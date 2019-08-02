Carderock Capital Management Upped Amgen (AMGN) Holding By $1.02 Million; South State Has Trimmed Its Anthem (ANTM) Position

Carderock Capital Management Inc increased Amgen (AMGN) stake by 21.9% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Carderock Capital Management Inc acquired 5,392 shares as Amgen (AMGN)’s stock rose 5.93%. The Carderock Capital Management Inc holds 30,009 shares with $5.70 million value, up from 24,617 last quarter. Amgen now has $111.54B valuation. The stock decreased 0.31% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $186. About 3.04 million shares traded or 9.56% up from the average. Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) has declined 2.12% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.12% the S&P500. Some Historical AMGN News: 25/05/2018 – FDA CONFIRMS ORPHAN DRUG STATUS FOR AMGEN’S ROMIPLOSTIM; 06/03/2018 Amgen Announces Preliminary Results Of Tender Offer; 26/04/2018 – Amgen Bond Trading 35x Average; Clients Net Sellers; 23/03/2018 – AMGEN & ALLERGAN GET POSITIVE CHMP OPINION FOR ABP 980 (BIOSIMI; 01/05/2018 – SANOFI & REGENERON TO LOWER NET PRICE OF PRALUENT; 24/04/2018 – Amgen, Inc. Sees 2018 Rev $21.9B-$22.8B; 01/05/2018 – Regeneron Pharma: Express Scripts Selected Praluent as Exclusive PCSK9 Inhibitor Therapy on Its National Preferred Formulary as of July 1, 2018; 29/03/2018 – FDA expands use of Amgen leukemia drug Blincyto to patients with relapse risk; 19/04/2018 – BRIEF-Moody’s Says Stable Outlook For Global Pharmaceuticals; 01/05/2018 – Sanofi/Regeneron’s one-two punch on PCSK9 price and health data wins a key convert as Express Scripts creates exclusive formulary deal $REGN $SNY $AMGN $ESRX

South State Corp decreased Anthem Inc (ANTM) stake by 1.92% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. South State Corp sold 1,368 shares as Anthem Inc (ANTM)’s stock rose 13.00%. The South State Corp holds 69,912 shares with $20.06 million value, down from 71,280 last quarter. Anthem Inc now has $74.94B valuation. The stock decreased 0.56% or $1.66 during the last trading session, reaching $292.95. About 1.06M shares traded. Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has risen 16.81% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.81% the S&P500. Some Historical ANTM News: 22/05/2018 – SHAREHOLDERS HAD ACCUSED EXPRESS SCRIPTS OF INFLATING ITS SHARE PRICE BY CONCEALING ITS DETERIORATING RELATIONSHIP WITH ANTHEM, A BIG CUSTOMER; 30/05/2018 – Donald Trump’s Pressure Pushed NFL to Change Its Anthem Rules — Owner Depositions; 13/03/2018 – ANTHEM – REAFFIRMS NET INCOME GUIDANCE FOR FY2018 TO BE GREATER THAN $14.28/SHARE, INCLUDING ITEMS; 15/05/2018 – GLENVIEW REDUCED DWDP, FMC, ANTM, FLEX, CI IN 1Q: 13F; 17/04/2018 – Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield in Missouri Introduces New Medicare Supplement Plan F to Help Consumers Control Health Care; 23/05/2018 – ANTHEM INC – FINANCIAL TERMS OF TRANSACTION WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 23/05/2018 – Anthem at Goldman Sachs Global Health Care Conference Jun 13; 12/03/2018 – Sen. McCaskill: McCaskill Calls for Review of Anthem’s Emergency Room Policies; 25/04/2018 – ANTHEM INC – NOW EXPECTS MEDICAL ENROLLMENT TO BE BETWEEN 40.1 MLN – 40.3 MLN FOR FULL YEAR 2018; 27/03/2018 – Leading Brands JPMorgan Chase & Co., Anthem, Inc., and Genworth Financial, Inc. to Keynote at PegaWorld 2018

Among 7 analysts covering Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Anthem Inc had 14 analyst reports since February 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Friday, March 8 by Cowen & Co. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital on Wednesday, April 17 with “Overweight”. Credit Suisse maintained Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) rating on Friday, March 8. Credit Suisse has “Outperform” rating and $368 target. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Buy” on Thursday, February 21. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets on Friday, March 8 with “Buy”. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, March 8 by Barclays Capital. On Wednesday, March 6 the stock rating was maintained by Stephens with “Buy”. The rating was maintained by Cantor Fitzgerald on Thursday, March 7 with “Buy”.

Analysts await Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $4.84 EPS, up 27.03% or $1.03 from last year’s $3.81 per share. ANTM’s profit will be $1.24B for 15.13 P/E if the $4.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.64 actual EPS reported by Anthem, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.31% EPS growth.

South State Corp increased Dowdupont Inc stake by 14,721 shares to 281,850 valued at $15.03M in 2019Q1. It also upped Ishares Russell 2000 Etf (IWM) stake by 3,025 shares and now owns 11,970 shares. Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) was raised too.

Since February 7, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $380,000 activity. Another trade for 2,000 shares valued at $380,000 was sold by SUGAR RONALD D.

Among 7 analysts covering Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:AMGN), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 86% are positive. Amgen Inc had 11 analyst reports since February 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, May 23 by Citigroup. As per Friday, March 8, the company rating was maintained by Cantor Fitzgerald. Mizuho maintained it with “Buy” rating and $208 target in Friday, June 21 report. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Monday, July 15. The stock of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, February 25 by Cowen & Co. Mizuho maintained Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) on Monday, February 25 with “Buy” rating. The rating was initiated by BMO Capital Markets with “Buy” on Thursday, March 14. Mizuho maintained the shares of AMGN in report on Monday, March 11 with “Buy” rating.