cardinal Capital Management Inc holds 415,980 shares with $22.46 million value, down from 441,670 last quarter. Cisco Systems Inc. now has $197.98 billion valuation. The stock decreased 8.61% or $4.36 during the last trading session, reaching $46.25. About 61.39M shares traded or 179.21% up from the average. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 16/05/2018 – Cisco Earnings: A Slight Beat, a 4% Slide — Barron’s Blog; 01/05/2018 – Trollope joined Cisco in 2012 and has been a senior vice president and general manager of the company’s collaboration technology group; 07/03/2018 – Cisco Brings Visibility and Insights to lT’s Biggest Blind Spot: The WAN; 16/05/2018 – Cisco drops despite earnings beat; 28/03/2018 – Cisco Systems Names Maria Martinez Exec VP, Chief Customer Experience Officer; 22/03/2018 – Federal services provider CSRA partners with Google Cloud; 10/04/2018 – New SevOne Solution Automates the Operational Insight of Cisco ACI-Based Infrastructure; 12/05/2018 – Arista Takes Aim at a Key Cisco Business — Barron’s; 03/05/2018 – Vyopta Expands Analytics for Cisco Webex; 15/05/2018 – Saba Adds Chesapeake Energy, Exits AK Steel, Cuts Cisco: 13F

Marshfield Associates decreased Moody's Corp. (MCO) stake by 0.3% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Marshfield Associates analyzed 3,217 shares as Moody's Corp. (MCO)'s stock rose 10.54%. The Marshfield Associates holds 1.06 million shares with $191.57M value, down from 1.06M last quarter. Moody's Corp. now has $39.72B valuation. The stock increased 1.67% or $3.44 during the last trading session, reaching $209.95. About 443,803 shares traded. Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) has risen 25.48% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.48% the S&P500.

Among 8 analysts covering Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Cisco Systems has $65 highest and $4700 lowest target. $54.78’s average target is 18.44% above currents $46.25 stock price. Cisco Systems had 13 analyst reports since March 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Monday, March 25, the company rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets. Cowen & Co maintained Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) rating on Tuesday, June 25. Cowen & Co has “Buy” rating and $65 target. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) on Thursday, August 15 with “Overweight” rating. The stock of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) earned “Buy” rating by Raymond James on Thursday, June 20. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight” on Thursday, August 15. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Credit Suisse on Thursday, August 15. The rating was maintained by Goldman Sachs with “Buy” on Tuesday, April 16. Nomura maintained Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) on Tuesday, July 30 with “Neutral” rating. The rating was maintained by Raymond James with “Outperform” on Thursday, August 15.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $557,404 activity. BUSH WESLEY G bought $557,404 worth of stock or 10,000 shares.

Cardinal Capital Management Inc increased Us Bancorp (NYSE:USB) stake by 10,656 shares to 344,811 valued at $16.62 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) stake by 79,305 shares and now owns 718,431 shares. Bank Of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) was raised too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Proshare Ltd Liability Co owns 3.64 million shares or 1.17% of their US portfolio. Private Wealth Advsrs Inc holds 155,649 shares or 3.14% of its portfolio. Guardian Life Of America accumulated 0.09% or 12,695 shares. 214,149 are owned by Blb&B Advsr Ltd. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital Lc reported 1.45 million shares. Buckingham reported 40,054 shares stake. Earnest Ptnrs Lc holds 2,284 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Hardman Johnston Glob Advsrs Ltd Liability accumulated 533,123 shares. The Ontario – Canada-based Highstreet Asset Mgmt has invested 1.3% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Anchor Ltd Liability Corp owns 46,233 shares. Sequoia Fincl Ltd, a Ohio-based fund reported 51,921 shares. Advsr Limited Liability Corp stated it has 6,282 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Shayne Limited Liability Co holds 0.19% or 5,000 shares in its portfolio. Ballentine Prtnrs Lc has invested 0.14% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Cardinal Capital Inc reported 415,980 shares or 2.25% of all its holdings.

More notable recent Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: "Cisco (CSCO) 4th Quarter Earnings: What to Expect – Nasdaq" on August 14, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: "Cisco Is Unjustly Oversold – Seeking Alpha" published on August 16, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: "Thursday's Vital Data: Macy's, Cisco and Bank of America – Nasdaq" on August 15, 2019. More interesting news about Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: "Stock Market Today: GE, Cisco and Canopy Make Wild Moves – Nasdaq" published on August 15, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com's news article titled: "Cisco Systems (CSCO) Q4 Earnings & Revenues Beat Estimates – Nasdaq" with publication date: August 15, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 31 investors sold MCO shares while 174 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 153 raised stakes. 159.78 million shares or 4.85% less from 167.92 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Axa has invested 0.03% in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO). Putnam Invs Ltd Co owns 1,476 shares. Agf America Inc holds 36,686 shares. Keybank Association Oh has 19,747 shares. 76 are held by Farmers And Merchants Invests. Zeke Cap Advsr Ltd Liability Co holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) for 3,288 shares. Aqr Capital Mgmt holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) for 107,869 shares. Tuttle Tactical Management invested in 0.22% or 5,999 shares. Financial Bank Of Montreal Can has 149,529 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management reported 6,119 shares stake. Ls Invest Lc stated it has 0.05% in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO). Barclays Public Limited Company reported 216,102 shares. New York-based Group has invested 0.05% in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO). Aperio Group Incorporated has invested 0.08% in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO). Carderock Mgmt owns 11,693 shares.

More notable recent Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: "Why You Might Be Interested In Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) For Its Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance" on August 15, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: "Moody's Corporation Has Posted an Updated Management Presentation for Investors – Business Wire" published on August 06, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: "Moody's Corp (MCO) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance" on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: "A Preview Of Moody's Q2 Earnings – Benzinga" published on July 30, 2019 as well as Fool.com's news article titled: "3 Top Financial Stocks to Buy Right Now – Motley Fool" with publication date: July 25, 2019.