Cardinal Capital Management Cut Its Columbia Bkg Sys (COLB) Holding by $13.86 Million; Market Valuation Rose; Campbell & Company Investment Adviser Upped Hni (HNI) Holding by $759,815

Cardinal Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Columbia Bkg Sys Inc (COLB) by 12.82% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cardinal Capital Management Llc sold 385,062 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.27% . The institutional investor held 2.62M shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $94.72M, down from 3.00M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Columbia Bkg Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.69 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.84% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $37.1. About 460,852 shares traded or 71.65% up from the average. Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) has declined 6.54% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.54% the S&P500. Some Historical COLB News: 23/03/2018 – Columbia Banking Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 26/04/2018 – Columbia Banking System 1Q EPS 55c; 15/03/2018 Columbia Banking Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – Columbia Bank Appoints Greg Sigrist Chief Financial Officer; 19/04/2018 – Columbia Bank’s Second Annual Melanie Dressel Community Commitment Event Launches April 23; 26/04/2018 – Columbia Banking System Raises Quarter Dividend to 26c; 26/04/2018 – COLUMBIA BANKING SYSTEM INC – TO PAY A REGULAR CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.26 PER COMMON SHARE; 26/04/2018 – COLUMBIA BANKING SYSTEM INC COLB.O INCREASES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND BY 18 PCT

Campbell & Company Investment Adviser Llc increased its stake in Hni Corp (HNI) by 386.83% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Campbell & Company Investment Adviser Llc bought 21,709 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.18% . The hedge fund held 27,321 shares of the office equipment and supplies and services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $967,000, up from 5,612 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Campbell & Company Investment Adviser Llc who had been investing in Hni Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.49 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.45% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $34.76. About 387,589 shares traded or 67.78% up from the average. HNI Corporation (NYSE:HNI) has declined 19.66% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.66% the S&P500. Some Historical HNI News: 20/04/2018 – HNI SAYS JEFFREY D. LORENGER NAMED PRESIDENT; 20/04/2018 – HNI CORP HNI.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.54, REV VIEW $2.24 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 24/04/2018 – HNI CORP – CREDIT AGREEMENT ALSO EXTENDS MATURITY DATE FROM JANUARY 2021 TO APRIL 2023 WITH OPTION FOR TWO ADDITIONAL ONE-YEAR EXTENSIONS; 21/04/2018 – DJ HNI Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HNI); 08/05/2018 – HNI BOOSTS QTRLY DIV TO 29.5C/SHR FROM 28.5C, EST. 29.5C; 20/04/2018 – HNI Corp 1Q Adj EPS 10c; 24/04/2018 – HNI CORP – CREDIT AGREEMENT AMENDS AND RESTATES SECOND AMENDED AND RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT, DATED JUNE 9, 2015; 20/04/2018 – HNI CORP HNI.N SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR $2.40 TO $2.70 EXCLUDING ITEMS; 20/04/2018 – HNI Corp: Askren Expects to Retire as CEO and Chairman No Later Than Dec 31; 20/04/2018 – HNI Corp Sees FY Adj EPS $2.40-Adj EPS $2.70

Cardinal Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.96B and $3.06 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Gaming & Leisure Pptys Inc (NASDAQ:GLPI) by 31,514 shares to 1.33M shares, valued at $51.81 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Silgan Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SLGN) by 84,359 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.19 million shares, and has risen its stake in Viper Energy Partners Lp (NASDAQ:VNOM).

Since July 1, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $18,722 activity. Another trade for 259 shares valued at $8,433 was made by BARUFFI KUMI YAMAMOTO on Monday, July 1. On Monday, July 1 the insider Lawson David C bought $5,633.

Analysts await Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.61 earnings per share, down 3.17% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.63 per share. COLB’s profit will be $44.18 million for 15.20 P/E if the $0.61 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.71 actual earnings per share reported by Columbia Banking System, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.08% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.37, from 1.42 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 19 investors sold COLB shares while 56 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 62 raised stakes. 63.99 million shares or 1.42% less from 64.91 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Etrade Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB). Neumeier Poma Counsel Ltd Llc holds 1.36% in Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) or 456,235 shares. Thrivent Fin For Lutherans has 0.01% invested in Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) for 57,479 shares. Riverhead Lc holds 0.02% or 11,987 shares. State Street, Massachusetts-based fund reported 2.76 million shares. 9,869 were reported by Menta Capital Ltd Liability Corporation. Automobile Association holds 11,464 shares or 0% of its portfolio. The North Carolina-based Commercial Bank Of America De has invested 0% in Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB). 15,217 are owned by Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. Proshare Advsrs Ltd owns 9,855 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can reported 100,252 shares stake. 136,407 were reported by Swiss Retail Bank. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado accumulated 647,923 shares or 0.14% of the stock. Moreover, Mason Street Advsr Limited Liability Company has 0.02% invested in Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) for 24,553 shares. Ameritas Invest Prns holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) for 6,012 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.16 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 1.3 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 22 investors sold HNI shares while 48 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 50 raised stakes. 29.50 million shares or 2.06% less from 30.12 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. State Common Retirement Fund owns 0.01% invested in HNI Corporation (NYSE:HNI) for 150,900 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corp invested 0.05% of its portfolio in HNI Corporation (NYSE:HNI). Balyasny Asset Management Limited Liability holds 9,895 shares. 80,900 are owned by Swiss Fincl Bank. Cetera Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in HNI Corporation (NYSE:HNI). United Fin Advisers Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 6,500 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Charles Schwab holds 464,569 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Citigroup has invested 0% in HNI Corporation (NYSE:HNI). Morgan Stanley holds 0% or 209,038 shares. Goldman Sachs Group Incorporated Incorporated reported 99,392 shares stake. Bancorp Of Mellon Corp has 811,855 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Meeder Asset holds 0.08% or 31,347 shares in its portfolio. Invesco Limited stated it has 123,751 shares. Moreover, Camarda Finance Advsr has 0% invested in HNI Corporation (NYSE:HNI) for 14 shares. Retail Bank Of America De reported 273,261 shares.

