Cardinal Capital Management Cut Its Position in Calavo Growers (CVGW) by $3.86 Million as Market Value Declined; Corecommodity Management Has Lifted Its Holding in Carrizo Oil & Gas (CRZO) by $485,004 as Market Value Declined

Cardinal Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Calavo Growers Inc (CVGW) by 14.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cardinal Capital Management Llc sold 46,490 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.87% . The institutional investor held 284,600 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.86M, down from 331,090 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Calavo Growers Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.56 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.59% or $1.43 during the last trading session, reaching $88.56. About 183,930 shares traded or 25.08% up from the average. Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW) has declined 4.39% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.39% the S&P500. Some Historical CVGW News: 07/03/2018 – Calavo Growers 1Q EPS 41c; 07/03/2018 – CALAVO GROWERS INC – COMPANY REAFFIRMS FORECAST FOR DOUBLE-DIGIT INCREASE IN CONSOLIDATED REVENUE AND EPS FOR FISCAL 2018; 20/04/2018 – DJ Calavo Growers Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CVGW); 07/03/2018 – Calavo Growers Backs FY18 Double-Digit Growth in Rev, EPS; 14/03/2018 – Calavo Growers at Tour Hosted By Stephens Inc. Today; 15/05/2018 – Otter Creek Adds Potlatch, Exits MGIC, Cuts Calavo Growers: 13F; 07/03/2018 – CALAVO GROWERS INC CVGW.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.97, REV VIEW $1.28 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 25/05/2018 – Calavo Investor Misstep; 07/03/2018 Calavo Growers Tour Scheduled By Stephens Inc. for Mar. 14; 24/05/2018 – Calavo Growers Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Corecommodity Management Llc increased its stake in Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc (CRZO) by 28.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Corecommodity Management Llc bought 40,417 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.91% . The institutional investor held 183,082 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.28M, up from 142,665 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Corecommodity Management Llc who had been investing in Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $758.01 million market cap company. The stock decreased 7.14% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $8.19. About 2.87M shares traded. Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRZO) has declined 66.43% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 66.43% the S&P500. Some Historical CRZO News: 05/04/2018 – KEMC FUND IV GP SAYS BELIEVES CARRIZO OIL SHOULD MERGE WITH ANOTHER OPERATOR WITH PERMIAN OVERLAP TO INCREASE SCALE; 07/05/2018 – CARRIZO OIL 1Q ADJ EPS 48C, EST. 34C; 05/04/2018 – KEMC FUND IV GP -IF CARRIZO OIL BOARD IS UNABLE/UNWILLING TO EXECUTE VIABLE STRATEGIC PATH IN 12 MONTHS, KEMC BELIEVES SHAREHOLDERS WOULD BE BEST SERVED BY SALE OF CO; 05/04/2018 – KEMC FUND IV GP BELIEVES SALE OF NON-CORE ASSETS & PARTIAL SALES IN EAGLE FORD, UTICA, MARCELLUS, NIOBRARA & REPAYMENT OF DEBT ARE POSITIVE STEPS FOR CARRIZO OIL; 05/04/2018 – CARRIZO OIL HOLDER KIMMERIDGE HAS HAD, TO CONTINUE TALKS; 27/03/2018 – Carrizo Oil & Gas Announces Appointment of Frances Aldrich Sevilla-Sacasa to Bd of Directors; 05/04/2018 – Private equity firm Kimmeridge Energy boosts Carrizo stake, urges asset sales; 07/05/2018 – Carrizo Oil & Gas 1Q EPS 18c; 05/04/2018 – KEMC FUND IV GP SAYS BELIEVES CARRIZO OIL SHOULD COMPLETELY DIVEST EAGLE FORD POSITION TO PAY DOWN DEBT, BECOME PERMIAN PURE-PLAY; 07/05/2018 – Carrizo Oil & Gas 1Q Rev $225.3M

More notable recent Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRZO) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Carrizo Oil & Gas gets activist shareholder in Lion Point – Seeking Alpha” on May 06, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Carrizo Oil & Gas: Excellent Well Results Contribute To Expectations For Significant Positive Cash Flow – Seeking Alpha” published on April 12, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Carrizo Oil (CRZO) Expected to Beat Earnings Estimates: Can the Stock Move Higher? – Nasdaq” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRZO) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why Oil Stocks Are Tumbling Today – Yahoo Finance” published on June 05, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Notable Wednesday Option Activity: CRZO, CAR, MMM – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 10, 2019.

Corecommodity Management Llc, which manages about $5.19 billion and $176.06M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hollyfrontier Corp (NYSE:HFC) by 6,737 shares to 23,735 shares, valued at $1.17M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cf Inds Hldgs Inc (NYSE:CF) by 13,199 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 57,444 shares, and cut its stake in Sanderson Farms Inc (NASDAQ:SAFM).

