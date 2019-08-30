Carderock Capital Management Position In Microsoft (MSFT) Was Lifted; Walmart (WMT) Holder Private Bank & Trust Co Has Lowered Holding

Carderock Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 62.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Carderock Capital Management Inc bought 17,520 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 45,373 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.35M, up from 27,853 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.73% or $1.01 during the last trading session, reaching $137.11. About 7.14 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 23/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Macron tells tech CEOs to give more to society; 16/04/2018 – Results from Symic Bio Liver Fibrosis Program Presented at the International Liver Congress 2018; 08/05/2018 – DELL, MICROSOFT COLLABORATE IN INTERNET OF THINGS SOLUTION; 04/04/2018 – MICROSOFT SAYS IT WILL INVEST $5B IN IOT OVER 4 YEARS; 05/03/2018 – MEDIA-Microsoft is bringing Cortana to Outlook for iOS and Android – The Verge; 16/04/2018 – Microsoft’s latest use of Linux comes weeks after a leader of the Windows division lost a seat on the company’s senior leadership team; 29/05/2018 – MFS Massachusetts Investors Trust Adds Microsoft; 29/03/2018 – Products getting higher priority include Microsoft 365 and Azure; 26/04/2018 – MSFT: Microsoft spent $3.5 billion on capex in the quarter to build out cloud data centers. CFO Hood tells me that kind of capex growth will continue as long as rising demand for cloud services does; 16/04/2018 – Ping Identity Announces Participation in the Microsoft Intelligent Security Association

Private Bank & Trust Co decreased its stake in Walmart Inc. (WMT) by 26.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Bank & Trust Co sold 4,491 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.90% . The hedge fund held 12,512 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.22M, down from 17,003 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Bank & Trust Co who had been investing in Walmart Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $322.69 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.28% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $114.4. About 1.53M shares traded. Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) has risen 24.19% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WMT News: 12/05/2018 – Flipkart Investors Could Force Walmart to Take Company Public; 12/04/2018 – Channel NewsAsia: Exclusive: Walmart close to buying majority of India’s Flipkart, deal likely by end-June – sources…; 30/04/2018 – UK grocer J Sainsbury announces merger deal with Walmart’s Asda; 07/05/2018 – Walmart is restricting opioid prescriptions to under a seven-day supply, in an effort to curb the opioid epidemic; 09/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Walmart’s Aa2 Long-term And Prime-1 Short-term Ratings Following Flipkart Announcement; 04/05/2018 – WALMART-FLIPKART DEAL TERMS COULD STILL CHANGE AND A DEAL ISN’T CERTAIN – BLOOMBERG CITING; 09/05/2018 – Naspers is Selling Its 11.18% Stake in Flipkart to Walmart for $2.2B; 28/03/2018 – 52 percent of Democrats are now likely to purchase from Walmart compared to 44 percent five years ago, according to a YouGov survey; 14/03/2018 – Walmart will offer grocery delivery in more than 100 metro areas amid pressure from Amazon, Target and Instacart The company already offers grocery pickup at 1,200 of its stores; 09/05/2018 – Walmart Agrees to Buy 77% Stake in Flipkart for $16 Billion

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.04, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 69 investors sold WMT shares while 539 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 448 raised stakes. 824.26 million shares or 2.68% less from 846.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Regentatlantic Capital Ltd Liability holds 64,032 shares. New England Invest Retirement Gru Inc holds 5,043 shares. Lawson Kroeker Mgmt Ne invested 3.4% in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Moreover, Alpha Windward Lc has 0.28% invested in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Crawford Inv Counsel, a Georgia-based fund reported 315,605 shares. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh Williams Incorporated accumulated 9,623 shares or 0.65% of the stock. Sadoff Investment Mgmt Lc stated it has 2,855 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Renaissance Group Inc Ltd Llc holds 13,796 shares. Charles Schwab Invest Advisory Inc invested in 3.13M shares or 0.52% of the stock. Sunbelt Securities has 0.48% invested in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Summit Financial Wealth Ltd Liability Corp, Louisiana-based fund reported 20,927 shares. Heritage Investors has 225,624 shares for 1.31% of their portfolio. Broadview Advisors Ltd Liability Company holds 0.09% in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) or 3,500 shares. Norinchukin Bank & Trust The owns 389,802 shares. Mutual Of Omaha Fincl Bank Wealth Mngmt reported 0.33% stake.

Private Bank & Trust Co, which manages about $3.20 billion and $708.99M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) by 2,454 shares to 33,501 shares, valued at $5.59M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 10,143 shares in the quarter, for a total of 19,636 shares, and has risen its stake in Jp Morgan Chase & Co (AMJ).

