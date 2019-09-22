Cardinal Capital Management Cut Microsoft (MSFT) Stake by $486,115; Shares Rose; American Tower New (AMT) Shareholder Edgewood Management Has Trimmed Its Position by $10.73 Million

Edgewood Management Llc decreased its stake in American Tower Corp New (AMT) by 0.62% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Edgewood Management Llc sold 52,607 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.70% . The institutional investor held 8.47M shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.73B, down from 8.52M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Edgewood Management Llc who had been investing in American Tower Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $99.85B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.66% or $1.51 during the last trading session, reaching $225.56. About 2.79 million shares traded or 54.25% up from the average. American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT) has risen 48.28% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.28% the S&P500.

Cardinal Capital Management decreased its stake in Microsoft (MSFT) by 4.52% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cardinal Capital Management sold 3,655 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The hedge fund held 77,239 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.35 million, down from 80,894 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cardinal Capital Management who had been investing in Microsoft for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 1.16% or $1.63 during the last trading session, reaching $139.44. About 40.04M shares traded or 63.77% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 19/03/2018 – BLACKBERRY & MICROSOFT IN STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP; 02/05/2018 – DELL, MICROSOFT PARTNER TO OFFER IOT SOLUTIONS FOR BUSINESSES; 17/05/2018 – Performance Contractors at Work on $7.8 Billion in Chemical Projects, Focused on Gulf Coast, an Industrial Info News Alert; 18/04/2018 – CAFC: RANIERE v. MICROSOFT CORPORATION [OPINION] – Appeal #17-1400 – 2018-04-18; 14/05/2018 – ClearSky Data Introduces Scale-Up NAS Capabilities to Combine Flash Performance, Cloud Elasticity, Built-in Backup and Disaster Recovery; 17/04/2018 – Supreme Court Drops Microsoft Email Fight With New Law in Place; 05/03/2018 – MEDIA-Microsoft is bringing Cortana to Outlook for iOS and Android – The Verge; 24/04/2018 – DENMARK’S SAXO BANK SAYS HAS ENTERED INTO A STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP WITH MICROSOFT WITH THE AIM OF RUNNING ITS TECHNOLOGY STACK ON THE MICROSOFT CLOUD; 23/05/2018 – Oxfam International Selects Aware by Wiretap™ Governance, Compliance Solution for Workplace by Facebook Collaboration Environment; 26/04/2018 – The Joint Corp. to Host Conference Call on Thursday, May 10, to Discuss First Quarter 2018 Results

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc invested in 338,258 shares or 2.71% of the stock. Foster & Motley invested in 2.8% or 149,042 shares. The California-based Tarbox Family Office has invested 0.33% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Howard Cap stated it has 311,325 shares. Icon Advisers Com has 58,000 shares. Carmignac Gestion holds 1.02% or 615,030 shares in its portfolio. Wagner Bowman Management reported 44,835 shares. Vantage Inv Lc accumulated 77,403 shares or 1.19% of the stock. First Citizens State Bank And stated it has 1.88% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Athena Capital Advisors Ltd Company reported 2.24% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Monetary Mngmt Grp, Missouri-based fund reported 116,788 shares. Icm Asset Management Wa has 203,215 shares for 20.2% of their portfolio. 11,893 were accumulated by Warren Averett Asset Management. Punch And Associates Investment Management Inc accumulated 104,472 shares. Legg Mason Asset (Japan) Ltd has invested 1.43% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Edgewood Management Llc, which manages about $9.25B and $30.44 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in The Charles Schwab Corporati (NYSE:SCHW) by 256,759 shares to 22.12M shares, valued at $888.85 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Intuitive Surgical Inc (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 26,298 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.45 million shares, and has risen its stake in Booking Hldgs Inc.