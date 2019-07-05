Carderock Capital Management Has Upped Its Adobe (ADBE) Holding by $1.75 Million; Market Value Rose; As Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB) Share Price Rose, Mason Street Advisors Has Lifted Its Stake

Mason Street Advisors Llc increased its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB) by 18.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mason Street Advisors Llc bought 17,342 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.86% with the market. The institutional investor held 109,774 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.77M, up from 92,432 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mason Street Advisors Llc who had been investing in Fifth Third Bancorp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.47B market cap company. The stock increased 0.89% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $28.35. About 2.19 million shares traded. Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) has declined 20.66% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.09% the S&P500. Some Historical FITB News: 21/05/2018 – Fifth Third Bancorp to Merge with MB Financial, Inc. Creating a Leading Retail and Commercial Franchise in the Attractive; 21/05/2018 – FIFTH THIRD BANCORP – SEES COST SAVINGS FROM CONSOLIDATION OF SOME BACK OFFICE LOCATIONS, ABOUT 20% COMBINED CHICAGO BRANCHES FROM MB FINANCIAL DEAL; 19/03/2018 – Fifth Third Bank Introduces Card-free ATMs; 21/03/2018 – Fifth Third Bancorp Increases Its Prime Lending Rate to 4.75 Percent; 09/04/2018 – Conterra Networks Completes Acquisition Of Gulf Coast Regional Fiber-Optic Provider; 24/05/2018 – FIFTH THIRD BANCORP – EXPECTS SETTLEMENT OF TRANSACTION TO OCCUR ON OR BEFORE JUNE 18; 24/04/2018 – FIFTH THIRD BANCORP CFO SAYS EXPECT CORPORATE BANKING FEES TO INCREASE BETWEEN 20% AND 25% SEQUENTIALLY-CONF CALL; 24/04/2018 – FIFTH THIRD 1Q PROVISION FOR LOAN LOSSES $23M, EST. $77.2M; 24/04/2018 – FIFTH THIRD 1Q ADJ EPS 57C, EST. 48C; 24/04/2018 – FIFTH THIRD 1Q EPS 97C

Carderock Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Adobe Inc (ADBE) by 133.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Carderock Capital Management Inc bought 6,569 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.38% with the market. The institutional investor held 11,479 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.06 million, up from 4,910 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Adobe Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $145.48 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.56% or $1.72 during the last trading session, reaching $303.98. About 2.45M shares traded. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 16.13% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.70% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 15/03/2018 – Adobe rises on strong first-quarter earnings; 16/03/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC ADBE.O : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $235 FROM $193; 13/04/2018 – ADOBE NAMES DAVID A. RICKS TO BOARD, BOOSTING BOARD TO 11; 21/05/2018 – ADOBE TO BUY MAGENTO COMMERCE; 27/03/2018 – Acxiom Launches Digital Transformation Services and New Adobe Experience Cloud Services to Power Omnichannel Personalization; 21/03/2018 – Thinfilm Announces Integration with Adobe Analytics Cloud; 27/03/2018 – New ContentSquare Integration With Adobe Analytics Cloud Unlocks Enhanced Revenue Attribution to Customers’ Investments in UX and In-Page Content; 21/05/2018 – Adobe: Magento CEO Mark Lavelle to Continue to Lead Magento Team as Part of Adobe’s Digital Experience Business; 29/03/2018 – Adobe Company Marketing Scheduled By Stephens Inc. for Apr. 5; 21/05/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC – DEAL FOR $1.68 BLN

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold ADBE shares while 371 reduced holdings.

Since January 8, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 8 sales for $101.33 million activity. On Wednesday, January 30 the insider Lewnes Ann sold $720,480. Morris Donna sold 13,804 shares worth $3.45 million. $6.00M worth of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) was sold by Parasnis Abhay on Wednesday, January 30. Rencher Bradley also sold $7.39 million worth of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) shares. THOMPSON MATTHEW sold $10.19 million worth of stock. GESCHKE CHARLES M had sold 21,258 shares worth $4.95 million.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.67 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.93, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 28 investors sold FITB shares while 163 reduced holdings.

Mason Street Advisors Llc, which manages about $4.84B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Atmos Energy Corp (NYSE:ATO) by 44,535 shares to 16,676 shares, valued at $1.72 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Core S&P Mid (IJH) by 138,100 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9,925 shares, and cut its stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C).