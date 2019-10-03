Carderock Capital Management Trimmed Fiserv (FISV) Stake; Citadel Advisors Trimmed Sociedad Quimica Minera De C (Call) (SQM) Position

Carderock Capital Management Inc decreased Fiserv (FISV) stake by 11.78% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Carderock Capital Management Inc sold 7,630 shares as Fiserv (FISV)’s stock rose 22.69%. The Carderock Capital Management Inc holds 57,165 shares with $5.21 million value, down from 64,795 last quarter. Fiserv now has $67.16B valuation. The stock decreased 2.12% or $2.19 during the last trading session, reaching $100.96. About 3.12M shares traded. Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) has risen 41.59% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.59% the S&P500. Some Historical FISV News: 01/05/2018 – FISERV 1Q ADJ EPS 76C, EST. 74C; 01/05/2018 – Fiserv Continues to Expect Internal Rev Growth of at Least 4.5 % for the Year; 27/03/2018 – Fiserv Presenting at Conference Apr 10; 27/04/2018 – Allied Irish Bank Wins Celent Model Bank Award for Payments Transformation with Dovetail Payments Platform from Fiserv; 21/05/2018 – Fiserv Named to 2018 List of FORTUNE 500 Companies; 06/03/2018 Fiserv and Mastercard Help Financial Institutions Approve More Genuine Transactions Without Increasing Risk; 24/04/2018 – Matt: BREAKING: Sources tell SoccerBallNews™ that Brookfield-based Fiserv, Inc. will purchase naming rights for the new M…; 07/05/2018 – Fiserv Introduces Innovation in Early Breach Detection with Rippleshot Partnership; 18/04/2018 – IMM, Ascensus Unveil Enhanced Version of lRAdirect eSign at Fiserv Forum; 02/04/2018 – Fiserv: Byron Vielehr Appointed to Serve as Chief Administrative Officer

Citadel Advisors Llc decreased Sociedad Quimica Minera De C (Call) (SQM) stake by 43.29% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Citadel Advisors Llc sold 34,500 shares as Sociedad Quimica Minera De C (Call) (SQM)’s stock declined 16.08%. The Citadel Advisors Llc holds 45,200 shares with $1.41 million value, down from 79,700 last quarter. Sociedad Quimica Minera De C (Call) now has $7.13 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.67% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $27.09. About 490,817 shares traded. Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) has declined 36.74% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 36.74% the S&P500. Some Historical SQM News: 24/05/2018 – SQM Publishes First Quarter 2018 Results; 17/05/2018 – China’s Tianqi to buy stake worth $4.07 billion in Chile’s SQM; 09/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE – CHILE GOV’T AGENCY CORFO SAYS CHINESE EFFORTS TO BUY NUTRIEN LTD STAKE IN LITHIUM PRODUCER SQM WOULD GIVE CHINA A MONOPOLY ON WORLD’S LITHIUM RESOURCES – CORFO DIRECTOR; 13/04/2018 – LSR GROUP LSRG.MM SEES NEW CONTRACT SALES OF 840 TH SQM IN 2018, UP 31% VS 2017 – PRESENTATION; 09/03/2018 – CHILE SEEKS ANTITRUST INTERVENTION OF TIANQI BID FOR SQM STAKE; 17/05/2018 – Chile gov’t to respect FNE regulator ruling on Tianqi – minister; 15/05/2018 – Exclusive: China’s Tianqi nears deal to buy stake in Chile’s SQM; 15/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-CHINA’S TIANQI LITHIUM 002466.SZ NEARING DEAL TO BUY 24-PCT STAKE IN CHILE’S SQM SQMa.SN FOR ABOUT $4.3 BLN; 17/05/2018 – AS LONG AS FOREIGN INVESTORS UNDERSTAND THAT THEY HAVE TO OPERATE UNDER CHILEAN LAWS THEY ARE WELCOME, BE THEY CANADIAN OR CHINESE – ECONOMY MINISTER; 24/05/2018 – SQM ATTRIBUTES LOW FIRST-QUARTER SALES TO LOGISTICS DELAYS

Analysts await Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) to report earnings on November, 20. They expect $0.27 EPS, down 15.63% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.32 per share. SQM’s profit will be $71.06 million for 25.08 P/E if the $0.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.27 actual EPS reported by Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Citadel Advisors Llc increased Cigna Corp New (Call) stake by 388,000 shares to 552,200 valued at $87.00 million in 2019Q2. It also upped Uniqure Nv (Call) (NASDAQ:QURE) stake by 373,400 shares and now owns 445,300 shares. Marsh & Mclennan Cos Inc (NYSE:MMC) was raised too.

