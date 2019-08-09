Carderock Capital Management Lifted Amgen (AMGN) Stake by $1.02 Million; Share Price Rose; Shareholder General American Investors Company Has Upped Macy’s (M) Stake

General American Investors Company Inc increased its stake in Macy’s Inc. (M) by 25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. General American Investors Company Inc bought 75,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.74% . The institutional investor held 375,000 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.01M, up from 300,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. General American Investors Company Inc who had been investing in Macy’s Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.02 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.62% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $19.99. About 1.13 million shares traded. Macy's, Inc. (NYSE:M) has declined 43.56% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 43.56% the S&P500. Some Historical M News: 19/03/2018 – Macy’s, Inc. Launches New App and In-Store Technology Features to Enhance the Consumer Shopping Experience; 27/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Six Classes of SGCMS 2016-C5; 16/05/2018 – MACY’S EARNINGS CALL ENDS; 04/04/2018 – Macy’s: Hoguet Will Continue in CFO Role Until Successor Named; 04/04/2018 – MACY’S INC M.N SAYS CFO KAREN HOGUET TO RETIRE; 10/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Morning Call: Oil set for biggest weekly rise in a month; Apple scraps $1 bln Irish data centre; 12/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms 12 Classes of JPMBB 2013-C12; 16/05/2018 – MACY’S INC SAYS MOST OF THE BENEFITS OF ITS STRATEGIC INITIATIVES TO BE SEEN IN SECOND HALF OF THE YEAR – CONF CALL; 18/03/2018 – M: #shoptalk18 mobile checkout will roll out to all @Macys stores this year; 23/05/2018 – Paula A. Price to Join Macy’s, Inc. as Chief Financial Officer

Carderock Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Amgen (AMGN) by 21.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Carderock Capital Management Inc bought 5,392 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.93% . The institutional investor held 30,009 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.70 million, up from 24,617 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Amgen for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $112.74B market cap company. The stock increased 0.37% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $185.91. About 106,645 shares traded. Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) has declined 2.12% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.12% the S&P500. Some Historical AMGN News: 21/05/2018 – FDA Approves Prolia® (Denosumab) For Glucocorticoid-lnduced Osteoporosis; 05/04/2018 – AbbVie Announces Global Resolution of HUMIRA(R) (adalimumab) Patent Disputes With Samsung Bioepis; 14/05/2018 – Fidelity Adds Magellan Health, Exits Dermira, Cuts Amgen; 14/05/2018 – Evenity (romosozumab; Amgen/UCB/Astellas) Drug Overview Report 2018 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 17/04/2018 – Amgen Presents First-Of-Its-Kind Data At AAN Annual Meeting Reinforcing Robust And Consistent Efficacy Of Aimovig™ (erenumab); 30/05/2018 – Amgen Foundation And Harvard Team Up To Offer Free Online Science Education Platform; 07/03/2018 – Amgen Announces 2018 Second Quarter Dividend; 10/03/2018 – REGENERON, SANOFI CHOLESTEROL DRUG PRALUENT SUCCEEDS IN MAJOR “OUTCOMES” STUDY – DATA; 17/05/2018 – NOVARTIS AG NOVN.S – EMA MARKETING AUTHORIZATION APPLICATION FOR AIMOVIG IS UNDER REVIEW. NOVARTIS EXPECTS APPROVAL IN EU IN COMING MONTHS; 17/05/2018 – Mary MacDonald: Breaking: FDA approves new drug for migraines by @Amgen and Novartis

General American Investors Company Inc, which manages about $1.01B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Aon Plc (NYSE:AON) by 84,338 shares to 70,214 shares, valued at $11.99 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tjx Companies Inc./The (NYSE:TJX) by 241,499 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.06 million shares, and cut its stake in Ebay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY).

