Cardinal Capital Management Cut By $8.12 Million Its United Bankshares West V (UBSI) Holding; Clearwater Paper (CLW) Shorts Down By 2.12%

Clearwater Paper Corporation (NYSE:CLW) had a decrease of 2.12% in short interest. CLW's SI was 562,300 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 2.12% from 574,500 shares previously. With 103,200 avg volume, 5 days are for Clearwater Paper Corporation (NYSE:CLW)'s short sellers to cover CLW's short positions. The SI to Clearwater Paper Corporation's float is 3.5%. The stock increased 2.63% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $19.5. About 46,081 shares traded. Clearwater Paper Corporation (NYSE:CLW) has declined 30.16% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.59% the S&P500.

Cardinal Capital Management Llc decreased United Bankshares Inc West V (UBSI) stake by 45.94% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Cardinal Capital Management Llc analyzed 225,652 shares as United Bankshares Inc West V (UBSI)'s stock declined 2.26%. The Cardinal Capital Management Llc holds 265,507 shares with $9.62M value, down from 491,159 last quarter. United Bankshares Inc West V now has $3.76B valuation. The stock increased 0.35% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $36.79. About 233,073 shares traded. United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) has risen 5.04% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.61% the S&P500.

Cardinal Capital Management Llc increased Community Healthcare Tr Inc stake by 54,777 shares to 1.31 million valued at $47.08M in 2019Q1. It also upped First Merchants Corp (NASDAQ:FRME) stake by 204,002 shares and now owns 2.08M shares. Bgc Partners Inc (NASDAQ:BGCP) was raised too.

Analysts await United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $0.64 earnings per share, up 1.59% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.63 per share. UBSI’s profit will be $65.34 million for 14.37 P/E if the $0.64 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.62 actual earnings per share reported by United Bankshares, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.23% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.48, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 12 investors sold UBSI shares while 63 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 66 raised stakes. 73.11 million shares or 1.68% more from 71.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Hawaiian National Bank & Trust invested in 7,778 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Kemnay Advisory Svcs stated it has 0.23% in United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI). Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 14,420 shares. Tributary Ltd Liability Co has invested 1.99% in United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI). Moreover, Price T Rowe Assoc Md has 0% invested in United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) for 29,151 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board invested 0.03% in United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI). Royal Retail Bank Of Canada, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 182,252 shares. Burt Wealth Advisors reported 500 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Shelton Capital reported 0.03% in United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI). Parkside Bankshares Trust holds 43 shares. Pitcairn Commerce invested in 0.04% or 10,300 shares. Manufacturers Life Insurance Comm The holds 0.03% in United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) or 858,116 shares. Bank & Trust Of Ny Mellon Corporation invested 0.01% of its portfolio in United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI). Fuller Thaler Asset Mgmt Inc holds 0.86% of its portfolio in United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) for 1.87 million shares. Mirae Asset Glob Investments Company Ltd invested in 20,057 shares.

Clearwater Paper Corporation produces and sells produces and sells private label tissue and bleached paperboard products in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $322.05 million. It operates in two divisions, Consumer Products, and Pulp and Paperboard. It currently has negative earnings. The Consumer Products segment makes and sells a line of at-home tissue products, including bathroom tissues, paper towels, facial tissues, and napkins; recycled fiber value grade products; and away-from-home products, such as conventional one- and two-ply bath tissues, two-ply paper towels, hard wound towels, and dispenser napkins.

Among 2 analysts covering Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Clearwater Paper had 5 analyst reports since February 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. DA Davidson maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, March 14 report. RBC Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Wednesday, March 13 report.