More notable recent Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Lithium Stocks Slapped With Sell Ratings: What You Need to Know – The Motley Fool” on September 24, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Albemarleâ€™s Got an Edge Over SQM Today – The Motley Fool” published on September 15, 2019, Fool.com published: “Here’s Why Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile SA Fell 16.4% in August – Motley Fool” on September 09, 2019. More interesting news about Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) were released by: Investingnews.com and their article: “SQM Remains Optimistic on Long-term Lithium Fundamentals | INN – Investing News Network” published on September 12, 2019 as well as Investingnews.com‘s news article titled: “VIDEO â€” Cobalt Price Recovery Continues, Lithium Players Optimistic Long Term – Investing News Network” with publication date: September 30, 2019.

Among 2 analysts covering Sociedad Quimica y Minera (NYSE:SQM), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Sociedad Quimica y Minera has $3100 highest and $2300 lowest target. $27’s average target is -0.33% below currents $27.09 stock price. Sociedad Quimica y Minera had 3 analyst reports since April 16, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. JP Morgan downgraded the shares of SQM in report on Thursday, August 22 to “Underweight” rating. The rating was downgraded by BMO Capital Markets on Friday, May 24 to “Market Perform”.

More notable recent Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “NOVO BANCO Selects Fiserv to Modernize Payments Processing – Business Wire” on October 03, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “These 4 Measures Indicate That Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) Is Using Debt Reasonably Well – Yahoo Finance” published on September 16, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Fiserv’s Incredible Run Is Not Over – Seeking Alpha” on September 05, 2019. More interesting news about Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Canaccord out bullish on Fiserv – Seeking Alpha” published on September 11, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “DUCA Financial Services Credit Union Builds Member Relationships on Fiserv Technology – Business Wire” with publication date: September 30, 2019.

Analysts await Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.93 earnings per share, up 24.00% or $0.18 from last year’s $0.75 per share. FISV’s profit will be $618.69M for 27.14 P/E if the $0.93 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.82 actual earnings per share reported by Fiserv, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 13.41% EPS growth.

Among 7 analysts covering Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 86% are positive. Fiserv has $13100 highest and $7100 lowest target. $116.25’s average target is 15.14% above currents $100.96 stock price. Fiserv had 14 analyst reports since April 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by Raymond James on Friday, June 21. The rating was initiated by Wells Fargo on Wednesday, June 19 with “Buy”. The rating was upgraded by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Thursday, September 5 to “Overweight”. The firm has “Buy” rating by Deutsche Bank given on Wednesday, July 31.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.10, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 32 investors sold FISV shares while 308 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 223 raised stakes. 396.87 million shares or 3.10% more from 384.95 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Guggenheim Cap Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 142,510 shares. Hm Payson & owns 318,865 shares. Covey Capital Advisors Ltd Liability Corp owns 9,000 shares. New York State Teachers Retirement System reported 547,686 shares. Qci Asset Mgmt New York reported 676 shares. Parsons Cap Mgmt Ri has 7,420 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Moreover, Manchester Lc has 0.05% invested in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) for 4,404 shares. Jane Street Group Limited Liability Company accumulated 30,126 shares. Whitnell has invested 3.04% in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). First Trust reported 2,290 shares. Alps Advsrs holds 0.01% in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) or 7,895 shares. Arvest Bancorp Tru Division accumulated 1.91% or 306,708 shares. 12,000 are held by Barbara Oil Company. Raymond James Services Advsrs Incorporated has 0.06% invested in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) for 162,789 shares. Bailard Incorporated holds 0.08% or 14,000 shares in its portfolio.