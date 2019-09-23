Carderock Capital Management Lowered Mastercard Worldwide (MA) Stake; Oz Management LP Boosted Its Overstock Com Del (Put) (OSTK) Stake

Carderock Capital Management Inc decreased Mastercard Worldwide (MA) stake by 10.84% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Carderock Capital Management Inc sold 3,582 shares as Mastercard Worldwide (MA)’s stock rose 9.46%. The Carderock Capital Management Inc holds 29,458 shares with $7.79 million value, down from 33,040 last quarter. Mastercard Worldwide now has $275.12 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.72% or $4.74 during the last trading session, reaching $271.17. About 5.58M shares traded or 64.60% up from the average. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500. Some Historical MA News: 02/05/2018 – Mastercard 1Q Effective Tax Rate 17.3%; 11/04/2018 – Mastercard and Fred Segal Open ‘Rock ‘n Roll Holy Land’ on the Sunset Strip; 16/04/2018 – AMBASSADOR MICHAEL FROMAN JOINS MASTERCARD AS VICE CHAIRMAN AND PRESIDENT, STRATEGIC GROWTH; 05/04/2018 – Mastercard Names Ann Cairns Vice Chairman; 08/05/2018 – Portuguese-Angolan Fashion Designer and Creator of the Mastercard Fashion Lounge Collection, Rose Palhares, Is Back at the 71st Edition of the Cannes Film Festival; 18/04/2018 – ELEVATE TO COLLABORATE WITH MASTERCARD ON CREDIT CARD PRODUCT; 07/03/2018 – MASTERCARD – MICHAEL MIEBACH, CHIEF PRODUCT OFFICER, WILL LEAD NEWLY-FORMED PRODUCTS AND INNOVATION TEAM; 15/03/2018 – Help from MasterCard and IBM on EU data rules; 07/03/2018 – MASTERCARD INC – ANNOUNCED INTEGRATION OF ITS PHYSICAL AND DIGITAL PAYMENTS TEAMS UNDER ONE ORGANIZATION, EFFECTIVE APRIL 2, 2018; 05/03/2018 Jefferson Awards Foundation Honors Shaquille O’Neal, Bryan Stevenson, Alexis Jones and Mastercard as

Oz Management Lp increased Overstock Com Inc Del (Put) (OSTK) stake by 214.6% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Oz Management Lp acquired 107,300 shares as Overstock Com Inc Del (Put) (OSTK)’s stock rose 81.47%. The Oz Management Lp holds 157,300 shares with $2.14M value, up from 50,000 last quarter. Overstock Com Inc Del (Put) now has $528.28M valuation. The stock decreased 3.85% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $14.97. About 9.05M shares traded or 34.69% up from the average. Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) has declined 37.36% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.36% the S&P500. Some Historical OSTK News: 30/03/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Overstock.com, Inc. (OSTK) and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm; 07/05/2018 – Overstock.com: CEO Patrick Byrne Also Becomes Pres of Overstock.com Retail; 06/04/2018 – Overstock Names Gregory Iverson CFO, Replacing Robert Hughes — MarketWatch; 23/05/2018 – Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Reminds Investors of May 29 Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Securities Class Action Against Overstock.com, Inc. (OSTK); 08/05/2018 – Overstock.com 1Q Loss/Shr $1.74; 06/04/2018 – Overstock.com Names Gregory J. Iverson as Chief Fincl Officer; 14/05/2018 – tZERO Announces Addition of Bruce Fenton to tZERO Board of Directors; 06/04/2018 – OVERSTOCK.COM INC OSTK.O SAYS GREGORY J. IVERSON APPOINTED CFO; 16/03/2018 – Overstock Misses out on Bitcoin Magic; 14/05/2018 – Overstock: tZero Extends Subsequent Sale Period for Preferred Equity Token Offering to June 29

Oz Management Lp decreased Hilton Worldwide Hldgs Inc stake by 1.11 million shares to 2.70 million valued at $264.32M in 2019Q2. It also reduced Nxp Semiconductors N V (Put) (NASDAQ:NXPI) stake by 1.70M shares and now owns 31,100 shares. Ptc Inc (NASDAQ:PTC) was reduced too.

