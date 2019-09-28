Carderock Capital Management Has Upped Its Holding in Unitedhealth Grp (UNH) by $1.73 Million as Stock Rose; Edgepoint Investment Group Stake in Generac Hldgs (GNRC) Trimmed by $75.67 Million as Stock Rose

Carderock Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Unitedhealth Grp (UNH) by 144.98% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Carderock Capital Management Inc bought 7,117 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.36% . The institutional investor held 12,026 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.93M, up from 4,909 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Unitedhealth Grp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $204.00 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.10% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $215.26. About 4.24M shares traded or 9.27% up from the average. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 1.90% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.90% the S&P500. Some Historical UNH News: 13/03/2018 – Correct: DaVita Inc. Receives FTC, Not SEC, Request for Additional Information Regarding Asset Sale to UnitedHealth; 23/04/2018 – Lyfebulb and UnitedHealth Group Announce an Innovation Challenge for Patient Entrepreneurs with lnflammatory Bowel Disease; 08/05/2018 – UnitedHealthcare, North Carolina Safety-Net Health System Partner to Support Medicaid Beneficiaries and People with Dual Specia; 17/04/2018 – UnitedHealth 1Q UnitedHealthcare Revenue $45.46B; 17/04/2018 – UnitedHealth 1Q Operating Cost Ratio 15.4%; 11/04/2018 – Online therapy start-up Talkspace hires a chief medical officer from UnitedHealth; 17/04/2018 – UnitedHealth 1Q Net Margin 5.1%; 04/05/2018 – Moody’s upgrades Envision Healthcare Corporation’s senior secured term loan to Ba2 and affirms B1 CFR; outlook changed to stable; 19/04/2018 – National Business Group on Health Honors Atrium Health’s Levine Cancer Institute, Geisinger and UnitedHealth Group for Advancing Health Equity and Reducing Disparities; 17/04/2018 – UnitedHealth Raises 2018 View To EPS $11.70-EPS $11.95

Edgepoint Investment Group Inc decreased its stake in Generac Hldgs Inc (GNRC) by 19.82% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Edgepoint Investment Group Inc sold 1.10 million shares as the company’s stock rose 31.89% . The institutional investor held 4.44 million shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $307.89 million, down from 5.53 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Edgepoint Investment Group Inc who had been investing in Generac Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.92 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.57% or $2.08 during the last trading session, reaching $78.86. About 433,331 shares traded. Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) has risen 36.67% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.67% the S&P500. Some Historical GNRC News: 02/05/2018 – Generac Raises 2018 Net Sales Outlook to Improve 6%-8% Over the Prior Year; 14/05/2018 – Edgepoint Adds Middleby, Exits Microsemi, Cuts Generac: 13F; 04/05/2018 – For Hurricane Preparedness Week, Generac Reminds All to Prepare Early; 07/03/2018 Back-to-Back Nor’easters Prove Power Outage Preparedness Tops Homeowners’ Priorities; 02/05/2018 – Generac 1Q EPS 42c; 02/05/2018 – Generac 1Q Net $33.6M; 02/05/2018 – GENERAC 1Q ADJ EPS 74C, EST. 62C; 02/05/2018 – Generac 1Q EBITDA $70.2M; 02/05/2018 – Generac 1Q Adj EPS 74c; 02/05/2018 – Generac Sees 2018 Core Sales Growth to Be Between 5% and 6%

Edgepoint Investment Group Inc, which manages about $10.01 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pricesmart Inc (NASDAQ:PSMT) by 427,907 shares to 3.90M shares, valued at $199.32M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Black Stone Minerals LP by 950,151 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.77M shares, and has risen its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKA).

Analysts await Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $1.29 EPS, down 9.79% or $0.14 from last year’s $1.43 per share. GNRC’s profit will be $80.47M for 15.28 P/E if the $1.29 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.20 actual EPS reported by Generac Holdings Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.50% EPS growth.

More notable recent Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “If You Like EPS Growth Then Check Out Generac Holdings (NYSE:GNRC) Before It’s Too Late – Yahoo Finance” on May 18, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Why Generac Holdings, Cleveland-Cliffs, and Napco Security Technologies Slumped Today – The Motley Fool” published on September 03, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Generac: Multiple Drivers, But Hold For Now – Seeking Alpha” on March 06, 2019. More interesting news about Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Pramac Acquires a Majority Interest in Captiva Energy Solutions – GlobeNewswire” published on February 01, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Generac Holdings Inc (GNRC) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 07, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.09, from 1.05 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 26 investors sold GNRC shares while 90 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 56.69 million shares or 0.65% more from 56.33 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Walleye Trading Limited Liability, Minnesota-based fund reported 12,865 shares. Associated Banc reported 4,341 shares. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado owns 246,499 shares or 0.1% of their US portfolio. Veritable Ltd Partnership invested 0% of its portfolio in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC). Pnc Finance Group Inc holds 57,887 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Boston Prns owns 341,873 shares. Raymond James Assocs reported 0% of its portfolio in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC). Balyasny Asset Management Limited Liability has 0.09% invested in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC). Massachusetts-based Arrowstreet Capital Partnership has invested 0.09% in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC). Oak Assoc Oh invested 0.03% in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC). Investec Asset Mgmt Limited holds 0.39% of its portfolio in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) for 1.48 million shares. Credit Suisse Ag accumulated 52,293 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale reported 0.02% stake. Strs Ohio reported 0% of its portfolio in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC). Cwm Limited Liability owns 106,504 shares.

Since May 1, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 sales for $6.14 million activity. Another trade for 20,000 shares valued at $4.64 million was made by WICHMANN DAVID S on Friday, May 3.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.01, from 1.2 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 65 investors sold UNH shares while 484 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 520 raised stakes. 779.45 million shares or 0.40% less from 782.62 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Pure Advsrs has invested 0.09% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Csu Producer accumulated 6,400 shares. California State Teachers Retirement owns 1.70M shares. 5,793 are owned by Moors Cabot Inc. Court Place Limited Liability Corp, Maryland-based fund reported 2,865 shares. Orleans Cap Mngmt La owns 9,660 shares for 1.77% of their portfolio. Kings Point Capital Management, New York-based fund reported 529 shares. Zwj Inv Counsel Inc reported 991 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Van Cleef Asset Managementinc reported 8,877 shares or 0.48% of all its holdings. Hm Payson owns 3,241 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Strategic Advsrs Ltd Company holds 0.45% or 4,851 shares in its portfolio. Douglass Winthrop Advisors Ltd Liability holds 0.3% or 30,921 shares. Globeflex Capital Limited Partnership reported 3,716 shares. Walter And Keenan Consulting Communication Mi Adv owns 2,750 shares. Miracle Mile Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0.03% or 1,734 shares.

Carderock Capital Management Inc, which manages about $350.61 million and $264.91M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) by 1,957 shares to 17,927 shares, valued at $6.57 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) by 7,630 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 57,165 shares, and cut its stake in Mastercard Worldwide (NYSE:MA).