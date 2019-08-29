Carderock Capital Management Holding In Adobe (ADBE) Was Has Lifted; Chevron New (CVX) Stock Value Rose While E&G Advisors LP Lowered Holding

Carderock Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Adobe Inc (ADBE) by 133.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Carderock Capital Management Inc bought 6,569 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.47% . The institutional investor held 11,479 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.06 million, up from 4,910 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Adobe Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $139.01 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.50% or $4.23 during the last trading session, reaching $286.36. About 1.71 million shares traded. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 23.33% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 27/03/2018 – ADOBE CREATES `EXPERIENCE LEAGUE’ TO TRAIN CLIENTS ON TOOLS; 16/04/2018 – Invoca Releases New Extension for Adobe Cloud Platform Launch; 26/03/2018 – Adobe Advertising Cloud Selects TVSquared for Same-Day TV Reporting & Optimization; 02/04/2018 – Adobe and Google to Speak at Merkle’s Digital Marketer Summit; 26/03/2018 – EPAM Showcases Solutions at Adobe Summit That Accelerate Time to Market and Drive Revenue; 15/03/2018 – CORRECT: ADOBE 2018 FORECAST REPORTED JAN. 22; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE: LONG-TERM DIGITAL MEDIA SPENDING WILL ONLY INCREASE; 21/05/2018 – PERMIRA SAYS HILLHOUSE CAPITAL, ASIA-FOCUSED INVESTMENT FIRM, WILL ALSO SELL ITS STAKE IN MAGENTO TO ADOBE; 15/05/2018 – POINTSTATE BOOSTED MSFT, ADBE, CRM, BAC, LYB IN 1Q: 13F; 27/03/2018 – ADOBE SHOWS AD CLOUD CREATIVE TO QUICKLY ALTER AD MEDIA

E&G Advisors Lp decreased its stake in Chevron Corp New (CVX) by 32.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. E&G Advisors Lp sold 3,374 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% . The institutional investor held 7,146 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $880,000, down from 10,520 at the end of the previous reported quarter. E&G Advisors Lp who had been investing in Chevron Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $223.35 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.70% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $117.65. About 2.74M shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 09/04/2018 – CALIFORNIA RES. TO BUY CHEVRON’S STAKE IN ELK HILLS OIL FIELD; 06/03/2018 – Chevron Doubles Permian Oil Forecast, CEO Hints at Share Buyback; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON SEES CAPITAL SPEND OF $18B-20B IN 2019-2020; 24/05/2018 – OIL TENDER: India’s IOC Said to Buy 2 WAF Cargoes From Chevron; 27/04/2018 – CHEVRON ON TRACK FOR $1-3 BILLION IN ASSET SALES IN 2018; 21/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 03/21/2018 02:35 PM; 27/04/2018 – Chevron earnings surge on oil sector rebound; 27/04/2018 – Chevron 1Q Downstream Earnings $728M; 29/05/2018 – DOF ASA DOF.OL – DOF HAS BEEN AWARDED A CONTRACT BY CHEVRON NORTH SEA LIMITED FOR VESSEL SKANDI KVITSØY; 23/04/2018 – Simon Webb: Exclusive: Arrested Chevron workers could face treason charge in Venezuela

More notable recent Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Chevron, IBM And More ‘Fast Money Halftime Report’ Picks From August 1 – Benzinga” on August 01, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Chevron (NYSE:CVX) Shareholders Booked A 14% Gain In The Last Three Years – Yahoo Finance” published on August 26, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Chevron Corporation 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on August 02, 2019. More interesting news about Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Income Investors Should Know That Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) Goes Ex-Dividend Soon – Yahoo Finance” published on August 11, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Here’s Why I Think Chevron (NYSE:CVX) Is An Interesting Stock – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 26, 2019.

Since August 7, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $502,074 activity.

