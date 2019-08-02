Carderock Capital Management Stake in J P Morgan Chase (JPM) Increased by $309,464 as Market Valuation Rose; Wellington Management Group Llp Holding in Snap On (SNA) Lowered by $1.34 Million as Market Valuation Declined

Carderock Capital Management Inc increased its stake in J P Morgan Chase (JPM) by 13.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Carderock Capital Management Inc bought 3,064 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 25,526 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.58M, up from 22,462 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc who had been investing in J P Morgan Chase for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $361.13 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.64% or $3.06 during the last trading session, reaching $112.94. About 15.13 million shares traded or 35.17% up from the average. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 26/03/2018 – JPMorgan Chase’s Quorum may go solo; 10/05/2018 – Guidewire Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 23/05/2018 – Global banks scrap for share of expected China MSCI trading boom; 13/04/2018 – JPMORGAN CHASE REPORTS FIRST-QUARTER 2018 NET INCOME OF $8.7 BILLION, OR $2.37 PER SHARE; 14/05/2018 – Weight Watchers Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 17; 29/03/2018 – S&PGR Asgns J.P. Morgan Mortgage Trust 2018-3 Certs Rtgs; 27/03/2018 – DUKE REALTY CORP DRE.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TO NEUTRAL FROM UNDERWEIGHT; 14/05/2018 – JPMorgan to take majority stake China JV; 14/05/2018 – Hovnanian Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 08/03/2018 – PARKER-HANNIFIN PH.N : JP MORGAN SAYS CO UPDATED FY’20 CLARCOR SYNERGY TARGETS; ANNUAL COST SYNERGIES NOW PROJECTED TO BE $160MM BY FY’20 (UP FROM $140MM)

Wellington Management Group Llp decreased its stake in Snap On Inc (SNA) by 1.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wellington Management Group Llp sold 8,605 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.47% . The institutional investor held 611,316 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $95.68 million, down from 619,921 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wellington Management Group Llp who had been investing in Snap On Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.27B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.85% or $2.83 during the last trading session, reaching $149.78. About 540,873 shares traded or 17.69% up from the average. Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) has declined 8.80% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.80% the S&P500. Some Historical SNA News: 25/04/2018 – Snap-On Conference Call Scheduled By Stuart Frankel for May. 3; 16/04/2018 – Snap-On Inc expected to post earnings of $2.72 a share – Earnings Preview; 19/04/2018 – Snap-On 1Q Rev $1.02B; 19/04/2018 – Snap-On 1Q EPS $2.82; 19/04/2018 – SNAP-ON 1Q ADJ EPS $2.79, EST. $2.72; 06/04/2018 – Snap-on to Webcast Annual Shareholder Meeting Live Via the Internet; 19/04/2018 – Snap-On 1Q Net $163M; 19/04/2018 – SNAP-ON 1Q ADJ EPS $2.79; 22/04/2018 – DJ Snap-on Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SNA)

Since February 5, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 sales for $2.71 million activity. $518,950 worth of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) shares were bought by CROWN JAMES S.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Efg Asset (Americas) owns 41,898 shares. Balasa Dinverno And Foltz Llc, a Illinois-based fund reported 23,007 shares. Aimz Advsr Ltd Liability Corp invested 0.17% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Westover Capital Ltd Liability Co owns 44,728 shares for 2.35% of their portfolio. Cap Management Limited Liability Corp accumulated 183,388 shares or 1.2% of the stock. Bluemountain Cap Management Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 75,900 shares or 0.09% of the stock. L And S Advisors Incorporated holds 27,261 shares or 0.37% of its portfolio. Sns Financial Group Ltd Liability Co reported 5,663 shares. Ingalls Snyder Ltd Co holds 1.26% or 262,229 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Mrj Cap has 3.74% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 61,661 shares. Cheviot Value Ltd Liability Corporation reported 6,781 shares. Fsi Gru Limited Liability Corporation, a Ohio-based fund reported 3,481 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp owns 6,645 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. 35,044 were accumulated by Checchi Capital Advisers Limited Liability. Thompson Management reported 92,350 shares stake.

Wellington Management Group Llp, which manages about $441.54B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Boise Cascade Co Del (NYSE:BCC) by 14,291 shares to 856,681 shares, valued at $22.92M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ) by 312,208 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.09M shares, and has risen its stake in Sea Ltd.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.24, from 0.68 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 46 investors sold SNA shares while 176 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 134 raised stakes. 53.40 million shares or 13.03% less from 61.40 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Legal & General Public Limited Liability Co stated it has 424,867 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Moreover, Jpmorgan Chase & Company has 0.07% invested in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) for 2.22 million shares. The New York-based Engineers Gate Manager Ltd Partnership has invested 0.08% in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA). Jacobs And Ca stated it has 15,675 shares. Gulf Intll Natl Bank (Uk) holds 0.03% in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) or 12,135 shares. Trustmark Bankshares Department reported 0% stake. Robeco Institutional Asset Bv invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA). Archford Strategies holds 28 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Tudor Investment Corporation Et Al reported 25,086 shares. Panagora Asset Mngmt Inc holds 0.01% or 7,471 shares. Bluemountain Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability has 0% invested in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA). Rice Hall James Assoc Llc owns 11,727 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. Security Financial Bank Of So Dak reported 3,695 shares. Farmers And Merchants Invs, Nebraska-based fund reported 31 shares. Tiaa Cref Mgmt Ltd holds 0.02% or 160,163 shares.

Analysts await Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $2.97 earnings per share, up 3.13% or $0.09 from last year’s $2.88 per share. SNA’s profit will be $163.97M for 12.61 P/E if the $2.97 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.22 actual earnings per share reported by Snap-on Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -7.76% negative EPS growth.

Since February 14, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $60,833 activity.