Since March 27, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $450,009 activity. TABACCO JOSEPH J JR bought $90,985 worth of stock. JOHNSON JONATHAN E III also bought $31,959 worth of Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) on Friday, August 30.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.08 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.13, from 1.21 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 26 investors sold OSTK shares while 24 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 33 raised stakes. 18.47 million shares or 5.01% less from 19.45 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 20,504 were reported by J Goldman Limited Partnership. Contrarius Investment Mngmt Limited, Jersey-based fund reported 1.21M shares. Bennicas And Associate accumulated 14,550 shares. Citadel Ltd Co holds 75,721 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Wells Fargo Mn holds 0% or 50,711 shares. Jefferies Group Inc Ltd Company reported 0% stake. Hightower Advisors owns 8,222 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Quantitative Investment Mgmt owns 69,027 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Pnc Ser Grp has invested 0% of its portfolio in Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK). Csat Inv Advisory LP reported 389,968 shares. Oz Limited Partnership accumulated 157,300 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Com owns 0% invested in Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) for 7,168 shares. Citigroup holds 0% of its portfolio in Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) for 15,609 shares. Axa invested in 17,362 shares. Barclays Public Limited Company holds 0% of its portfolio in Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) for 217,086 shares.

Carderock Capital Management Inc increased Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) stake by 6,829 shares to 18,308 valued at $5.39 million in 2019Q2. It also upped Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) stake by 30,140 shares and now owns 55,940 shares. Unitedhealth Grp (NYSE:UNH) was raised too.

Among 12 analysts covering Mastercard (NYSE:MA), 12 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Mastercard has $32500 highest and $256 lowest target. $298.42’s average target is 10.05% above currents $271.17 stock price. Mastercard had 22 analyst reports since March 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) earned “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Wednesday, May 1. The firm has “Buy” rating by UBS given on Thursday, May 2. On Monday, September 9 the stock rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Buy”. Nomura maintained Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) on Wednesday, July 31 with “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by Raymond James with “Outperform” on Friday, April 26. The company was maintained on Tuesday, March 26 by Robert W. Baird. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital on Friday, July 19 with “Overweight”. Raymond James maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Wednesday, July 31 report. The company was maintained on Wednesday, July 10 by Wells Fargo. The company was maintained on Wednesday, April 17 by Oppenheimer.

Since July 16, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 8 insider sales for $42.91 million activity. Mastercard Foundation sold $6.62M worth of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) on Tuesday, July 16. On Wednesday, July 31 Uggla Lance Darrell Gordon bought $413,560 worth of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) or 1,500 shares. DAVIS RICHARD K bought $468,603 worth of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) on Monday, August 12.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.01, from 0.93 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 38 investors sold MA shares while 536 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 414 raised stakes. 720.31 million shares or 0.88% less from 726.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Navellier And Associates stated it has 22,137 shares or 0.91% of all its holdings. Parsec Fincl invested in 905 shares or 0.01% of the stock. R G Niederhoffer Management has invested 3.54% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Mercer Advisers holds 14,343 shares or 2.46% of its portfolio. Maryland Cap Management reported 151,795 shares. Mariner Ltd Liability Company stated it has 0.34% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Stone Ridge Asset Management Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.25% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) or 15,843 shares. Adell Harriman Carpenter holds 0% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) or 22,810 shares. Point72 Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership has 392,258 shares for 0.54% of their portfolio. Hamel Associates has invested 0.12% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Clal Enterprises Holding has invested 1.7% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Bragg Financial Advisors accumulated 18,503 shares. Benjamin F Edwards And accumulated 13,427 shares. 10,389 were accumulated by City Communications. Principal Financial Group Inc stated it has 2.34 million shares.

Analysts await Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $2.02 earnings per share, up 13.48% or $0.24 from last year’s $1.78 per share. MA’s profit will be $2.05B for 33.56 P/E if the $2.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.89 actual earnings per share reported by Mastercard Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.88% EPS growth.