Carderock Capital Management Stake in Mastercard Worldwide (MA) Has Lowered by $696,775; As Axis Cap.Holdgs.Ltd. (AXS) Share Price Rose, Shareholder Beck Mack & Oliver Lowered by $1.74 Million Its Position

Carderock Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Mastercard Worldwide (MA) by 8.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Carderock Capital Management Inc sold 2,965 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.97% with the market. The institutional investor held 33,040 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.78M, down from 36,005 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Mastercard Worldwide for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $288.58B market cap company. The stock increased 0.44% or $1.22 during the last trading session, reaching $279.54. About 2.23 million shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 29.68% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.25% the S&P500.

Beck Mack & Oliver Llc decreased its stake in Axis Cap.Holdgs.Ltd. (AXS) by 17.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beck Mack & Oliver Llc sold 32,154 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.20% with the market. The institutional investor held 152,452 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.35 million, down from 184,606 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver Llc who had been investing in Axis Cap.Holdgs.Ltd. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.02 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $60.34. About 490,016 shares traded. AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) has risen 2.27% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.16% the S&P500. Some Historical AXS News: 25/04/2018 – AXIS CAPITAL 1Q REV. $1.26B, EST. $1.26B (2 EST.); 11/04/2018 – AXIS Cap Provides Supplemental Fincl Info Related to the Realignment of Its Accident & Health Business; 11/05/2018 – MONTECARLO LTD MNTE.BO – BOOK RUNNING LEAD MANAGERS TO THE IPO ARE EDELWEISS, AXIS CAPITAL AND IDFC BANK; 05/03/2018 – Officer Wilson Disposes 715 Of Axis Capital Holdings Ltd; 25/04/2018 – AXIS Capital 1Q Rev $1.26B; 31/05/2018 – AXIS Re Strengthens Commitment to Future Market Leadership; 25/04/2018 – AXIS Capital 1Q Net $73.2M; 05/03/2018 – Axis Capital Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 18/04/2018 – AXIS Re Names Megan Thomas as Chief Underwriting Officer; 10/04/2018 – AXIS CAPITAL HOLDINGS LTD AXS.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $59 FROM $55

Analysts await Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $1.82 earnings per share, up 9.64% or $0.16 from last year’s $1.66 per share. MA’s profit will be $1.88 billion for 38.40 P/E if the $1.82 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.78 actual earnings per share reported by Mastercard Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.25% EPS growth.

Analysts await AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $1.28 earnings per share, up 0.79% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.27 per share. AXS’s profit will be $106.41M for 11.79 P/E if the $1.28 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.24 actual earnings per share reported by AXIS Capital Holdings Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.23% EPS growth.