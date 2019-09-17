Carderock Capital Management Increases Stake in Ansys (ANSS); As Wpx Energy (WPX) Shares Declined, Shareholder Viking Fund Management Has Cut Stake

Carderock Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Ansys (ANSS) by 19.18% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Carderock Capital Management Inc bought 5,146 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.51% . The institutional investor held 31,981 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.55 million, up from 26,835 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Ansys for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.18B market cap company. The stock increased 1.89% or $4 during the last trading session, reaching $216.13. About 357,369 shares traded. ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) has risen 20.55% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.55% the S&P500. Some Historical ANSS News: 22/03/2018 – ANSYS TO BUY OPTICAL SIMULATION LEADER OPTIS; 02/05/2018 – ANSYS BOOSTS OUTLOOK FOR FY 2018 REV; 15/05/2018 – A SORIANO CORP ANS.PS – QTRLY GROSS REVENUE 2.51 BLN PESOS VS 3.92 BLN PESOS; 02/05/2018 – Ansys 1Q Rev $282.9M; 02/05/2018 – ANSYS Acquires OPTIS, Becomes Industry’s Leading Solution Provider For Autonomous Vehicle Simulation; 15/05/2018 – ANSYS 19.1 Delivers the First Comprehensive Solution for Simulation-Based Digital Twins; 02/05/2018 – Ansys Sees FY EPS $3.29-EPS $3.94; 19/04/2018 – DJ ANSYS Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ANSS); 02/05/2018 – Ansys 1Q EPS 98c; 02/05/2018 – ANSYS: CONDITIONS TO LAWTRUST ACQUISITION TO BE MET BY END MAY

Viking Fund Management Llc decreased its stake in Wpx Energy Inc (WPX) by 89.81% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Viking Fund Management Llc sold 705,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 21.09% . The institutional investor held 80,000 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $921,000, down from 785,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Viking Fund Management Llc who had been investing in Wpx Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.78B market cap company. The stock decreased 7.34% or $0.91 during the last trading session, reaching $11.48. About 12.34 million shares traded or 39.78% up from the average. WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX) has declined 45.08% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.08% the S&P500. Some Historical WPX News: 21/05/2018 – WPX ENERGY INC WPX.N : SIMMONS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $22 FROM $18; 17/05/2018 – WPX Energy Favored by 8 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 17/04/2018 – WPX Energy Announces Early Results and Early Settlement of Cash Tender Offers; 09/05/2018 – WPX ENERGY – COMMENCED UNDERWRITTEN PUBLIC OFFERING OF $400 MLN OF SENIOR UNSECURED NOTES DUE 2026; 17/04/2018 – WPX Energy: $328.7 M Aggregate Principal Amount of the 2020 Notes Were Validly Tendered; 20/04/2018 – WPX ENERGY INC – IN SECOND AMENDMENT, AGGREGATE MAXIMUM CREDIT AMOUNT IS INCREASED TO $3.0 BLN; 02/05/2018 – WPX Energy Reports 1Q 2018 Results; 26/03/2018 – WPX ENERGY CEO SAYS DOES NOT EXPECT RISE OF ELECTRIC CAR TO SAP CRUDE DEMAND FOR FORESEEABLE FUTURE; 16/03/2018 – WPX ENERGY’S CFR TO Ba3 FROM B2 BY MOODY’S; 23/05/2018 – WPX Energy: As of 5 P.M. ET Tuesday, $548.6M Aggregate Principal Amount of 2022 Notes, $40.8M Aggregate Principal Amount of 2023 Notes Were Validly Tendered

Carderock Capital Management Inc, which manages about $350.61 million and $264.91M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mastercard Worldwide (NYSE:MA) by 3,582 shares to 29,458 shares, valued at $7.79 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cognizant Tech (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 8,100 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8,185 shares, and cut its stake in Toro Co (NYSE:TTC).

Analysts await WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.12 earnings per share, up 71.43% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.07 per share. WPX’s profit will be $49.95 million for 23.92 P/E if the $0.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.09 actual earnings per share reported by WPX Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 33.33% EPS growth.

