Carderock Capital Management Lowered Its Automatic Data Proc (ADP) Stake; Logicbio Therapeutics (LOGC) Sellers Increased By 25.31% Their Shorts

Carderock Capital Management Inc decreased Automatic Data Proc (ADP) stake by 6.06% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Carderock Capital Management Inc sold 2,696 shares as Automatic Data Proc (ADP)’s stock rose 5.74%. The Carderock Capital Management Inc holds 41,777 shares with $6.91 million value, down from 44,473 last quarter. Automatic Data Proc now has $69.90 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.47% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $161.18. About 752,958 shares traded. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) has risen 24.00% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ADP News: 02/05/2018 – Automatic Data Now Sees FY18 Adjusted EPS Up 16%-17%; 23/05/2018 – Global Human Resource Outsourcing Market Outlook to 2022 – Accenture, ADP, IBM, lnfosys, and Randstad are Leading the Market – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 19/04/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – GROUPE ADP’S INVESTMENT STANDS AT $265 MLN; 02/04/2018 – AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING INC ADP.O : RBC RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM SECTOR PERFORM; 08/03/2018 – NelsonHall Names ADP® a “Leader” in Benefits Administration Services for Commitment to Innovation in 2017; 15/05/2018 – FRENCH PRESIDENCY ADVISER SAYS A STRENGTHENING OF REGULATION MUST PRECEDE PRIVATISATION OF ADP AND FRANCAISES DES JEUX; 17/04/2018 – Gig Economy’s Rising Popularity Proving Unstoppable Value for Human Capital; 18/04/2018 – ADP Appoints Thomas J. Lynch and Scott F. Powers to Bd of Directors; 25/04/2018 – April 2018 ADP National Employment Report®, ADP Small Business Report® and ADP National Franchise Report® to be Released on; 13/04/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – PASSENGER TRAFFIC AT SANTIAGO DE CHILE AIRPORT, 45%-OWNED BY GROUPE ADP, INCREASED BY 11.5% IN MARCH 2018

Logicbio Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:LOGC) had an increase of 25.31% in short interest. LOGC’s SI was 110,400 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 25.31% from 88,100 shares previously. With 27,600 avg volume, 4 days are for Logicbio Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:LOGC)’s short sellers to cover LOGC’s short positions. The SI to Logicbio Therapeutics Inc’s float is 0.88%. The stock increased 12.32% or $1.17 during the last trading session, reaching $10.67. About 33,170 shares traded or 59.45% up from the average. LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGC) has 0.00% since September 30, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc., a genome editing company, focuses on developing medicines to treat rare diseases in patients with unmet medical need using GeneRide technology platform. The company has market cap of $241.87 million. The GeneRide technology is designed to integrate corrective genes into a patient's genome to provide a therapeutic effect. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s lead product candidate is LB-001 that is been developed for the treatment of Methylmalonic Acidemia, a life-threatening disease that presents at birth.

Among 4 analysts covering Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. Automatic Data Processing has $19000 highest and $14700 lowest target. $173.20’s average target is 7.46% above currents $161.18 stock price. Automatic Data Processing had 8 analyst reports since April 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Thursday, August 1, the company rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird. The stock of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) earned “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital on Monday, August 5. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Thursday, August 15. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Thursday, August 1 by JP Morgan.

Analysts await Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $1.33 EPS, up 10.83% or $0.13 from last year’s $1.2 per share. ADP’s profit will be $576.82M for 30.30 P/E if the $1.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.14 actual EPS reported by Automatic Data Processing, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.67% EPS growth.