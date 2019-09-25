Carderock Capital Management Trimmed By $694,330 Its Fiserv (FISV) Holding; HP Inc. (HPQ) Covered By 0 Bulls

Among 9 analysts covering HP (NYSE:HPQ), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 9 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. HP has $2600 highest and $1900 lowest target. $20.33’s average target is 12.01% above currents $18.15 stock price. HP had 17 analyst reports since April 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Friday, August 23 by Wells Fargo. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of HPQ in report on Friday, August 23 with “Equal-Weight” rating. JP Morgan maintained HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) rating on Tuesday, June 25. JP Morgan has “Neutral” rating and $2200 target. The stock of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) earned “In-Line” rating by Evercore on Friday, August 23. The rating was maintained by UBS with “Buy” on Friday, August 23. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital on Friday, August 23 with “Equal-Weight”. Citigroup maintained the shares of HPQ in report on Friday, August 23 with “Neutral” rating. UBS downgraded it to “Neutral” rating and $2000 target in Monday, September 16 report. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Citigroup on Tuesday, August 20. The stock of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) earned “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Friday, May 24. See HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) latest ratings:

20/09/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

16/09/2019 Broker: UBS Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Neutral Old Target: $26.0000 New Target: $20.0000 Downgrade

23/08/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Equal-Weight Old Target: $23.0000 New Target: $21.0000 Maintain

23/08/2019 Broker: UBS Rating: Buy Old Target: $28.0000 New Target: $26.0000 Maintain

23/08/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Rating: Equal-Weight Old Target: $21.0000 New Target: $20.0000 Maintain

23/08/2019 Broker: Citigroup Rating: Neutral Old Target: $21.0000 New Target: $20.0000 Maintain

23/08/2019 Broker: Wells Fargo Rating: Market Perform Old Target: $23.0000 New Target: $20.0000 Maintain

23/08/2019 Broker: Evercore Old Rating: Outperform New Rating: In-Line Old Target: $23.0000 New Target: $19.0000 Downgrade

20/08/2019 Broker: Citigroup Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Neutral Old Target: $25.0000 New Target: $21.0000 Downgrade

08/08/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Rating: Equal-Weight New Target: $21.0000 Initiates Coverage On

Carderock Capital Management Inc decreased Fiserv (FISV) stake by 11.78% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Carderock Capital Management Inc sold 7,630 shares as Fiserv (FISV)’s stock rose 22.69%. The Carderock Capital Management Inc holds 57,165 shares with $5.21M value, down from 64,795 last quarter. Fiserv now has $71.18B valuation. The stock decreased 1.22% or $1.28 during the last trading session, reaching $103.76. About 6.84 million shares traded or 32.99% up from the average. Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) has risen 41.59% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.59% the S&P500. Some Historical FISV News: 11/04/2018 – Fiserv Names Kim Crawford Goodman Card Services Presdent; 12/04/2018 – Farmers & Merchants Savings Bank Moves to Fiserv to Drive Growth with an Enhanced Customer Experience; 25/04/2018 – Financial Institutions Get Fit for Open Banking with Fiserv; 07/05/2018 – Fiserv Introduces Innovation in Early Breach Detection with Rippleshot Partnership; 03/04/2018 – SQN Banking Systems Partners with First Bank and Trust of New Orleans to Stop Bogus Checks; 10/04/2018 – Fiserv Wins Most Creative Application of Voice Technology in PYMNTS.com Challenge with Amazon Alexa; 01/05/2018 – FISERV 1Q REV. $1.44B, EST. $1.44B; 01/05/2018 – FISERV: FULL YEAR 2018 GUIDANCE AFFIRMED; 11/04/2018 – Fiserv Survey Shows Many Consumers Fret Over Finances, Even as New Tools Gain Traction; 30/05/2018 – Broadway Bank Enhances Commercial Banking Experience to Support Growth Goals

Analysts await Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.93 earnings per share, up 24.00% or $0.18 from last year’s $0.75 per share. FISV’s profit will be $637.94 million for 27.89 P/E if the $0.93 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.82 actual earnings per share reported by Fiserv, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 13.41% EPS growth.

More notable recent Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Be Excited About Fiserv, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:FISV) 38% Return On Equity? – Yahoo Finance” on August 26, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “These 4 Measures Indicate That Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) Is Using Debt Reasonably Well – Yahoo Finance” published on September 16, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Are You Looking for a Top Momentum Pick? Why Fiserv (FISV) is a Great Choice – Nasdaq” on September 05, 2019. More interesting news about Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Fiserv’s Incredible Run Is Not Over – Seeking Alpha” published on September 05, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Canaccord out bullish on Fiserv – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 11, 2019.

Among 7 analysts covering Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 86% are positive. Fiserv has $13100 highest and $7100 lowest target. $116.25’s average target is 12.04% above currents $103.76 stock price. Fiserv had 15 analyst reports since March 30, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, June 21 by Raymond James. The company was initiated on Wednesday, June 19 by Wells Fargo. The firm has “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets given on Thursday, September 5. Deutsche Bank upgraded the shares of FISV in report on Wednesday, July 31 to “Buy” rating.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.10, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 32 investors sold FISV shares while 308 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 223 raised stakes. 396.87 million shares or 3.10% more from 384.95 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cleararc Cap Inc stated it has 5,854 shares. Suntrust Banks Inc has 0.02% invested in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) for 38,767 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Baldwin Inv Ltd Liability has invested 0.59% in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Tocqueville Asset Management Lp invested 0.01% in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Cambridge Inv Rech Advisors has invested 0.06% in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Tiemann Invest Advisors Limited Co reported 5,500 shares. Private Advisor Limited has invested 0.06% in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). South State Corporation owns 67,042 shares. 33,731 are owned by Smithbridge Asset Mngmt De. Asset holds 0.13% or 28,631 shares in its portfolio. Meyer Handelman Company reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Ci Invests has 1.21 million shares. The British Columbia – Canada-based Numerixs Invest has invested 0.48% in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Janney Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Company accumulated 2,440 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Rathbone Brothers Public Ltd Co holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) for 3,500 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.43 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.17, from 0.6 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 2 investors sold HP Inc. shares while 5 reduced holdings. 2 funds opened positions while 1 raised stakes. 565,843 shares or 53.39% less from 1.21 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams reported 10,340 shares stake. Opus Capital Grp Incorporated Ltd Liability reported 0.1% of its portfolio in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ). West Oak Cap Llc accumulated 4,625 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Invest Advisors Limited Company has 13,785 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. 4,400 were reported by Gemmer Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company. Grassi Inv Mgmt accumulated 0.08% or 25,600 shares. Prudential Public Lc holds 0% in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) or 12,497 shares. Alphamark Advsr Ltd Liability Com reported 253 shares. Balasa Dinverno Foltz Ltd Liability Com holds 0.1% of its portfolio in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) for 40,170 shares. 361,364 were reported by Gulf International Financial Bank (Uk).

More notable recent HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Looks Like A Good Stock, And It’s Going Ex-Dividend Soon – Yahoo Finance” on September 05, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “HP Buys a Cybersecurity Startup to Lock in More Enterprise Customers – The Motley Fool” published on September 23, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “HP acquiring Bromium – Seeking Alpha” on September 20, 2019. More interesting news about HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Should You Buy HP Inc. at Its Multiyear Low? – The Motley Fool” published on August 27, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Avoid HP Inc. For Now – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 03, 2019.

HP Inc. provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including clients in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. The company has market cap of $26.90 billion. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing divisions. It has a 6.69 P/E ratio. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers , consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.