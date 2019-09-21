Cardinal Capital Management Cut Its Calavo Growers (CVGW) Holding by $3.47 Million as Market Value Declined; Signaturefd Maintains Position in Clorox Co Del (CLX)

Cardinal Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Calavo Growers Inc (CVGW) by 12.69% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cardinal Capital Management Llc sold 36,122 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.87% . The institutional investor held 248,478 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $24.04 million, down from 284,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Calavo Growers Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.66 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.34% or $1.25 during the last trading session, reaching $94.38. About 294,148 shares traded or 64.49% up from the average. Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW) has declined 4.39% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.39% the S&P500.

Signaturefd Llc increased its stake in Clorox Co Del (CLX) by 120.42% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Signaturefd Llc bought 2,270 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.75% . The institutional investor held 4,155 shares of the specialty chemicals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $636,000, up from 1,885 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Signaturefd Llc who had been investing in Clorox Co Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.09B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.58% or $2.43 during the last trading session, reaching $151.78. About 1.36M shares traded or 42.55% up from the average. The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) has risen 20.78% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.78% the S&P500. Some Historical CLX News: 16/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Venezuela seizes Kellogg plant; 12/03/2018 – Clorox Estimates Nutranext Acquisition Will Add to EPS in FY2; 22/05/2018 – P&G, Colgate and Clorox were last this cheap on a relative basis to the market seven to nine years ago; 12/03/2018 – Clorox Estimates Nutranext Acquisition Will Dilute FY19 EPS by 8-12 Cents; 12/03/2018 – Clorox Expect Nutranext Acquisition to Close in Fiscal 4Q ending June 3; 15/03/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Intel, HP Inc. and Clorox; 12/03/2018 – Clorox Estimates Nutranext Acquisition Will Dilute 4Q EPS by 7-11 Cent; 20/03/2018 – Health & Wellness Platform Anchored By Vanterra Capital Acquired By Clorox CLX; 27/03/2018 – Green Biologics Partners With Kingsford® Charcoal to Launch New EcoLight™ Natural Charcoal Lighter Fluid; 07/05/2018 – Clorox at Goldman Sachs Global Staples Forum Tomorrow

Signaturefd Llc, which manages about $2.04B and $1.16 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHX) by 8,154 shares to 3,655 shares, valued at $257,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr Dow Jones Indl Avrg Etf (DIA) by 8,894 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,106 shares, and cut its stake in Axis Capital Holdings Ltd (NYSE:AXS).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.29, from 1.23 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 48 investors sold CLX shares while 251 reduced holdings.

