Cardinal Capital Management Boosted Exxon (XOM) Holding by $928,320; Beach Investment Management Has Raised Position in Microsoft (MSFT)

Beach Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Microsoft (MSFT) by 18.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beach Investment Management Llc bought 3,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 20,340 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.40M, up from 17,140 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beach Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Microsoft for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 1.53% or $2.13 during the last trading session, reaching $136.66. About 4.81M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 15/03/2018 – lnfluitive, Tasktop and TrendKite accelerate their growth strategies and competitive advantages with Workboard; 05/03/2018 – Stratasys Files Annual Report on Form 20-F for the Year Ended December 31, 2017; 07/05/2018 – Microsoft projects a future of A.I.-powered drones at its annual developer conference; 15/05/2018 – Waddell & Reed Adds Emerson Electric, Cuts Microsoft: 13F; 14/05/2018 – RANE Sponsors Compliance Week 2018; 05/04/2018 – Agio Launches New Public Cloud and Cybersecurity Offering: SkySuite; 15/05/2018 – ValueAct Exits Microsoft, Express Scripts as It Adds Sallie Mae; 13/03/2018 – New York Post: Microsoft women filed 238 discrimination and harassment complaints; 08/05/2018 – Sapho announces deep integration with Microsoft Windows 10; 30/04/2018 – Lightspeed Venture Partners Says Microsoft Chairman John Thompson Joining as a Venture Partner

Cardinal Capital Management increased its stake in Exxon (XOM) by 17.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cardinal Capital Management bought 11,604 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The hedge fund held 79,309 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.41M, up from 67,705 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cardinal Capital Management who had been investing in Exxon for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $293.51 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.50% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $69.37. About 1.32M shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 14/05/2018 – Exxon Beaumont refinery overhauling coker, hydrotreater; 20/03/2018 – Brazil’s Cosan signs 20-year lubricant contract with Exxon in South America; 28/03/2018 – ExxonMobil to Release 2017 Financial and Operating Review; 29/03/2018 – EXXON AND QPI WIN ANOTHER BLOCK IN SANTOS BASIN IN BRAZIL OIL AUCTION; 07/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL – BY 2025 EXPECTS CASH FLOW COULD GROW 90 PCT AT 2017 OIL PRICES; 05/04/2018 – ExxonMobil Awards FLEXICOKING Technology License to Sinochem Hongrun Petrochemical Co. Ltd; 07/03/2018 – EXXON SEES EARNINGS RISING $31B BY 2025 AT 2017 OIL PRICES; 17/04/2018 – FoodEnvReportingNet: Sources say Chevron and Exxon Mobil have asked the EPA for a hardship waiver from the ethanol mandate; 29/03/2018 – U.S. JUDGE DISMISSES EXXON MOBIL XOM.N LAWSUIT TO STOP NEW YORK, MASSACHUSETTS ATTORNEY GENERALS’ CLIMATE CHANGE PROBES — COURT RULING; 01/05/2018 – SABIC, EXXONMOBIL CREATE JV FOR PLANNED ETHANE CRACKER IN TEXAS

Beach Investment Management Llc, which manages about $88.74M and $55.61M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Coca Cola Co. (NYSE:KO) by 14,660 shares to 14,660 shares, valued at $687,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

