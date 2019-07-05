Cardinal Capital Management Boosted Holding in Exxon (XOM) as Valuation Rose; As Anthem (ANTM) Share Price Declined, Holder Stanley Capital Management Has Cut Holding by $1.23 Million

Cardinal Capital Management increased its stake in Exxon (XOM) by 17.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cardinal Capital Management bought 11,604 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.16% with the market. The hedge fund held 79,309 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.41 million, up from 67,705 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cardinal Capital Management who had been investing in Exxon for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $320.64B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.91% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $75.75. About 1.77M shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 6.67% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.10% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 21/05/2018 – MEDIA-Ghana to favor forecourt operator as Exxon Mobil Partner – Bloomberg; 29/03/2018 – U.S. DISTRICT JUDGE VALERIE CAPRONI IN MANHATTAN DISMISSES LAWSUIT WITH PREJUDICE, MEANING IT CANNOT BE BROUGHT AGAIN; 29/05/2018 – Exxon Baton Rouge refinery shuts large CDU for 2 wks of repairs; 11/05/2018 – Letters to Barron’s, on Exxon Mobil, Elon Musk and More — Barrons.com; 20/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL – FINAL DECISION ON U.S. GULF COAST INVESTMENT, ANTICIPATED TO BE SEVERAL HUNDRED MLN DOLLARS, EXPECTED LATER THIS YEAR; 25/04/2018 – Hartford Dividend & Growth HLS Adds Halliburton, Cuts Exxon; 19/04/2018 – FOCUS-Exxon faces setback in Iraq as oil and water mix; 24/05/2018 – Algeria’s Sonatrach hopes for Exxon Mobil deal on shale gas; 14/05/2018 – APG Asset Adds Six Flags, Exits National Fuel, Cuts Exxon: 13F; 29/03/2018 – DUTCH GOVERNMENT: REDUCTION TO 12 BCM GRONINGEN GAS PRODUCTION COULD COME BEFORE OCTOBER 2022

Stanley Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Anthem Inc (ANTM) by 9.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stanley Capital Management Llc sold 4,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.39% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 40,600 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.65 million, down from 44,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stanley Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Anthem Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $72.95B market cap company. The stock increased 1.06% or $2.99 during the last trading session, reaching $285.77. About 286,960 shares traded. Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has risen 11.34% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.91% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold XOM shares while 747 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 607 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.17% more from 2.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Stanley Capital Management Llc, which manages about $204.35 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Applied Matls Inc (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 55,200 shares to 189,900 shares, valued at $7.53M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.