Carderock Capital Management Increases Stake in J P Morgan Chase (JPM); Las Vegas Sands (LVS) Shareholder Epoch Investment Partners Has Increased Position

Epoch Investment Partners Inc increased its stake in Las Vegas Sands Corp (LVS) by 23.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Epoch Investment Partners Inc bought 516,869 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.95% . The institutional investor held 2.74M shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $167.31 million, up from 2.23 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc who had been investing in Las Vegas Sands Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $42.58 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.46% or $1.36 during the last trading session, reaching $53.97. About 2.52M shares traded. Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) has declined 13.98% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.98% the S&P500. Some Historical LVS News: 04/04/2018 – Sands China Earns ISO 9001:2015 Certification; 08/03/2018 – FITCH: LAS VEGAS SANDS’ RTGS UNAFFECTED BY SANDS BETHLEHEM SALE; 19/04/2018 – Wynn Resorts Overhauls Board but Las Vegas Sands May Be Better Bet — Barron’s Blog; 01/05/2018 – Forbes Names Las Vegas Sands one of America’s Best Employers; 25/04/2018 – LVS 1Q SANDS CHINA ADJ. PROPERTY EBITDA $789M, EST. $769.7M; 05/03/2018 Las Vegas Sands Kicks Off “Problem Gambling Awareness Month” with Responsible Gaming Ambassador Training and Comprehensive Team; 25/04/2018 – LAS VEGAS SANDS 1Q NET REV. $3.58B; 27/03/2018 – LAS VEGAS SANDS – PURSUANT TO AMENDMENT , TERM LOAN LENDERS WILL PROVIDE REFINANCING TERM LOANS FOR $2.16 BLN; 18/05/2018 – Fitch Rates Las Vegas Sands, LLC’s Incremental Loan ‘BBB’; Affirms IDR; 22/04/2018 – DJ Las Vegas Sands Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LVS)

Carderock Capital Management Inc increased its stake in J P Morgan Chase (JPM) by 13.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Carderock Capital Management Inc bought 3,064 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 25,526 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.58M, up from 22,462 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc who had been investing in J P Morgan Chase for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $350.89B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $109.74. About 9.74M shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 15/05/2018 – Stitch Fix Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 23/04/2018 – JPMorgan Global Monetary Policy Forecasts as of April 20 (Table); 14/05/2018 – GoDaddy Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 19/04/2018 – Switch Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 23/04/2018 – Liberty Oilfield Services at JP Morgan Energy Bus Tour May 23; 10/04/2018 – OLLIE’S BARGAIN OUTLET HOLDINGS INC OLLI.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $68 FROM $63; 30/04/2018 – INDONESIA APPOINST JPMORGAN CHASE AS MAIN DEALER FOR GOVT BONDS; 22/03/2018 – MORPHOSYS AG SAYS GOLDMAN SACHS & CO. LLC, J.P. MORGAN, LEERINK PARTNERS ARE AMONG UNDERWRITERS TO IPO; 07/05/2018 – Windstream Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 12/03/2018 – KCS’ Mike Upchurch to Address the J.P. Morgan 2018 Aviation, Transportation and Industrials Conference

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Alabama-based Welch Gp Llc has invested 0.21% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Moreover, Fincl Counselors has 1.48% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mgmt accumulated 266,753 shares. Kwmg Limited Liability Corp stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). North Carolina-based Novare Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability has invested 1.41% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Benin Mgmt Corporation reported 15,367 shares. Gould Asset Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company Ca accumulated 2,807 shares. Hardman Johnston Llc stated it has 88,840 shares. Moreover, Dsc Lp has 2.19% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 117,860 shares. Capstone Invest Advsrs Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.09% or 92,473 shares. Compton Cap Management Inc Ri holds 3.56% or 80,792 shares in its portfolio. Fisher Asset Management Ltd owns 5.43 million shares. First Merchants has 2.37% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 144,809 shares. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Mngmt has 93,632 shares. Strategic Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 1.84% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM).

More notable recent JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “JPMorgan turns to AI for writing – Seeking Alpha” on July 30, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Stocks – U.S. Futures Slump as China Hits Back at U.S. on Trade, Currency – Yahoo Finance” published on August 05, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “JAGGAER Partners with JP Morgan to Provide Powerful Purchasing Oversight for Education, Public Sector and Commercial Industries – GlobeNewswire” on July 18, 2019. More interesting news about JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “JP Morgan Ship Seized With Over $1 Billion in Cocaine on Board – Yahoo Finance” published on July 11, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Wells Fargo – Time To Be Brave – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 15, 2019.

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $4.19 million activity.

Epoch Investment Partners Inc, which manages about $43.62 billion and $22.89 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cyberark Software Ltd (NASDAQ:CYBR) by 561,191 shares to 3,356 shares, valued at $400,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 74,777 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.59M shares, and cut its stake in Apergy Corp.

More notable recent Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “HSBC Upgrades Las Vegas Sands, Says Buy The Trade War Dip – Benzinga” on October 16, 2018, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Singapore To invest $3.3B To Revamp Sentosa Integrated Resort – Benzinga” published on April 03, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Las Vegas Sands: Winners Keep Winning – Seeking Alpha” on February 28, 2019. More interesting news about Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Comparing Wynn Resorts And Las Vegas Sands With A Trade Resolution Ahead – Seeking Alpha” published on February 27, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “10 Cyclical Stocks to Buy (or Sell) Now – Investorplace.com” with publication date: August 05, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 35 investors sold LVS shares while 150 reduced holdings. 64 funds opened positions while 155 raised stakes. 267.43 million shares or 0.96% less from 270.02 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nomura owns 10,127 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Td Asset Mngmt has 0.02% invested in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) for 258,205 shares. Manufacturers Life The holds 20,179 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Goldman Sachs Group invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS). Moreover, Commerce National Bank & Trust has 0.01% invested in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) for 9,908 shares. First Quadrant Ltd Partnership Ca holds 6,000 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Cadence Cap Management Ltd Liability has invested 0.1% in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS). Parametric Port Associate Ltd Liability owns 711,641 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Pnc Fincl Service Grp reported 16,582 shares. Us Bank De holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) for 76,577 shares. Oxbow Limited Liability Corporation invested in 0.48% or 64,897 shares. Old Natl Bancshares In reported 7,029 shares. Archford Strategies Limited Liability has 0% invested in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) for 32 shares. Moreover, Blackrock has 0.05% invested in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS). Shine Invest Advisory Ser owns 882 shares.