Cardinal Capital Management Cut Holding in Parsley Energy (PE) by $1.83 Million; St Johns Investment Management Company Position in Facebook (FB) Trimmed by $355,240 as Share Value Rose

St Johns Investment Management Company Llc decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 25.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. St Johns Investment Management Company Llc sold 2,140 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.53% with the market. The institutional investor held 6,212 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.04M, down from 8,352 at the end of the previous reported quarter. St Johns Investment Management Company Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $574.46 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.77% or $3.52 during the last trading session, reaching $202.73. About 19.05 million shares traded or 12.69% up from the average. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has declined 0.20% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.63% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 10/05/2018 – Facebook, for its part, has admitted it failed to adequately curtail abuse of its systems and has made changes to its policies and advertising systems; 10/04/2018 – SENATE COMMERCE CMTE CHAIRMAN JOHN THUNE TALKS FB ON CNBC; 25/05/2018 – Facebook Is Designing Its Own Chips to Help Filter Live Videos; 08/05/2018 – MEDIA-Facebook launching a new team dedicated to blockchain – Recode; 17/03/2018 – Facebook and YouTube should have learned from Microsoft’s racist chatbot; 10/05/2018 – U.S. ‘net neutrality’ rules will expire on June 11 – FCC; 19/03/2018 – Breakingviews: Is It Time for More Adult Supervision at Facebook?; 18/04/2018 – Facebook to hire chip designers as focus shifts to AI; 25/04/2018 – Facebook Tries to Curb Fake News, Abuse with New Guidelines; 07/05/2018 – Reputation.com to Host Transform 2018 Conference Series May 17-18

Cardinal Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Parsley Energy Inc (PE) by 8.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cardinal Capital Management Llc sold 96,308 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.43% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.08M shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.91 million, down from 1.18 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Parsley Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.92B market cap company. The stock increased 1.85% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $18.7. About 2.97 million shares traded. Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) has declined 34.06% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.49% the S&P500. Some Historical PE News: 03/05/2018 – Parsley Energy 1Q Rev $392.7M; 13/03/2018 PARSLEY ENERGY INC PE.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $45 FROM $43; 27/03/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY INC CHIEF EXECUTIVE BRYAN SHEFFIELD SAYS NO PLANS TO ADD MORE DRILLING RIGS, FRACK CREWS IF OIL PRICES CLc1 RISE FURTHER; 20/04/2018 – DJ Parsley Energy Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PE)

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.23, from 1.32 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 31 investors sold PE shares while 99 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 247.62 million shares or 2.05% less from 252.80 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Royal Natl Bank Of Canada invested in 320,342 shares or 0% of the stock. Comerica Bancshares reported 11,311 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Texas-based Ranger Investment LP has invested 0% in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE). Elk Creek Ptnrs Limited Liability Company has invested 0.15% in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE). Parametric Associate Limited holds 0.01% or 544,354 shares in its portfolio. Canada Pension Plan Inv Board reported 0% stake. Wellington Mngmt Group Inc Ltd Liability Partnership holds 0% or 1.13 million shares. Monarch Partners Asset Mgmt reported 459,100 shares stake. Lombard Odier Asset Mgmt (Usa) invested 0.03% in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE). Boston Prns invested 0.07% in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE). Guggenheim Cap Ltd Liability holds 283,696 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. 1.65 million were accumulated by Balyasny Asset Management Ltd Company. Advisory Svcs Network Limited Co has 0% invested in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE). Petrus Trust Lta owns 16,323 shares. Paradigm Asset Co Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 0% invested in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) for 4,000 shares.

Since June 5, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $34,738 activity.

Analysts await Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $0.37 EPS, down 5.13% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.39 per share. PE’s profit will be $117.15M for 12.64 P/E if the $0.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.22 actual EPS reported by Parsley Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 68.18% EPS growth.

Cardinal Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.96B and $3.01 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Health Ins Innovations Inc (NASDAQ:HIIQ) by 249,771 shares to 884,526 shares, valued at $23.72 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bgc Partners Inc (NASDAQ:BGCP) by 1.77M shares in the quarter, for a total of 13.25M shares, and has risen its stake in Silgan Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SLGN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. L S Advsrs Inc owns 55,097 shares for 1.24% of their portfolio. Diligent Invsts Llc holds 0.5% or 5,279 shares. Annex Advisory Ser Lc invested 0.04% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Gateway Advisers Ltd Liability Co has invested 1.79% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Court Place Advsrs Lc reported 1,324 shares. Gamble Jones Counsel has 0.27% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 18,330 shares. 20 were reported by Cranbrook Wealth Mngmt Limited. 2,290 are held by Jfs Wealth Advsrs Limited Liability Corporation. Texas Yale Corporation reported 2,566 shares. Chesapeake Asset Limited Com owns 5,141 shares for 1.46% of their portfolio. Centurylink Inv Mngmt Co accumulated 20,709 shares or 1.41% of the stock. Nine Masts Cap reported 0.59% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Hills Bancorporation & reported 8,046 shares. Fjarde Ap accumulated 1.52% or 729,572 shares. Monetary Mngmt Gp reported 22,830 shares stake.

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $1.90 earnings per share, up 9.20% or $0.16 from last year’s $1.74 per share. FB’s profit will be $5.38 billion for 26.68 P/E if the $1.90 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.85 actual earnings per share reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 123.53% EPS growth.

Since January 15, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 7 insider sales for $13.54 million activity. 750 Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) shares with value of $124,035 were sold by Stretch Colin. $2.39M worth of stock was sold by Cox Christopher K on Tuesday, January 15. Shares for $788,374 were sold by Wehner David M. on Thursday, January 31.