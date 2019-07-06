Carderock Capital Management Increased Its Position in Comcast Cl A (CMCSA) as Market Value Rose; Jana Partners Position in Hd Supply Hldgs (HDS) Has Trimmed by $114.52 Million as Stock Value Declined

Carderock Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Comcast Corp Cl A (CMCSA) by 11.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Carderock Capital Management Inc bought 12,912 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.74% with the market. The institutional investor held 122,465 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.90 million, up from 109,553 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Comcast Corp Cl A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $196.44B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $43.28. About 7.45 million shares traded. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has risen 32.20% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.77% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCSA News: 10/05/2018 – Comcast to match Disney break fee in race for Fox; 26/04/2018 – TCI FUND MANAGEMENT SAID TO HOLD NON-VOTING SHARES, DOESN’T PLAN TO BE ACTIVIST ON FOX -BLOOMBERG CITING; 19/05/2018 – Hollywood’s China dreams get tangled in trade talks; 03/04/2018 – Murdoch’s Fox could separate Sky News to satisfy UK regulator on takeover; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST DECLINES TO COMMENT ON WHETHER STILL INTERESTED IN FOX; 25/04/2018 – TWENTY-FIRST CENTURY STATEMENT ON COMCAST ANNOUNCEMENT FOR SKY; 13/04/2018 – COMCAST & NETFLIX EXPAND PARTNERSHIP; 21/05/2018 – U.K. TO ALLOW REPRESENTATIONS UNTIL MAY 24 ON SKY/COMCAST DEAL; 04/05/2018 – Mackenzie Canadian All Cap Dividend Adds Comcast; 11/05/2018 – Dimensional Advisors Adds Aptiv, Cuts Comcast: 13F

Jana Partners Llc decreased its stake in Hd Supply Hldgs Inc (HDS) by 49.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jana Partners Llc sold 2.66 million shares as the company’s stock declined 1.02% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 2.74 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $118.60M, down from 5.40M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jana Partners Llc who had been investing in Hd Supply Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.77 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.75% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $39.95. About 850,358 shares traded. HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS) has risen 7.46% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.03% the S&P500. Some Historical HDS News: 13/03/2018 – HD SUPPLY SEES 1Q ADJ EPS 60C TO 66C; 13/03/2018 – HD Supply Holdings Sees FY18 Sales $5.760B-$5.910B; 13/03/2018 – HD SUPPLY 4Q ADJ EPS 49C; 13/03/2018 – HD Supply Holdings Sees 1Q Adj EPS 60c-Adj EPS 66c; 25/04/2018 – Consum Prod Sfty: HD Supply Recalls Ceiling Fans Due to Impact Hazard (Recall Alert); 14/03/2018 – HD SUPPLY HOLDINGS INC HDS.O : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $45 FROM $44; 13/03/2018 – HD Supply Holdings 4Q EBITDA $152M; 13/03/2018 – HD SUPPLY HOLDINGS INC – PRELIMINARY NET SALES IN FEB 2018 WERE ABOUT $391 MLN; 13/03/2018 – HD Supply Holdings 4Q Adj EPS 49c; 01/05/2018 – HD Supply Title Sponsor of 2018 Shepherd’s Men Run

Since January 24, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 sales for $10.24 million activity. The insider Murdock Daniel C. sold 845 shares worth $30,036.

Analysts await HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS) to report earnings on September, 4. They expect $1.09 EPS, up 10.10% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.99 per share. HDS’s profit will be $184.82M for 9.16 P/E if the $1.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.84 actual EPS reported by HD Supply Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 29.76% EPS growth.

