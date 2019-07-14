Carderock Capital Management Raised Abbott Laboratories (ABT) Holding; Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers Has Raised Honeywell (HON) Stake By $2.61 Million

Carderock Capital Management Inc increased Abbott Laboratories (ABT) stake by 99.85% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Carderock Capital Management Inc acquired 12,890 shares as Abbott Laboratories (ABT)’s stock rose 2.86%. The Carderock Capital Management Inc holds 25,800 shares with $2.06M value, up from 12,910 last quarter. Abbott Laboratories now has $148.05 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.79% or $1.53 during the last trading session, reaching $83.92. About 5.53 million shares traded or 4.37% up from the average. Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) has risen 23.36% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.93% the S&P500. Some Historical ABT News: 31/05/2018 – ABBOTT LABORATORIES – LAUNCH OF ITS AFINION 2 ANALYZER IN U.S; 19/03/2018 – ABBOTT’S MITRACLIP THERAPY FOR PATIENTS W/ MITRAL REGURGITATION; 09/04/2018 – Books: `Berenice Abbott’ Captures a Large and Star-Studded Life; 18/05/2018 – ABBOTT: WILL WORK TO PREVENT SUCH TRAGEDY FROM HAPPENING AGAIN; 19/03/2018 – Economic Times: Former Novartis India Head Jawed Zia may Join Abbott; 28/03/2018 – ASAHI Receives CTO lndication for Corsair and Coronary Guide Wires; 18/04/2018 – Abbott Labs Sees 2Q Adj EPS 70c-Adj EPS 72c; 23/05/2018 – ABBOTT – NEWEST GENERATION OF LEADING HEART STENT NOW APPROVED IN U.S. FOR PEOPLE WITH CORONARY ARTERY DISEASE; 18/04/2018 – Abbott Labs, Morgan Stanley, U.S. Bancorp, American Express, Alcoa and Pier 1 Imports are all scheduled to publish their latest earnings updates; 18/05/2018 – ABBOTT: A SHOTGUN AND A .38 REVOLVER WERE USED IN ATTACK

Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers Llc increased Honeywell Inc. (HON) stake by 26.83% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers Llc acquired 16,501 shares as Honeywell Inc. (HON)’s stock rose 11.82%. The Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers Llc holds 78,000 shares with $12.40M value, up from 61,499 last quarter. Honeywell Inc. now has $128.91B valuation. The stock increased 1.49% or $2.6 during the last trading session, reaching $177.14. About 2.05M shares traded. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 20.10% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.67% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 23/04/2018 – HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL INC HON.N SETS REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.745/SHR; 07/04/2018 – Saudi Aramco studying chem plant addition at Port Arthur refinery; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL 1Q EPS $1.89; 13/03/2018 – Honeywell To Provide Cryogenic Gas Processing Plant To Cardinal Midstream lll, LLC; 03/05/2018 – Honeywell To Host Safety And Productivity Solutions Investor Showcase; 11/04/2018 – Honeywell UOP, TechnipFMC Seeks to Add Motiva to $31 Billion in Active Projects, an Industrial Info News Alert; 12/03/2018 – Honeywell Helps Refiners Meet Euro V Standards With New Catalyst; 23/04/2018 – Honeywell Declares Quarterly Dividend; 09/03/2018 – INTELLICHECK & HONEYWELL SETTLE ALL PENDING PATENT MATTERS; 26/03/2018 – Honeywell Provides Flight Operators With High-Speed Connectivity At A Low Cost With New Satellite Communications Systems

Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers Llc decreased Swift Transportation stake by 58,737 shares to 63,263 valued at $2.07 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Tjx Co. Inc. (NYSE:TJX) stake by 10,538 shares and now owns 81,335 shares. Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) was reduced too.

