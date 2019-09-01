Carderock Capital Management Holds Stake in J P Morgan Chase (JPM); Texas Yale Capital Has Boosted Its Nextera Energy Partners LP (NEP) Holding

Carderock Capital Management Inc increased its stake in J P Morgan Chase (JPM) by 13.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Carderock Capital Management Inc bought 3,064 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 25,526 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.58M, up from 22,462 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc who had been investing in J P Morgan Chase for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $343.49B market cap company. The stock increased 0.59% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $109.86. About 9.66 million shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 11/05/2018 – EXPERIAN PLC EXPN.L : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 1900P FROM 1785P; 14/03/2018 – GE AVIATION CEO DAVID JOYCE SPEAKS AT JPMORGAN CONFERENCE; 08/03/2018 – JPMORGAN’S PINTO: TECHNOLOGY A BIG FOCUS FOR THE COMPANY; 10/05/2018 – JPMorgan’s Private Bank Adds Matthews for Sustainable Investing; 16/05/2018 – Imperva Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 07/05/2018 – JPM ULRICH: DON’T EXPECT TRADE WAR BUT SEE FRICTION CONTINUING; 11/04/2018 – JPMORGAN SEC.PLC – FORM 8.5 (EPT/Rl)- KLEPIERRE SA; 11/04/2018 – JP Morgan’s Dimon says U.S. economy still looks ‘pretty good’; 23/04/2018 – CNBC Wires: JP Morgan, VTB to lead international listing of Kazakhtelecom; 08/03/2018 – JPMORGAN’S PINTO SEES POSSIBLE 40% EQUITY CORRECTION IN 2-3 YRS

Texas Yale Capital Corp increased its stake in Nextera Energy Partners Lp (NEP) by 12.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Texas Yale Capital Corp bought 8,950 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.25% . The institutional investor held 79,505 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.71M, up from 70,555 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp who had been investing in Nextera Energy Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.86 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $51.25. About 202,564 shares traded. NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) has risen 3.91% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.91% the S&P500. Some Historical NEP News: 06/04/2018 – Creative Technology, a Division of NEP Group, Acquires Hong Kong-Based Avollusion; 24/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC NEE.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $7.73 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 27/03/2018 – NEP Showcases Innovative Solutions Supporting Discovery’s Inaugural Olympics Coverage at NAB 2018; 02/04/2018 – NextEra Selling Six Wind, Solar Projects to Canada Pension Plan; 02/04/2018 – CANADA PENSION PLAN INVESTMENT BOARD – AFFILIATES OF NEXTERA ENERGY PARTNERS, WILL CONTINUE TO BE OPERATOR UNDER A LONG-TERM AGREEMENT; 27/04/2018 – NEP Australia and Telstra Deliver World’s First Trans-Pacific Remote Production; 24/04/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: Circulating NEP and NEP Inhibition Study in Heart Failure With Preserved Ejection Fraction (CNEPi); 02/04/2018 – NextEra Energy Partners: CPPIB to Assume About $689M Debt; 24/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY PARTNERS 1Q OPER REV. $212M; 24/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY PARTNERS 1Q ADJ EBITDA $258M

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.27, from 1.23 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 23 investors sold NEP shares while 50 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 45 raised stakes. 45.42 million shares or 2.50% more from 44.32 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Driehaus Capital Mgmt Ltd owns 12,000 shares. Massachusetts Financial Ser Ma holds 0.03% or 1.30 million shares. Wealthtrust Fairport Llc reported 0% in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP). Bankshares Of New York Mellon invested in 869,553 shares. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas has 5,118 shares. Stephens Inc Ar accumulated 5,165 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Westwood Grp has invested 0% of its portfolio in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP). Brown Brothers Harriman accumulated 0.01% or 15,971 shares. Mariner Ltd Liability Co invested in 0.01% or 20,850 shares. Gilman Hill Asset Management Lc stated it has 8,875 shares or 0.15% of all its holdings. Northern invested 0% in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP). Mai has 0.13% invested in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP). Bartlett And Com Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 300 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Incorporated has invested 0% in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP). Sg Americas Ltd, New York-based fund reported 9,804 shares.

Texas Yale Capital Corp, which manages about $1.61B and $2.50 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Jabil Inc (NYSE:JBL) by 102,432 shares to 9.55M shares, valued at $253.81 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. City Hldgs holds 0.7% or 24,539 shares. Marietta Investment Prtnrs Ltd holds 4,145 shares. Fort Point Cap Prns Ltd Co holds 0.24% or 5,390 shares. Macquarie Grp Inc Ltd owns 863,166 shares. Nichols And Pratt Advisers Limited Liability Partnership Ma accumulated 25,674 shares. Becker Capital Mgmt Inc accumulated 702,774 shares or 2.64% of the stock. 41,954 were accumulated by Citizens And Northern Corp. 106,006 are held by Brown Advisory Secs. 41,486 are held by Somerset Trust. Parkside Bancorp And Tru accumulated 13,200 shares. Torch Wealth Lc invested in 28,578 shares. Redwood Investments Ltd Llc reported 121,448 shares. Csat Inv Advisory LP has invested 1.13% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Maltese Mngmt Limited Liability Company reported 128,100 shares stake. Brave Warrior Advsr Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 10.52% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM).

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $4.19 million activity.

