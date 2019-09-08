Carderock Capital Management Maintains Stake in Home Depot (HD); Central Securities Has Cut Keysight Technologies (KEYS) Position by $3.92 Million; Stock Rose

Carderock Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Home Depot (HD) by 8.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Carderock Capital Management Inc bought 1,785 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The institutional investor held 21,918 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.21M, up from 20,133 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Home Depot for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $252.86B market cap company. The stock increased 1.31% or $2.98 during the last trading session, reaching $231.13. About 2.80M shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 08/03/2018 – Naples Daily News: Exclusive: Home Depot to donate $50M to train construction workers, address severe shortage; 15/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT INC – ADOPTION OF ACCOUNTING STANDARD WILL NOT MATERIALLY IMPACT CO’S CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS OR RELATED DISCLOSURES; 24/04/2018 – Daily Mirror: BREAKING: SWAT team hunts gunman after two police and security guard shot at Home Depot in Texas…; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot: Solid 1Q Results in All Markets, Categories Outside of Seasonal; 28/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms The Home Depot, Inc.’s IDR at ‘A’; Outlook Stable; 09/03/2018 – Trump steel tariffs may leave these U.S. steelworkers jobless; 15/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT 1Q CALL HAS ENDED; 24/04/2018 – necn: BREAKING: Authorities confirm two Dallas police officers have been shot and critically wounded near The Home Depot…; 18/04/2018 – Home Depot: Hiring to Support Initiatives Related to $11.1B, Three-Year Strategic Investment Plan; 15/03/2018 – CPSC: Tents Sold Exclusively at Home Depot

Central Securities Corp decreased its stake in Keysight Technologies Inc (KEYS) by 15.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Central Securities Corp sold 45,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.26% . The institutional investor held 250,000 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.80 million, down from 295,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Central Securities Corp who had been investing in Keysight Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.94 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.26% or $1.25 during the last trading session, reaching $98.05. About 1.08 million shares traded. Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) has risen 55.80% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.80% the S&P500. Some Historical KEYS News: 12/03/2018 – Keysight’s Test Asset Optimization Services Saves CapEx and Avoids Downtime With Utilization and Health Monitoring; 26/03/2018 – Keysight Technologies, Tech Mahindra Collaborate to Develop 5G NR Device Test Capability, Accelerating Time-to-Market of 5G Devices; 30/05/2018 – Keysight Technologies 2Q EPS 34c; 08/05/2018 – Keysight Technologies Honors Dr. Ravi Tandon with 2018 Early Career Professor Award; 22/05/2018 – Keysight Technologies Honored by Frost & Sullivan for its Revenue Leadership in the Global RF Test and Measurement Market; 06/03/2018 – KEYSIGHT TECHNOLOGIES: $350M SHR REPURCHASE PROGRAM; 30/05/2018 – Keysight Technologies 2Q Net $64M; 12/03/2018 – Keysight Demonstrates Latest Optical, Photonic Test Solutions That Accelerate Next-Generation Intelligent Optical Networks at OFC 2018; 09/05/2018 – Ixia, a Keysight Business, Enables VMware NSX Partners to Accelerate Testing and Reduce Certification Time from Months to Weeks; 04/04/2018 – Ixia, a Keysight Business, Delivers Next Generation Network Bypass Switch to Market

Central Securities Corp, which manages about $630.15M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Star Group LP (NYSE:SGU) by 65,984 shares to 560,092 shares, valued at $5.38 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) to report earnings on November, 19. They expect $1.09 EPS, up 13.54% or $0.13 from last year’s $0.96 per share. KEYS’s profit will be $199.43M for 22.49 P/E if the $1.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.17 actual EPS reported by Keysight Technologies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.84% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.09, from 1.33 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 17 investors sold KEYS shares while 156 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 146 raised stakes. 155.70 million shares or 4.15% less from 162.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Meeder Asset Mgmt reported 11,796 shares. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) for 19,485 shares. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership invested 0.08% in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS). Moreover, Mutual Of America Capital Mngmt Lc has 0.03% invested in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS). 17,500 are owned by Walleye Trading Limited Liability. Citadel Lc invested 0% in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS). Axa invested in 39,147 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Texas Permanent School Fund holds 0.05% or 36,526 shares in its portfolio. Seatown Holdg Pte Ltd reported 1.21% of its portfolio in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS). 8,895 are held by Bb&T Securities Ltd Liability. Strs Ohio owns 16,946 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Goldman Sachs Grp holds 0.07% or 2.68M shares. 2.71M were accumulated by Jpmorgan Chase &. Gp Incorporated stated it has 64,256 shares. Natixis holds 0.07% in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) or 120,449 shares.

More notable recent Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Keysight Joins 5G Alliance for Connected Industries and Automation (5G-ACIA) to Accelerate Deployment of New Industrial 5G Use Cases – Business Wire” on August 28, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Type Of Shareholder Owns Keysight Technologies, Inc.’s (NYSE:KEYS)? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 21, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Keysight Joins 6G Flagship Program to Advance Wireless Communications Research Beyond 5G – Business Wire” on August 19, 2019. More interesting news about Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “At US$84.36, Is Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) Worth Looking At Closely? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 13, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “How Should Investors Feel About Keysight Technologies, Inc.’s (NYSE:KEYS) CEO Pay? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 03, 2019.

More notable recent The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Home Depot Q2 2020 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on August 19, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Do Analysts Think About The Home Depot, Inc.’s (NYSE:HD) Future? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 01, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Recent Purchase: Home Depot – Seeking Alpha” on March 01, 2019. More interesting news about The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Do Directors Own The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 28, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Home Depot: I Remain Optimistic – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 25, 2019.