Cardinal Capital Management Boosted Its Exxon (XOM) Stake by $928,320; Salient Capital Advisors Cut Stake in Sunoco LP (SUN) by $2.40 Million

Cardinal Capital Management increased its stake in Exxon (XOM) by 17.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cardinal Capital Management bought 11,604 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The hedge fund held 79,309 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.41M, up from 67,705 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cardinal Capital Management who had been investing in Exxon for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $299.73 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.13% or $1.54 during the last trading session, reaching $70.84. About 13.69 million shares traded or 29.66% up from the average. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 06/03/2018 – EXXON’S XTO PRESIDENT SARA ORTWEIN COMMENTS DURING CERAWEEK; 30/04/2018 – Facebook, Google and Netflix pay a higher median salary than Exxon, Goldman Sachs or Verizon:; 11/04/2018 – PNG LNG terminal expected to restart in May after earthquake shut down – executive; 08/05/2018 – NEWSMAKER-Saad Al-Kaabi: Keeping Qatar’s gas flowing under Gulf boycott; 05/04/2018 – Exxon imports LNG to keep tanks cool at Papua New Guinea plant; 15/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL XOM.N : HSBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $82.5 FROM $70; 22/03/2018 – CORRECTED-BREAKINGVIEWS-Duke Energy draws power from climate activism; 15/05/2018 – ExxonMobil Catalysts and Licensing LLC, BASF Corporation Form Gas Treating Alliance for Natural Gas Processing and Petroleum; 28/03/2018 – ExxonMobil to Release 2017 Financial and Operating Review; 07/03/2018 – EXXON MOBIL CORP XOM.N SAYS THINKS BIOFUELS NEED PRICES HIGHER THAN $100/TON TO BE COMPETITIVE IN MARKET

Salient Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Sunoco Lp (SUN) by 41.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Salient Capital Advisors Llc sold 77,386 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.75% . The institutional investor held 107,678 shares of the oil refining and marketing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.36M, down from 185,064 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Salient Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Sunoco Lp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.54 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.45% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $30.63. About 300,091 shares traded or 18.55% up from the average. Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN) has risen 27.65% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.65% the S&P500. Some Historical SUN News: 03/04/2018 – SUNOCO LP REPORTS PACT TO BUY WHOLESALE FUEL FOR ABOUT $40M; 09/05/2018 – Sunoco 1Q Rev $3.7B; 25/05/2018 – Pennsylvania halts ETP Sunoco Mariner East pipeline again; 09/05/2018 – Sunoco 1Q Loss/Shr $3.74; 03/05/2018 – Pennsylvania regulators allow ETP Mariner East 1 liquids pipe to restart; 07/03/2018 SUN: BREAKING! Pa. Public Utility Commission seeks emergency suspension of Sunoco Pipeline’s Mariner East 1. This is the existing pipeline that is already carrying gases to Marcus Hook. – ! $SUN; 16/03/2018 – Delaware PSC: DNREC issues Conciliation Order by Consent to Sunoco Partners Marketing & Terminals, LP; 18/04/2018 – MOODY’S RATES ENERGY TRANSFER PARTNERS’ PROPOSED PREFERRED UNITS BA2; 10/05/2018 – ETP CEO: SUNOCO LP WILL NOT BE ROLLED UP FOR REASONABLE FUTURE; 07/03/2018 – Pennsylvania PUC: PUC Issues Emergency Order Regarding Sunoco Pipeline L.P.; Operations of Mariner 1 East Pipeline Suspended

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.17, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 17 investors sold SUN shares while 21 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 20 raised stakes. 27.65 million shares or 1.17% more from 27.34 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hudson Valley Invest Advsr Adv invested in 0.08% or 11,000 shares. 73,393 were accumulated by Raymond James & Associates. Lpl Fincl has invested 0% in Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN). Virtu Fincl Limited Co owns 12,183 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Deutsche State Bank Ag reported 173,015 shares. Baldwin Brothers Ma holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN) for 10,500 shares. Morgan Stanley reported 433,440 shares. State Bank Of America Corporation De reported 0% stake. Cullen Frost Bankers reported 12,000 shares. Bb&T Secs owns 0% invested in Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN) for 11,950 shares. Security Commercial Bank Of Sioux City Iowa Ia owns 7,000 shares or 0.25% of their US portfolio. Benjamin F Edwards & owns 1,719 shares. 55 were accumulated by Buffington Mohr Mcneal. Fmr Ltd has 37,702 shares. Meristem Family Wealth Limited Co holds 0.07% or 6,988 shares.

Salient Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $5.02 billion and $4.28B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Transcanada Corp (NYSE:TRP) by 78,716 shares to 2.75M shares, valued at $123.68 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cheniere Energy Partners Lp (NYSEMKT:CQP) by 34,130 shares in the quarter, for a total of 43,803 shares, and has risen its stake in Ngl Energy Partners Lp (NYSE:NGL).

