Cardinal Capital Management Cut Its Holding in Parsley Energy (PE) by $1.83 Million; Yandex N Vshs Class A (YNDX) Shareholder Rex Capital Advisors Has Lowered Its Stake as Market Valuation Rose

Rex Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Yandex N Vshs Class A (YNDX) by 6.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rex Capital Advisors Llc sold 12,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.99% . The institutional investor held 184,892 shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.35M, down from 197,392 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rex Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Yandex N Vshs Class A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.70 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.08% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $35.79. About 927,124 shares traded. Yandex N.V. (NASDAQ:YNDX) has risen 9.86% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.86% the S&P500. Some Historical YNDX News: 09/03/2018 – YANDEX YNDX.O : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $47 FROM $40; 25/04/2018 – YANDEX 1Q REV. $464.0M; 25/04/2018 – Yandex Cash, Cash Equivalents and Term Deposits $1.66B as of March 31; 08/05/2018 – Yandex Conference Call Set By Loop Capital Markets for May. 16; 25/04/2018 – Yandex 1Q Adjusted EBITDA $134.5M; 22/05/2018 – Boundless Introduces New Lightweight, Portable, Offline Basemap Server; 26/04/2018 – YANDEX YNDX.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $44 FROM $41; 07/03/2018 Boundless to Host Roundtable Webinar on Boundless Server Enterprise; 27/04/2018 – SBERBANK, YANDEX HEADLINES PUBLISHED IN ERROR; 27/04/2018 – Sberbank and Yandex Complete Deal for Yandex.Market Joint Venture

Cardinal Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Parsley Energy Inc (PE) by 8.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cardinal Capital Management Llc sold 96,308 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.05% . The institutional investor held 1.08M shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.91 million, down from 1.18 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Parsley Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.10B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.17% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $16.09. About 5.12M shares traded or 8.64% up from the average. Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) has declined 48.19% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.19% the S&P500. Some Historical PE News: 21/05/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY INC PE.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $42 FROM $35; 03/05/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY INC PE.N – TOTAL NET PRODUCTION AVERAGED 93.4 MBOE PER DAY VS 54.78 MBOE PER DAY; 03/05/2018 – Parsley Energy 1Q Adj EPS 31c; 03/05/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY 1Q ADJ EPS 31C, EST. 24C; 15/05/2018 – Parsley Energy at Stephens Energy Executive Summit Tomorrow; 13/04/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY INC PE.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $37 FROM $36; 04/05/2018 – PARSLEY SEEING SOME COST INFLATION DUE TO LABOR TIGHTNESS: CFO; 27/03/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY INC CHIEF EXECUTIVE BRYAN SHEFFIELD SAYS NO PLANS TO ADD MORE DRILLING RIGS, FRACK CREWS IF OIL PRICES CLc1 RISE FURTHER; 03/05/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY INC PE.N -QTRLY TOTAL NET PRODUCTION AVERAGED 93.4 MBOE PER DAY VS 54.78 MBOE PER DAY; 03/05/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY SAYS ON APRIL 30, CO, UNITS ENTERED INTO SIXTH AMENDMENT TO CREDIT AGREEMENT DATED AS OF OCT 28, 2016 – SEC FILING

Since June 5, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $34,738 activity.

Cardinal Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.96B and $3.01 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cbiz Inc (NYSE:CBZ) by 112,283 shares to 3.22 million shares, valued at $65.09M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in J2 Global Inc (NASDAQ:JCOM) by 92,106 shares in the quarter, for a total of 760,464 shares, and has risen its stake in Medical Pptys Trust Inc (NYSE:MPW).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.23, from 1.32 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 31 investors sold PE shares while 99 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 247.62 million shares or 2.05% less from 252.80 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Metropolitan Life Insur New York owns 0.01% invested in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) for 15,906 shares. Moreover, Jennison Ltd Liability Corp has 0.01% invested in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE). Credit Suisse Ag has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE). Discovery Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Company Ct, a Connecticut-based fund reported 1.65M shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale reported 26,076 shares. Rhumbline Advisers owns 241,772 shares. Advsrs Asset Mngmt holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) for 31,295 shares. Nwq Inv Management Limited Liability Company reported 0.1% of its portfolio in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE). Castleark Mgmt Lc has invested 0.01% in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE). Deutsche Bancorporation Ag reported 1.56M shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Maryland-based Inv Counselors Of Maryland Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.01% in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE). California State Teachers Retirement Sys holds 418,398 shares. Natixis LP stated it has 19,906 shares. Natl Insur Tx holds 81,185 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Millennium Management Limited Liability Co accumulated 10.17M shares.

Analysts await Yandex N.V. (NASDAQ:YNDX) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.47 earnings per share, up 67.86% or $0.19 from last year’s $0.28 per share. YNDX’s profit will be $153.65 million for 19.04 P/E if the $0.47 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.27 actual earnings per share reported by Yandex N.V. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 74.07% EPS growth.