Cardinal Capital Management Boosted Stake in Suncor Energy (SU); Verisk Analytics (VRSK) Stock Value Rose While Triple Frond Partners Has Lowered by $35.61 Million Its Position

Cardinal Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Suncor Energy Inc. (SU) by 1.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cardinal Capital Management Inc bought 18,110 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.77% . The institutional investor held 1.31 million shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $42.51M, up from 1.29 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Suncor Energy Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.45B market cap company. The stock increased 1.70% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $28.5. About 5.93 million shares traded or 72.20% up from the average. Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) has declined 32.10% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.10% the S&P500. Some Historical SU News: 02/05/2018 – SUNCOR DOESN’T EXPECT SIGNIFICANT EXPOSURE TO LIGHT-HEAVY DIFF; 01/05/2018 – Suncor Energy declares dividend; 02/05/2018 – SUNCOR EXPECTS MAJOR PIPELINES TO BE BUILT; 01/05/2018 – Suncor Energy 1Q EPS C$0.48; 23/04/2018 – SUNCOR ENERGY INC SU.N : SIMMONS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $47 FROM $44; 01/05/2018 – Suncor Ramping Up Megaprojects as Refining Unit Protects Prices; 14/03/2018 – SUNCOR ENERGY INC – SYNCRUDE’S FORECASTED PRODUCTION FOR FULL YEAR REMAINS WITHIN ANNUAL GUIDANCE RANGE; 02/05/2018 – SUNCOR CONCLUDES FIRST-QUARTER CONFERENCE CALL; 02/05/2018 – SUNCOR NOT SEEING MUCH COST PRESSURE; 29/05/2018 – MFS International Growth Fund Cuts Suncor Energy

Triple Frond Partners Llc decreased its stake in Verisk Analytics Inc (VRSK) by 71.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Triple Frond Partners Llc sold 267,767 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.46% . The institutional investor held 104,718 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.93M, down from 372,485 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Triple Frond Partners Llc who had been investing in Verisk Analytics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $26.11B market cap company. The stock increased 0.48% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $159.66. About 351,526 shares traded. Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) has risen 38.66% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.66% the S&P500. Some Historical VRSK News: 17/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-As Rosneft’s Vietnam unit drills in disputed area of South China Sea, Beijing issues warning; 19/04/2018 – Verisk Launches API for Mozart Form Composer; 01/05/2018 – Verisk Analytics 1Q EPS 79c; 17/04/2018 – Hyundai Motor Amer Selects Verisk for Usage-Based Insurance; 07/05/2018 – Verisk London Risk Symposium 2018 to Focus on lnsurTech and Emerging Issues; 26/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Verisk 3E – 04/26/2018 10:19 AM; 09/04/2018 – AIR Worldwide Collaborates with RenaissanceRe to Develop Industry’s First Probabilistic Model for Extreme Liability Events; 03/05/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Verisk’s Senior Unsecured Rating To Baa2; Outlook Stable; 25/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Verisk 3E – 04/25/2018 12:54 PM; 06/03/2018 Verisk Projects Written Premium for Commercial Cyber Liability to Reach $6.2B by 2020

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 33 investors sold VRSK shares while 149 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 168 raised stakes. 148.33 million shares or 1.59% less from 150.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Camarda Advisors Limited Liability holds 14 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Morgan Stanley holds 0.07% or 1.74M shares. Texas Permanent School Fund owns 31,810 shares. 1,015 are owned by Sandy Spring Commercial Bank. Bamco New York reported 1.60M shares. 4.79M were accumulated by Parnassus Investments Ca. Ing Groep Nv owns 3,537 shares. Cwm Limited Liability Corp accumulated 137 shares. Champlain Inv Ptnrs Limited Liability Corp has invested 1.36% of its portfolio in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK). Mawer Management Ltd owns 1.89M shares or 1.79% of their US portfolio. Twin Tree Limited Partnership, Texas-based fund reported 36,602 shares. Calamos Advsrs Llc has 63,143 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Invesco reported 2.72 million shares. Loews Corporation reported 0.06% stake. Gotham Asset Mngmt Lc invested in 10,412 shares.

More notable recent Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “First Week of VRSK October 18th Options Trading – Nasdaq” on August 21, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Verisk Analytics (VRSK) Reports Next Week: Wall Street Expects Earnings Growth – Nasdaq” published on April 23, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Verisk Estimates 62 Million Residential Locations in the US Are at Moderate to Extreme Flood Risk – Nasdaq” on August 20, 2019. More interesting news about Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Root Insurance Company Joins the Verisk Data Exchange – Nasdaq” published on August 15, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Verisk Analytics, Inc. (VRSK) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for March 14, 2019 – Nasdaq” with publication date: March 13, 2019.

More notable recent Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) news were published by: Fool.ca which released: “5 Cheap Stocks for RRSP Investors – The Motley Fool Canada” on August 23, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Raises Stakes in Amazon (AMZN), Bank of America (BAC) – 13F – StreetInsider.com” published on August 14, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why This Miner Is Excited About Copper – Yahoo Finance” on August 17, 2019. More interesting news about Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) were released by: Fool.ca and their article: “Here’s How Warren Buffett’s Canadian Stocks Have Done This Year – The Motley Fool Canada” published on August 04, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Suncor, Shell join opposition to Enbridge’s Mainline changes – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 26, 2019.