Carderock Capital Management Lowered Roper Technologies (ROP) Holding By $716,262; Mcewen Mining (MUX) Shorts Lowered By 3.97%

Carderock Capital Management Inc decreased Roper Technologies Inc (ROP) stake by 9.84% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Carderock Capital Management Inc sold 1,957 shares as Roper Technologies Inc (ROP)’s stock rose 1.82%. The Carderock Capital Management Inc holds 17,927 shares with $6.57M value, down from 19,884 last quarter. Roper Technologies Inc now has $37.27 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.26% or $4.47 during the last trading session, reaching $358.48. About 519,675 shares traded or 6.43% up from the average. Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) has risen 23.58% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.58% the S&P500. Some Historical ROP News: 21/05/2018 – Roper Technologies Expects PowerPlan Acquisition to Be Immediately Cash Accretive; 03/05/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Roper Technologies, Inter Parfums, SunCoke Energy Partners, Aerie Pharmaceutical; 20/04/2018 – Roper Technologies Sees 2Q Adj EPS $2.65-Adj EPS $2.71; 20/04/2018 – ROPER 1Q ADJ REV $1.21B, EST. $1.17B; 21/05/2018 – ROPER: POWERPLAN IS AN INVESTMENT OF THOMA BRAVO TECHNOLOGIES; 29/03/2018 – Roper Technologies, Inc. vs Axcess International, Inc. | Terminated-Settled | 03/28/2018; 23/04/2018 – DJ Roper Technologies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ROP); 20/04/2018 – ROPER SEES 2Q ADJ EPS $2.65 TO $2.71, EST. $2.70; 21/05/2018 – IT services provider Roper Technologies said on Monday it would buy software company PowerPlan for $1.1 billion in an all-cash deal; 20/04/2018 – Roper Technologies 1Q Rev $1.2B

Mcewen Mining Inc (NYSE:MUX) had a decrease of 3.97% in short interest. MUX’s SI was 45.67 million shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 3.97% from 47.56M shares previously. With 2.41M avg volume, 19 days are for Mcewen Mining Inc (NYSE:MUX)’s short sellers to cover MUX’s short positions. The SI to Mcewen Mining Inc’s float is 17.28%. The stock decreased 6.18% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $1.67. About 7.83M shares traded or 106.36% up from the average. McEwen Mining Inc. (NYSE:MUX) has declined 24.78% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.78% the S&P500. Some Historical MUX News: 30/04/2018 – MCEWEN MINING COMPLETED 42,400M EXPLORATION DRILLING IN 1Q; 25/05/2018 – MCEWEN MINING-NEGOTIATIONS UNDERWAY WITH THIRD-PARTY LENDER, WHEREBY THEY WOULD PURCHASE 50% OF NOTES ISSUED, ROB MCEWEN TO PURCHASE REMAINING 50%; 25/05/2018 – MCEWEN MINING PROPOSED ISSUE OF NOTES UP TO $50M; 18/04/2018 McEwen Mining Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/05/2018 – McEwen Mining Proposed Issue of Notes; 24/04/2018 – McEwen Mining Short-Interest Ratio Rises 52% to 29 Days; 18/05/2018 – McEwen Mining Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/05/2018 – MCEWEN ANNOUNCES POTENTIAL NEW SOURCE OF REVENUE AT BLACK FOX; 01/05/2018 – McEwen Mining 1Q Loss/Shr 2c; 25/05/2018 – McEwen Mining Announces New Preliminary Economic Assessment Extending Life an Additional 10 Years in Mexico

Among 2 analysts covering Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Roper Technologies has $40400 highest and $330 lowest target. $358.67’s average target is 0.05% above currents $358.48 stock price. Roper Technologies had 8 analyst reports since March 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Outperform” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Tuesday, August 27. Barclays Capital maintained the shares of ROP in report on Wednesday, April 3 with “Equal-Weight” rating.

Carderock Capital Management Inc increased Ansys (NASDAQ:ANSS) stake by 5,146 shares to 31,981 valued at $6.55 million in 2019Q2. It also upped Lauder Estee Cos Inc (NYSE:EL) stake by 4,607 shares and now owns 9,439 shares. Unitedhealth Grp (NYSE:UNH) was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.07, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 19 investors sold ROP shares while 228 reduced holdings. 88 funds opened positions while 196 raised stakes. 95.01 million shares or 0.10% less from 95.10 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Autus Asset Lc reported 0.65% in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP). Legacy Private Co reported 10,065 shares. Regions Fin has 0.06% invested in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP). Goldman Sachs Grp has invested 0.05% in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP). 42,323 were accumulated by Braun Stacey Assocs Incorporated. Comm Bancorporation accumulated 5,487 shares. Vanguard Grp stated it has 0.14% of its portfolio in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP). First Natl Bank Of Omaha stated it has 17,908 shares or 0.43% of all its holdings. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management reported 0.2% in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP). Brinker Capital, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 3,081 shares. Duncker Streett & Inc holds 0.61% of its portfolio in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) for 7,424 shares. Fmr Ltd reported 0.08% of its portfolio in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP). Massachusetts-based Geode Mngmt Lc has invested 0.12% in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP). Johnson Fin accumulated 0% or 47 shares. Sei Investments Company accumulated 44,053 shares or 0.05% of the stock.

More notable recent Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Shareholders Should Look Hard At Roper Technologies, Inc.â€™s (NYSE:ROP) 10% Return On Capital – Yahoo Finance” on August 25, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Freight Recession? August Truckload Volumes Suggest Otherwise – GlobeNewswire” published on September 11, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “A Note On Roper Technologies, Inc.’s (NYSE:ROP) ROE and Debt To Equity – Yahoo Finance” on June 26, 2019. More interesting news about Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “7 Strong-Buy Stocks Hedge Funds Are Buying Now – Investorplace.com” published on September 11, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “With EPS Growth And More, Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) Is Interesting – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 23, 2019.

Analysts await Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $3.18 EPS, up 2.91% or $0.09 from last year’s $3.09 per share. ROP’s profit will be $330.63 million for 28.18 P/E if the $3.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.07 actual EPS reported by Roper Technologies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.58% EPS growth.

More notable recent McEwen Mining Inc. (NYSE:MUX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Kind Of Shareholder Appears On The McEwen Mining Inc.’s (NYSE:MUX) Shareholder Register? – Yahoo Finance” on August 21, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Sell Shares of McEwen Mining – Yahoo Finance” published on August 14, 2019, Investingnews.com published: “Rob McEwen: Gold Can Go Much Higher than US$5,000 | INN – Investing News Network” on September 13, 2019. More interesting news about McEwen Mining Inc. (NYSE:MUX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Did You Manage To Avoid McEwen Mining’s (NYSE:MUX) 48% Share Price Drop? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 23, 2019 as well as Fool.ca‘s news article titled: “These Were the Worst-Performing Shares on the TSX Last Week – The Motley Fool Canada” with publication date: September 09, 2019.

McEwen Mining Inc. explores for, develops, produces, and sells gold, silver, and copper ores in Argentina, Mexico, and the United States. The company has market cap of $614.92 million. The Company’s principal asset consists of a 49% interest in the San JosÃ© mine in Santa Cruz, Argentina. It currently has negative earnings. The companyÂ’s principal assets also include 100% interest in the El Gallo 1 mine and El Gallo 2 project in Sinaloa, Mexico; the Gold Bar project in Nevada, the United States; and the Los Azules copper project in San Juan, Argentina.