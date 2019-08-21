Carderock Capital Management Trimmed Its Holding in Henry Schein (HSIC) by $433,260; As Kraton (KRA) Market Value Declined, Panagora Asset Management Has Upped by $2.10 Million Its Holding

Panagora Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Kraton Corp (KRA) by 30.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Panagora Asset Management Inc bought 65,756 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.37% . The institutional investor held 281,138 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.05 million, up from 215,382 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Kraton Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $894.44 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.53% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $28.21. About 199,520 shares traded. Kraton Corporation (NYSE:KRA) has declined 33.43% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.43% the S&P500. Some Historical KRA News: 09/04/2018 – Kraton Positioned for Market Growth at CHINAPLAS 2018; 25/04/2018 – KRATON CORP – CONTINUE TO EXPECT FULL-YEAR 2018 ADJUSTED EBITDA TO BE APPROXIMATELY $400 MILLION; 08/03/2018 – Kraton Corporation Announces Successful Closing of Term Loan Refinancing; 25/04/2018 – KRATON CORP – EXPECT TO REDUCE 2018 CONSOLIDATED NET DEBT BY $125 – $150 MLN; 25/04/2018 – Kraton 1Q Rev $502.4M; 16/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Kraton Corporation Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff; 05/04/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Kraton Corporation Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of April 27, 2018 (KRA); 08/03/2018 – KRATON: EURO TRANCHE PROCEEDS, CASH WERE USED TO PREPAY $185M; 24/04/2018 – Deadline Alert: The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Kraton Corporation (KRA); 24/05/2018 – Kraton Corporation Announces Completion Of Refinancing Transactions

Carderock Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Henry Schein (HSIC) by 19.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Carderock Capital Management Inc sold 7,221 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.57% . The institutional investor held 30,691 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.85M, down from 37,912 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Henry Schein for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.08 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.38% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $61.26. About 1.26 million shares traded. Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) has risen 7.31% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.31% the S&P500. Some Historical HSIC News: 09/03/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Henry Schein, Inc. (HSIC) and; 04/04/2018 – HENRY SCHEIN INC HSIC.O : LEERINK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $80 FROM $75; 12/04/2018 – Henry Schein Names Christopher Pendergast Chief Technology Officer; 10/04/2018 – Alpha Omega-Henry Schein Cares Holocaust Survivors Oral Health Program Receives 2018 William J. Gies Award; 05/03/2018 – GRIFOLS – IN 2018, GRIFOLS WILL CONTINUE EXPANSION OF ITS CAPACITY IN ITS INDUSTRIAL COMPLEX IN BARCELONA; 30/04/2018 – HENRY SCHEIN PARTNERS WITH ORTHO2; 06/03/2018 – Henry Schein Cares Global Student Outreach Program Supports Student-Led Missions To Underserved Communities Around The World; 09/04/2018 – Henry Schein Names Mark Hillebrandt Vice President, Marketing, North America Dental Group; 21/05/2018 – HENRY SCHEIN: LOAN TO FUND BUY OF BUTLER ANIMAL HEALTH STAKE; 03/04/2018 – Henry Schein and Internet Brands Form Joint Venture To Deliver Integrated Technology To Enhance Dental Practice Management

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.41, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 20 investors sold KRA shares while 44 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 29.36 million shares or 0.44% more from 29.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Eagle Boston Inv Mgmt holds 1.08% or 76,567 shares in its portfolio. Barclays Public Limited Com stated it has 20,934 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Comm Lc holds 9,300 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Envestnet Asset Incorporated holds 0% or 6,649 shares in its portfolio. Public Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio, Ohio-based fund reported 1,819 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & owns 97,345 shares. Savings Bank Of Ny Mellon Corporation reported 0% stake. Ironwood Invest Mgmt Limited Liability Corp owns 27,074 shares. Aperio Ltd Liability Company reported 0% in Kraton Corporation (NYSE:KRA). Brookfield Asset Mngmt Inc holds 436,809 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 10,762 shares. Goldman Sachs Gp Inc stated it has 0% in Kraton Corporation (NYSE:KRA). 3,369 were accumulated by Pnc Fin Services Group. The North Carolina-based Bank Of America De has invested 0% in Kraton Corporation (NYSE:KRA). Metropolitan Life Insur Ny holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Kraton Corporation (NYSE:KRA) for 74,705 shares.

Panagora Asset Management Inc, which manages about $37.15B and $22.49 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) by 185,253 shares to 1.06 million shares, valued at $45.31 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Icf International Inc (NASDAQ:ICFI) by 17,822 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 57,478 shares, and cut its stake in Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 56 investors sold HSIC shares while 140 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 156 raised stakes. 153.64 million shares or 1.38% more from 151.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Norinchukin Bancorporation The reported 0.02% in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC). Piedmont Invest reported 0.01% in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC). Ls Advsrs Ltd holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) for 7,109 shares. Whittier Communication Of Nevada reported 0% in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC). Thompson Mngmt Inc holds 0.14% or 12,030 shares in its portfolio. Aviva Public Ltd Co reported 57,563 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Comerica Retail Bank holds 0.01% or 29,118 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D stated it has 100,000 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Deutsche Bancshares Ag reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC). Richard Bernstein Advsrs Lc owns 0.09% invested in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) for 45,977 shares. Guggenheim Cap Limited Liability Com stated it has 58,046 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt Systems reported 8,851 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management has 1,819 shares for 0% of their portfolio. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System accumulated 230,957 shares. Amer International Gp stated it has 0.02% in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC).

Since February 25, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $121,190 activity.

Carderock Capital Management Inc, which manages about $350.61M and $245.16M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) by 3,673 shares to 16,711 shares, valued at $4.05M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 12,890 shares in the quarter, for a total of 25,800 shares, and has risen its stake in Accenture Plc Cl A (NYSE:ACN).