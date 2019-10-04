Carderock Capital Management Has Upped By $2.53 Million Its Abbott Laboratories (ABT) Stake; Park West Asset Management Has Cut By $69.97 Million Its Nexstar Media Group (Call) (NXST) Position

Carderock Capital Management Inc increased Abbott Laboratories (ABT) stake by 116.82% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Carderock Capital Management Inc acquired 30,140 shares as Abbott Laboratories (ABT)’s stock rose 10.62%. The Carderock Capital Management Inc holds 55,940 shares with $4.71 million value, up from 25,800 last quarter. Abbott Laboratories now has $143.28B valuation. The stock increased 1.94% or $1.54 during the last trading session, reaching $81.07. About 3.68 million shares traded. Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) has risen 33.65% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.65% the S&P500. Some Historical ABT News: 20/04/2018 – Mercer County: FRIENDS, NATURE CENTER TO HOST RECEPTION FOR `EXPLORING THE ABBOTT MARSHLANDS’ EXHIBIT; 17/04/2018 – FDA: Battery Performance Alert and Cybersecurity Firmware Updates for Certain Abbott (formerly St. Jude Medical) Implantable; 11/04/2018 – Abbott Initiates Study to Assess Superiority of High-Resolution Imaging Versus Standard-of-Care Angiography in Treating Coronary Artery Disease; 20/04/2018 – Abbott Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Sellers; 05/04/2018 – FDA OK’D ABBOTT PERCLOSE PROGLIDE SUTURE-MEDIATED SYSTEM; 15/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from Abbott India for Jan 01 to Mar 31; 20/04/2018 – Abbott Extends Title Sponsorship of Abbott World Marathon Majors through 2023; 23/03/2018 – ABBOTT LABORATORIES’ ALERE TO PAY $33.2 MILLION TO RESOLVE U.S. JUSTICE DEPARTMENT PROBE; 29/05/2018 – Magellan Health: Swati Abbott and Matthew J. Simas Elected to Board of Directors; 18/05/2018 – ABBOTT SAYS SHOOTER HAS INFORMATION CONTAINED IN FILES ON PHONE AND COMPUTER THAT EXPRESSED SUICIDAL THOUGHTS

Park West Asset Management Llc decreased Nexstar Media Group Inc (Call) (NXST) stake by 48.56% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Park West Asset Management Llc sold 699,702 shares as Nexstar Media Group Inc (Call) (NXST)’s stock declined 11.76%. The Park West Asset Management Llc holds 741,100 shares with $74.85 million value, down from 1.44M last quarter. Nexstar Media Group Inc (Call) now has $4.57 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.19% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $99. About 354,143 shares traded. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) has risen 37.62% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.62% the S&P500. Some Historical NXST News: 27/04/2018 – Nexstar Media Group Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.375 Per Share; 14/05/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Fred’s, Nexstar Broadcasting Group, CNO Financial Group, Ne; 09/04/2018 – TIP Initiative Reports Progress in Accelerating Electronic Transaction Workflows for Local Television Advertising; 17/05/2018 – Nexstar Media Favored by 10 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 09/05/2018 – NEXSTAR MEDIA 1Q ADJ EBITDA $181.1M; 09/05/2018 – Nexstar Media 1Q Net $47.3M; 09/05/2018 – NEXSTAR MEDIA 1Q NET REV. $615.3M; 02/04/2018 – Nexstar Media Company Marketing Set By Stephens Inc. for Apr. 9; 09/04/2018 – Nexstar Media at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc Today; 26/03/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Nexstar Media Group Rtgs; Outlook Remains Stable

More notable recent Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “If You Had Bought Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Stock Three Years Ago, You Could Pocket A 100% Gain Today – Yahoo Finance” on September 19, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Does Abbott Laboratories’s (NYSE:ABT) CEO Salary Compare Well With Others? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 04, 2019, Schaeffersresearch.com published: “Pharma Stock Calls Could Double Fast – Schaeffers Research” on September 11, 2019. More interesting news about Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Abbott Labs Falls 3% – Yahoo Finance” published on September 10, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “4 Healthcare Stocks to Buy Now – Investorplace.com” with publication date: October 02, 2019.

Among 3 analysts covering Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Abbott Laboratories has $9400 highest and $9100 lowest target. $92.75’s average target is 14.41% above currents $81.07 stock price. Abbott Laboratories had 8 analyst reports since April 9, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Tuesday, July 16 report. As per Thursday, July 18, the company rating was maintained by Raymond James. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets on Thursday, July 18 with “Outperform”. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo on Thursday, June 13 with “Outperform”.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.89 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.07, from 0.82 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 46 investors sold ABT shares while 589 reduced holdings. 120 funds opened positions while 443 raised stakes. 1.26 billion shares or 0.12% less from 1.26 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 1832 Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 1.05M shares. Rhenman & Partners Asset Mgmt owns 259,552 shares or 2.4% of their US portfolio. Mufg Americas, New York-based fund reported 366,671 shares. Moreover, Wade G W & has 0.12% invested in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) for 16,084 shares. Korea Investment Corp invested in 1.30 million shares or 0.47% of the stock. 61,401 are held by Advisor Prtn Ltd. Bsw Wealth Prtnrs invested in 4,562 shares. Milestone invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). 140 were accumulated by Cls Invs Ltd Co. Us Bank De invested in 0.74% or 3.15M shares. Hugh Johnson Advisors Ltd Liability Co accumulated 1.88% or 71,691 shares. Motco stated it has 0.03% in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Mckinley Cap Mgmt Ltd Llc Delaware owns 374,849 shares. Sunbelt Securities invested 0.4% of its portfolio in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Yhb Invest stated it has 34,148 shares.

Park West Asset Management Llc increased Sailpoint Technlgies Hldgs I stake by 350,000 shares to 775,934 valued at $15.55M in 2019Q2. It also upped Social Cap Hedosophia Hldgs stake by 717,417 shares and now owns 817,417 shares. Lkq Corp (NASDAQ:LKQ) was raised too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.20, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 30 investors sold NXST shares while 95 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 73 raised stakes. 44.35 million shares or 1.31% less from 44.94 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Massmutual Trust Co Fsb Adv stated it has 5,407 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Moreover, First Mercantile Trust Com has 0% invested in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) for 455 shares. Lpl Fin Ltd Liability Company has invested 0% in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST). Jpmorgan Chase owns 1.80M shares. Legal And General Public Ltd Company holds 0% or 27,211 shares in its portfolio. Fort Lp, Maryland-based fund reported 5,180 shares. Mackenzie Corp invested in 2,220 shares or 0% of the stock. Clarivest Asset Ltd Liability accumulated 122,411 shares. Panagora Asset Management invested 0% of its portfolio in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST). State Street Corp owns 606,849 shares. Concourse Cap Limited Liability Company reported 28,865 shares. Wells Fargo & Co Mn holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) for 185,361 shares. Weiss Multi holds 17,500 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. P2 Capital Prtnrs Limited Liability invested in 11.89% or 1.54M shares. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc owns 10,050 shares or 0.13% of their US portfolio.

Among 2 analysts covering Nexstar Broadcasting Group (NASDAQ:NXST), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Nexstar Broadcasting Group has $15000 highest and $11300 lowest target. $131.50’s average target is 32.83% above currents $99 stock price. Nexstar Broadcasting Group had 4 analyst reports since May 16, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Monday, September 23 by Benchmark.