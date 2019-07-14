Carderock Capital Management Lifted Its Microsoft (MSFT) Holding by $2.05 Million; Hourglass Capital Trimmed Its Stake in Intel (INTC) as Stock Price Declined

Hourglass Capital Llc decreased its stake in Intel Corp (INTC) by 7.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hourglass Capital Llc sold 18,760 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.61% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 232,860 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.51M, down from 251,620 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hourglass Capital Llc who had been investing in Intel Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $223.49 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.72% or $1.32 during the last trading session, reaching $49.92. About 20.15 million shares traded. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has declined 16.90% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.33% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 30/03/2018 – Hexus (GB): Acer Predator Helios 500 with Intel Core i9 CPU listed; 22/03/2018 – Self-driving car industry confronts trust issues after Uber crash; 15/05/2018 – Chinese chipmaker takes on TSMC and Intel with cutting-edge tool; 30/04/2018 – Exclusive: Inside Intel’s Failed Wearables Gambit; 11/05/2018 – AT&T’s Quest for Trump Intel on High-Stakes Merger Led to Blowup; 26/04/2018 – INTEL CORP – INTEL TODAY ANNOUNCED THAT JIM KELLER WILL JOIN INTEL AS A SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT; 26/04/2018 – Amazon, Intel Earnings Boost Tech Momentum in Post-Market Surge; 16/05/2018 – Australian Gov: US Patent Issued to Intel on May 15 for “Device, system and method of controlling access to location sources”; 23/05/2018 – Institut Curie Names Intel Lead Partner to Implement High-Performance Computing and Artificial Intelligence in Accelerating; 26/04/2018 – INTEL CORP – CO HAS PATCHED ALL CHIPS GOING BACK 9 YEARS AGAINST SPECTRE AND MELTDOWN CHIP FLAWS – CEO, COF CALL

Carderock Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 62.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Carderock Capital Management Inc bought 17,520 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 45,373 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.35 million, up from 27,853 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $138.9. About 17.73 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 20/04/2018 – DJ Microsoft Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MSFT); 16/05/2018 – ValueAct Dumps Microsoft, Express Scripts — Barron’s Blog; 06/03/2018 – Microsoft’s laptop gains an edge over Apple MacBook for business users; 07/05/2018 – MICROSOFT, AMAZON DEMO TOOK PLACE AT MICROSOFT CONFERENCE; 18/05/2018 – Turner Announces First Management Addition Concentrated in Blockchain; 03/04/2018 – IRS Seen Blessing Tax Law Quirk That Could Help Apple, Microsoft; 28/05/2018 – DayMark® Safety Systems Revolutionizes the Food Services Industry With a Digital Distribution Platform for Food Labeling – Powered by Microsoft and Sonata; 13/03/2018 – New York Post: Microsoft women filed 238 discrimination and harassment complaints; 09/05/2018 – WALMART TO INVEST IN FLIPKART GROUP; 29/03/2018 – Microsoft has now rebuilt the company around the cloud instead of Windows, and employees approve

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: 247Wallst.com which released: “As Dow Posts Record, This Tech Stock Leads the Surge – 24/7 Wall St.” on June 29, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Better Buy for Second Half of 2019: Microsoft (MSFT) vs. Amazon (AMZN) Stock – Nasdaq” published on June 28, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “What to Expect from Oracle’s (ORCL) Q4 2019 Earnings After Microsoft Cloud Deal? – Nasdaq” on June 14, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Technology Sector Update for 06/28/2019: MU, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOGL, GOOG, JKS, TSLA, QCOM – Nasdaq” published on June 28, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Stock Market News: AbbVie Bets Big; Can Microsoft Stay on Top? – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 25, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Davis Selected Advisers reported 1.07% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Mitchell Mcleod Pugh And Williams Incorporated, a Alabama-based fund reported 30,158 shares. The Florida-based Aviance Llc has invested 0.15% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Natixis, France-based fund reported 3.64M shares. Loring Wolcott Coolidge Fiduciary Advsr Llp Ma stated it has 3.54% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Colonial Tru Advisors invested in 3.92% or 174,995 shares. Columbus Hill Capital Management Limited Partnership stated it has 253,403 shares. California-based Franklin Res has invested 1.75% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Kemnay Advisory Svcs has 7.42% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Oregon Employees Retirement Fund has 1.62M shares. Buckingham Cap Mgmt holds 100,863 shares. Bernzott Capital accumulated 123,965 shares. Charter Trust has invested 1.38% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). 46,300 are owned by Cornerstone Investment Prns Ltd Limited Liability Company. Anchor Ltd Liability Co holds 0.65% or 260,904 shares.

Hourglass Capital Llc, which manages about $861.92 million and $343.48M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Valley Natl Bancorp (NYSE:VLY) by 47,750 shares to 427,560 shares, valued at $4.10M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cbs Corp New (NYSE:CBS) by 52,598 shares in the quarter, for a total of 141,200 shares, and has risen its stake in Williams Cos Inc Del (NYSE:WMB).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.14, from 1 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 61 investors sold INTC shares while 733 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 541 raised stakes. 2.84 billion shares or 4.15% less from 2.96 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Adirondack has 1.88% invested in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Sys stated it has 0.25% of its portfolio in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Miller Investment Mgmt LP holds 0.18% of its portfolio in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) for 13,020 shares. Cambridge Advsr has 46,462 shares. Van Hulzen Asset Management Ltd Liability Corp reported 1.89% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). 4,224 are owned by Carlson Cap Mgmt. Loomis Sayles Communication Ltd Partnership holds 1,709 shares. Mutual Of America Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Company invested in 601,391 shares or 0.47% of the stock. Klingenstein Fields & holds 0.13% or 45,457 shares. Salem Counselors holds 1.65% or 342,185 shares in its portfolio. Nomura Asset Mgmt has invested 1.32% of its portfolio in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Arcadia Invest Management Mi has 0.03% invested in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Nichols & Pratt Advisers Llp Ma owns 377,587 shares for 1.71% of their portfolio. Utah Retirement has invested 0.91% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Piedmont Investment Advsr holds 0.87% of its portfolio in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) for 397,503 shares.