More notable recent Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Be Your Next Stock Pick? – Yahoo Finance” on July 12, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Has Got What It Takes To Be An Attractive Dividend Stock – Yahoo Finance” published on June 14, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why Honeywell Rocketed 32% in the First Half – Yahoo Finance” on July 08, 2019. More interesting news about Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Honeywell To Release Second Quarter Financial Results And Hold Its Investor Conference Call On Thursday, July 18 – PRNewswire” published on June 21, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “3 Big Stock Charts for Thursday: Davita, Honeywell and Advanced Micro Devices – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 11, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 43 investors sold HON shares while 507 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 420 raised stakes. 508.74 million shares or 4.19% less from 530.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amica Retiree has invested 0.68% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). First Bancshares Tru Of Newtown owns 31,027 shares. State Bank holds 402,670 shares or 0.76% of its portfolio. Argi Invest Limited Liability invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Doheny Asset Mgmt Ca accumulated 4,000 shares. Bangor State Bank invested 0.1% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Parallax Volatility Advisers LP stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Lmr Partners Llp invested in 6,930 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Homrich And Berg stated it has 15,597 shares. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi has invested 0.01% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Oppenheimer And Company Inc holds 0.53% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) for 123,717 shares. Iowa Financial Bank, Iowa-based fund reported 2,971 shares. Moreover, Huntington Bancshares has 0.85% invested in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Moreover, Raymond James Financial Serv Incorporated has 0.16% invested in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) for 239,370 shares. Pictet North America Advsr Sa reported 0.18% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON).

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 sales for $783,951 activity. Deily Linnet F sold $629,808 worth of stock or 4,234 shares. Paz George also sold $154,143 worth of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) on Wednesday, February 6.

Among 2 analysts covering Honeywell Int`l (NYSE:HON), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Honeywell Int`l had 5 analyst reports since March 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has “Overweight” rating given on Monday, April 22 by Morgan Stanley. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Tuesday, July 9 by Barclays Capital.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 1 sale for $12.17 million activity. 3,455 shares were bought by Stratton John G, worth $249,875 on Thursday, January 31. 177,457 shares valued at $12.42 million were sold by Contreras Jaime on Wednesday, January 30.

More notable recent Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Investing Your Capital Efficiently? – Yahoo Finance” on July 02, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Abbott: Long-Term Hold – Seeking Alpha” published on June 26, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “The Week Ahead In Biotech: Johnson & Johnson Kickstarts Big Pharma Earnings – Yahoo Finance” on July 13, 2019. More interesting news about Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Abbott Labs Stock Just Hit an All-Time High: Buy, Sell, or Hold? – The Motley Fool” published on June 18, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks To Watch: Prime Day And FAANGs Out In DC – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 13, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.09, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 52 investors sold ABT shares while 617 reduced holdings. 143 funds opened positions while 408 raised stakes. 1.26 billion shares or 2.74% less from 1.29 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Ohio-based Torch Wealth Limited Com has invested 1.35% in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Massmutual Tru Co Fsb Adv has invested 0% of its portfolio in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Van Cleef Asset Managementinc holds 0.24% or 12,800 shares in its portfolio. Puzo Michael J reported 97,118 shares or 3.03% of all its holdings. Somerville Kurt F owns 231,471 shares or 3.67% of their US portfolio. 1.48 million were accumulated by Mitsubishi Ufj Tru Banking Corporation. Haverford Company holds 0.13% of its portfolio in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) for 90,686 shares. Beck Mack And Oliver Lc owns 1.13M shares or 3.23% of their US portfolio. Amica Retiree Medical invested in 14,511 shares. Northpointe Limited Liability Company holds 1.31% in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) or 52,202 shares. Us Retail Bank De accumulated 0.74% or 3.22M shares. Btg Pactual Glob Asset Mgmt Limited has 0% invested in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) for 160 shares. Fdx holds 0.16% or 48,231 shares in its portfolio. Harvey Inv Co Limited Co stated it has 244,224 shares or 3.35% of all its holdings. Thompson Siegel Walmsley owns 7,073 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio.

Among 2 analysts covering Abbott Labs (NYSE:ABT), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Abbott Labs had 10 analyst reports since March 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by Barclays Capital on Friday, March 8. The rating was maintained by Cowen & Co with “Buy” on Thursday, March 14. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Wells Fargo on Thursday, June 13.