Carderock Capital Management Holding in Automatic Data Proc (ADP) Has Cut by $444,840 as Stock Rose; Nabors Industries LTD (NBR) Stock Value Declined While Covalent Partners Boosted Its Holding

Covalent Partners Llc increased its stake in Nabors Industries Ltd (NBR) by 5464.8% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Covalent Partners Llc bought 546,480 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.46% . The hedge fund held 556,480 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.61M, up from 10,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Covalent Partners Llc who had been investing in Nabors Industries Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $877.75M market cap company. The stock increased 1.90% or $0.045 during the last trading session, reaching $2.415. About 5.92M shares traded. Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) has declined 51.40% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 51.40% the S&P500. Some Historical NBR News: 01/05/2018 – Nabors 1Q Cont Ops Loss/Shr 46c; 01/05/2018 – NABORS 1Q RESULTS INCL. 2C CHARGES, 15C TAX EXPENSE; 01/05/2018 – NABORS 1Q OPER REV. $734M, EST. $757.2M; 08/05/2018 – Nabors Conference Set By Tudor Pickering & Co for May. 15-16; 01/05/2018 – Nabors 1Q Rev $734.2M; 10/05/2018 – Nabors Industries Sees Gross Proceeds of $521.3M; 10/05/2018 – Nabors Announces Pricing of Common Shrs and Mandatory Convertible Preferred Shrs; 01/05/2018 – NABORS 1Q LOSS/SHR CONT OPS 46C; 15/05/2018 – Nabors Presenting at Stephens Energy Executive Summit Tomorrow; 27/03/2018 – ARAMCO, NABORS SIGN CONTRACT FOR ONSHORE DRILLING

Carderock Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Automatic Data Proc (ADP) by 6.06% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Carderock Capital Management Inc sold 2,696 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.74% . The institutional investor held 41,777 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.91 million, down from 44,473 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Automatic Data Proc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $69.80 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.06% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $159.25. About 1.04M shares traded. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) has risen 24.00% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ADP News: 18/04/2018 – ADP NAMES THOMAS J. LYNCH-SCOTT F. POWERS TO BOARD; 09/03/2018 – DSNA, ADP, THALES TESTING SITE DRONE-PROTECTION SYSTEM; 04/04/2018 – DOLLAR REMAINS LOWER VS YEN, EURO AFTER U.S. ADP PRIVATE PAYROLLS REPORT; 13/03/2018 – PERSHING CITES PORTFOLIO MANAGEMENT PURPOSES FOR ADP SALES; 08/03/2018 – NelsonHall Names ADP® a “Leader” in Benefits Administration Services for Commitment to Innovation in 2017; 07/03/2018 – ADP Report: At This Pace of Job Growth, Employers Will Soon Become Hard-Pressed to Find Qualified Workers; 14/03/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – IN FEB EUROPEAN TRAFFIC (EXCLUDING FRANCE) WAS UP BY 1.2%;; 02/05/2018 – RT @CNBCnow: Private payrolls grow by 204K in April vs. 200K est.: ADP/Moody’s Analytics; 13/04/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – IN MARCH 2018 TRAFFIC WITHIN FRANCE WAS DOWN BY 3.6%;; 04/05/2018 – MESSAGERIES ADP SIGNS MAJOR PACT WITH HACHETTE CANADA

Since June 14, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $474,760 activity. Beder Tanya S had bought 50,000 shares worth $115,695 on Thursday, August 8.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.17, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 38 investors sold NBR shares while 66 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 284.57 million shares or 2.44% less from 291.67 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Jane Street Group Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0% of its portfolio in Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR). Suntrust Banks reported 0% stake. Systematic Fin Mngmt Ltd Partnership invested 0.03% in Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR). 53,510 were reported by Los Angeles And Equity Research. Raymond James Services stated it has 0% in Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR). Maryland-based Marathon Capital Mgmt has invested 0.25% in Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR). Cambridge Invest Advsrs stated it has 12,565 shares. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) for 60,000 shares. Gotham Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability reported 2.65M shares. 19,004 are held by Private Advisor Grp Lc. Pitcairn holds 13,232 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Everence Cap Mgmt holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) for 123,570 shares. Moreover, Next Financial Gp Incorporated Inc has 0% invested in Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) for 330 shares. Whittier Trust invested in 0% or 171 shares. Deutsche National Bank Ag stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.13, from 0.95 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 45 investors sold ADP shares while 448 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 291 raised stakes. 337.62 million shares or 0.85% less from 340.50 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Hwg Ltd Partnership holds 0.41% of its portfolio in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) for 2,554 shares. 415,177 are held by Chevy Chase Tru Holding. New York-based Estabrook Management has invested 0% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Dowling And Yahnke Lc holds 0.49% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) or 35,726 shares. Douglass Winthrop Advsrs Ltd Company has invested 0.33% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Kentucky Retirement Insur Trust Fund has 9,076 shares for 0.3% of their portfolio. S&Co Inc has invested 4.16% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). First Long Island Invsts Llc holds 134,742 shares or 2.77% of its portfolio. Flossbach Von Storch Ag invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Mitchell Mcleod Pugh And Williams has invested 1.01% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Us Bankshares De reported 0.35% stake. Monroe Savings Bank & Tru Mi has invested 0.2% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Parallax Volatility Advisers LP stated it has 505 shares. Moreover, Eagleclaw Capital Managment Ltd Liability Corp has 0.17% invested in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Hennessy Advisors reported 6,651 shares.

