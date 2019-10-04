Carderock Capital Management Increases Position in Danaher (DHR); Mycio Wealth Partners Has Raised Its Boeing Co (BA) Holding

Mycio Wealth Partners Llc increased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 132.27% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mycio Wealth Partners Llc bought 2,041 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 3,584 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.31 million, up from 1,543 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mycio Wealth Partners Llc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $210.19B market cap company. The stock increased 0.39% or $1.46 during the last trading session, reaching $373.53. About 169,784 shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 06/03/2018 – Hawaiian Airlines Opts for Boeing’s Dreamliner Over Rival Airbus; 25/03/2018 – Singapore Airlines Has 68 Additional Boeing Widebody Jets on Order, Including 48 Additional 787-10s and 20 of the New 777-9s; 30/04/2018 – Boeing hungry for more deals to boost high-margin services unit; 17/05/2018 – DUBAI AEROSPACE IN TALKS W/ AIRBUS, BOEING FOR JET ORDER: RTRS; 06/04/2018 – Boeing and Caterpillar, two companies that could be adversely affected by a trade war with China, fell 1.6 percent and 1.4 percent, respectively; 18/04/2018 – WESTJET SAYS WILL ‘ACCELERATE’ INSPECTIONS OF CERTAIN FAN BLADES ON SOME BOEING 737 ENGINES FOLLOWING SOUTHWEST ACCIDENT; 17/05/2018 – Dubai Aerospace in talks with Airbus, Boeing over order for 400 jets; 08/05/2018 – Boeing Is Set To Soar Into The Next Quarter; 17/05/2018 – DAE INTERESTED IN AIRBUS A320NEO FAMILY, BOEING 737 MAX PLANES FOR JET ORDER – CEO; 03/05/2018 – CARET REAFFIRMS BOEING GOAL TO DELIVER 18 TANKERS BY DECEMBER

Carderock Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Danaher Corp (DHR) by 9.65% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Carderock Capital Management Inc bought 4,056 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.80% . The institutional investor held 46,099 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.59M, up from 42,043 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Danaher Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $101.01B market cap company. The stock increased 1.43% or $1.99 during the last trading session, reaching $140.8. About 97,646 shares traded. Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) has risen 38.00% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.00% the S&P500.

