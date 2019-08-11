Carderock Capital Management Increases Holding in Costco Wholesale (COST); Geller Family Office Services Has Raised Its Position in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by $3.17 Million as Shares Declined

Carderock Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Costco Wholesale (COST) by 28.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Carderock Capital Management Inc bought 3,673 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% . The institutional investor held 16,711 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.05M, up from 13,038 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Costco Wholesale for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $120.48 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.31% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $273.94. About 1.28 million shares traded. Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) has risen 25.80% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.80% the S&P500. Some Historical COST News: 11/04/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE CORP COST.O – COMPARABLE SALES FOR U.S. UP 8.3% FOR FIVE WEEKS ENDED APRIL 8; 18/05/2018 – Children’s National Dedicates Costco Wholesale Atrium in Recognition of 30-Year Partnership; 09/05/2018 – Costco Wholesale Corporation Reports April Sales Results; 11/04/2018 – Costco Wholesale Corporation Reports March Sales Results; 11/04/2018 – Costco Wholesale March Same-Store Sales Rose 8.6%; 19/04/2018 – EnWave Receives First Repeat Costco Order from Pacific Northwest Division for Moon Cheese; 07/03/2018 – Costco Outshines Other Discounters, But Broader Concerns Linger; 07/03/2018 – Tax benefit bolsters Costco profit; 07/03/2018 – COSTCO FEB. TOTAL COMP SALES UP. 10.5%, EST. UP 8%; 10/05/2018 – Costco E-commerce Maintains Momentum In April Sales Results — MarketWatch

Geller Family Office Services Llc increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 1177.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Geller Family Office Services Llc bought 22,834 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 24,774 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.46M, up from 1,940 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Geller Family Office Services Llc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $348.48 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.27% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $132.04. About 4.59M shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 49 investors sold COST shares while 392 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 437 raised stakes. 300.70 million shares or 10.74% less from 336.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The New York-based General Amer Invsts has invested 2.05% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Acg Wealth holds 0.72% or 22,147 shares. Monetary Management Gp has invested 0.37% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Summit Asset Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.1% stake. Advisory Alpha Limited Company reported 245 shares. Reliance Trust Of Delaware invested 0.14% of its portfolio in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Winslow Evans Crocker Inc has 1.21% invested in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Finance Counselors stated it has 0.64% of its portfolio in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Fundx Invest Grp Limited Liability holds 0.15% or 1,832 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0.05% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). The Maryland-based Horan Cap Mngmt has invested 0.15% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Waratah Capital Ltd holds 2.37% or 92,736 shares in its portfolio. Eagle Global Limited Liability Co stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Ledyard Financial Bank holds 2,515 shares. United Asset Strategies Incorporated holds 0.18% or 3,085 shares in its portfolio.

Since April 1, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $727,935 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Argi Investment Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.12% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Dakota Wealth Management stated it has 33,394 shares. Hrt Fincl Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.04% or 1,878 shares. Marathon Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Partnership holds 3.84% or 2.06 million shares. Tradition Limited Liability reported 68,860 shares. Arizona State Retirement System reported 0.87% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). First Interstate Bank & Trust holds 0.39% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 12,583 shares. Bp Public Ltd Com has invested 1.51% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Moreover, Strategic Advisors Ltd Liability Company has 0.51% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Moreover, Atria Investments Limited Liability has 0.3% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Jmg Finance Ltd reported 2,395 shares. Towercrest Cap Management has 0.22% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 5,495 shares. Moreover, Alphamark Advisors Lc has 0.38% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Kansas-based Boyer And Corporon Wealth Limited Liability has invested 1.3% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Parsons Mngmt Ri, Rhode Island-based fund reported 127,764 shares.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $419,040 activity.